Destination Color Revolution: Fight, Win, Prove, Enforce

Earlier today, I wrote about the propaganda campaign that is building to create, in the United States, the same sort of color revolution that the Intelligence Community and USAID successfully pushed during the Obama administration.

Advertisement

Yes, yes. I know it sounds conspiracy-theoryish, and I concede that. And most conspiracy theories are wrong, or at least off base, and I concede that, too.

But also, conspiracies do happen, and this one also happens to be out in the open, with only a bit of propaganda camouflage to give it cover. All the elements are out there in the open: its proponents brag about it openly, it holds seminars, publishes documents, has official NGO organizations led by former intelligence and USAID officials, and the groups even, I kid you not, say they are bringing color revolution tactics here to take down Trump.

This isn't being covered in the media as a scandal because the media approves of it and does much of the dirty work. And again, they don't do it for any particularly nefarious reason: they openly say that they think Donald Trump is an existential threat to America and that the United States needs to have its constitutional order fortified by rewriting it.

In their minds, they are defending America, even if it means burning it down to rebuild it. It's not different in kind from how the World Economic Forum operates: all the documents are in the open, you can read their plans, and they are proud that they want you to own nothing and be happy. It only sounds like a conspiracy theory because the underlying reality is so crazy.

The complex of NGOs engaged in color revolution preparation is led by former intelligence, military, law enforcement, and USAID officials. They have deep government ties because they were all high-ranking while working inside it, and they coalesced after DOGE defunded USAID. You may recall that as USAID was being closed down, one USAID official even warned that it was a mistake, because they knew just how to take governments down.

That is what they are planning now.

🚨🚨THE DEMOCRACY FILES, PART 2: WHEN AND HOW TO DECLARE THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT ILLEGITIMATE 🚨 Some questioned whether a group of 200 ex-USAID officials could actually pull off their ambitions to rewrite the Constitution. Here, they describe exactly how it works. They aren't working alone. The videos all come from Renew to Thrive (R2T) group and associates. Danielle Reiff and Paul Zeitz play key roles within R2T. R2T sits inside a much, much larger umbrella called United Democracy Alliance (UDA), which is an extremely hush-hush control plane of leaders from major "blocking" NGOs such as 50501 and Indivisible fulfilling various functions. UDA decides when protests get deployed, timelines, how to respond, all that. R2T's role within UDA is concerned with "the day after tomorrow" - in other words, their function is to conceive what a rewritten American government will look like after the rest of UDA fulfills its purpose. As will be shown, Erica Chenoworth is credited with conceiving UDA in the first place under the Horizons "Big Tent" initiative. Note here that National Security Leaders for America (NSL4A) is credited for operationalizing UDA. NSL4A is a group of 1,600 ex-military, intelligence, and diplomatic officials. They are led by Rear Admiral Michael E. Smith (Ret). NSL4A also played a key role in the "illegal orders" messaging which targeted Pete Hegseth. Zeitz is also a member of NSL4A. It must be emphasized that the choice of a military-oriented organization to coordinate NGOs across domestic protests is an interesting one all in itself - especially in an umbrella conceived by a regime change expert like Chenoworth. You will have a hard time finding any mentions of UDA in the public. They are extremely hush-hush and selective who they talk to. Mike Smith himself makes a personal appearance in other calls, coordinating Insurrection Act exercises and roleplaying with R2G as one of the participants. As the audio transcript shows, they have outlined a sequence of "redlines" in which case the federal government should be declared illegitimate. Invoking the Insurrection Act against "peaceful" protesters is one of the most discussed redlines. I will post the illegitimate criteria below, but basically, almost any effective pushback against NGOs is a measure of illegitimacy according to them. Important to understand: The audio shows they shopped this idea around governors, but the reality is that governors do not have to explicitly sign on to the pact to play their role in the coup. All they have to do is refuse troops in their state and let UDA / R2G do the work of dissolving the federal government. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) October 20, 2026

🚨🚨THE DEMOCRACY FILES, PART 2: WHEN AND HOW TO DECLARE THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT ILLEGITIMATE 🚨 Some questioned whether a group of 200 ex-USAID officials could actually pull off their ambitions to rewrite the Constitution. Here, they describe exactly how it works. They aren't working alone. The videos all come from Renew to Thrive (R2T) group and associates. Danielle Reiff and Paul Zeitz play key roles within R2T. R2T sits inside a much, much larger umbrella called United Democracy Alliance (UDA), which is an extremely hush-hush control plane of leaders from major "blocking" NGOs such as 50501 and Indivisible fulfilling various functions. UDA decides when protests get deployed, timelines, how to respond, all that. R2T's role within UDA is concerned with "the day after tomorrow" - in other words, their function is to conceive what a rewritten American government will look like after the rest of UDA fulfills its purpose. As will be shown, Erica Chenoworth is credited with conceiving UDA in the first place under the Horizons "Big Tent" initiative. Note here that National Security Leaders for America (NSL4A) is credited for operationalizing UDA. NSL4A is a group of 1,600 ex-military, intelligence, and diplomatic officials. They are led by Rear Admiral Michael E. Smith (Ret). NSL4A also played a key role in the "illegal orders" messaging which targeted Pete Hegseth. Zeitz is also a member of NSL4A. It must be emphasized that the choice of a military-oriented organization to coordinate NGOs across domestic protests is an interesting one all in itself - especially in an umbrella conceived by a regime change expert like Chenoworth.

One key link in the chain of NGOs involved is Seed the Vote, a radical left-wing group that approvingly points to the ICE riots in Minneapolis as a model of resistance. They portray it as peaceful; the people who were targeted, the law enforcement officials whose lives were threatened, and the citizens who saw their businesses or lives disrupted beg to differ.

Seed the Vote points to the work of Hardy Merriman, a career civil-resistance professional whose biography runs through the Albert Einstein Institution, the International Center on Nonviolent Conflict, a CANVAS curriculum written in Belgrade, and a senior advisory post at USAID's flagship democracy-promotion program as a model for how to take down the Trump administration. And one of the tools they have chosen is a very clever one: become the unofficial, but "trusted," vote counters.

Parallel vote tabulation (PVT) is a common tool in color revolutions. https://t.co/c1pMqRazWI — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) October 29, 2026

As I and others have documented, there is a campaign to call the election into question—dark talk of Elon Musk altering vote totals, Trump using Gestapo tactics to suppress voters, unnamed law enforcement officials tied to MS NOW warning of unspecified potentially illegal activities, all of which are intended to set up questions for the media, which is primed to do so, to attack Trump and election integrity.

Rachel Maddow urges more liberals to protest against Trump: “Once you have 3.5% of a population protesting nonviolently against a dictator or an authoritarian, that is essentially an unstoppable force that they can't oppose.” https://t.co/FCTZVoCEEj — TheBlaze (@theblaze) January 9, 2026

Advertisement

The twist is that they are blaming Trump for the doubts they are sowing.

Hence the need for "Parallel Vote Tabulation," which is a tactic deployed in color revolutions. Accuse the other side, rightly or wrongly, of cheating, and you can claim that YOU are the legitimate source of truth.

What we are watching unfold is a coordinated effort to control who gets to vote and how votes are counted before a single ballot is cast. What we’re seeing unfold is a five-alarm fire: On March 31, President Trump signed an executive order targeting vote by mail, attempting to override how states have run their own elections for decades.

The SAVE Act would impose burdensome proof-of-citizenship requirements to register to vote. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, more than 21 million American citizens lack ready access to the documents this law would require

The threats of ICE deployments at polling places are part of the same strategy. They’ll use fear and intimidation to prevent working-class voters and people of color from exercising their right to vote. These are intimidation tactics but understanding how a steal actually works helps us understand what we need to do. The framework we’re working from comes from scholar Hardy Merriman, who has spent years studying how democracies backslide into authoritarianism and what it takes to make a democratic U-turn. It breaks down into four phases: Fight, Win, Prove, and Enforce. The Fight phase is everything happening right now, from today through election day. The gutting of the Voting Rights Act through the Callais decision, mid-decade redistricting designed to wipe out majority-minority districts, voter purges, attacks on mail-in ballots, the SAVE act… These are not isolated incidents. They are slowly carving away at our ability to have anything close to a free and fair election, never going so far as to provoke mass outrage, but slicing steadily enough that by election day. The Win phase is us. Our answer is to get so many people to the polls, winning as many elections as possible, so the margin isn’t close enough to contest. Our conversations on the doors are the first line of defense against voter intimidation and suppression. Think about Trump’s phone call to the Georgia Secretary of State, where he said “find me 11,780 votes.” It’s entirely possible that Secretary Brad Raffensperger would have nullified the state election results if Georgia were the only swing state that Biden didn’t win by huge margins. The fact that we had won in so many different places was what protected the election in 2020. If we can win in as many House seats as possible, in as many Senate seats as possible, it becomes harder and harder for them to steal any one place. The Prove phase is about parallel vote counting infrastructure, separate from the government, to validate election results. This has been done in Venezuela, in Hungary, in Serbia. We have legal partners that are looking at building this kind of infrastructure, which would be the first time in American history.



The Enforce phase is where legal strategies alone will not be enough. Gathering evidence matters only if it creates mass mobilization and mass outrage. What we actually need is an infrastructure of mass noncooperation across the country. This is where mass movements and protest organization become necessary. [My emphasis on this sentence, italics mine.]

Advertisement

So who is Hardy Merriman, the man who designed this strategy?

I served as President of the International Center on Nonviolent Conflict (ICNC) from September 2022-April 2025. Prior to this I was ICNC's President & CEO from January 2015(opens in new tab) until June 2021(opens in new tab) Concurrent to leading ICNC, I held several other roles. I was a senior technical advisor to USAID's Powered by the People(opens in new tab) program from 2023-2025. I was also a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council from 2022-2024, and principal investigator of the Fostering a Fourth Democratic Wave(opens in new tab) project, focusing on how foreign policy can better support pro-democracy and human rights movements around the world. From 2016-2018, I served as an adjunct lecturer at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy (Tufts University). From 2012-2014 I was ICNC's vice president and director of content development. During this time I was founding director of the James Lawson Institute(opens in new tab), an eight-day intensive program for North American organizers and activists focusing on nonviolent civil resistance, in 2013 and 2014. From 2007-2012, I was a senior advisor to ICNC and I was director of programs and research from 2005-2007. I worked at the Albert Einstein Institution from 2002-2005.

Basically, right at the heart of the color revolution infrastructure. His job was to plan and organize them.

🚨🚨 THE ILLEGITIMACY PLAYBOOK / THE DEMOCRACY FILES, PART 6: THE 3.5% RULES RECEIPTS 🚨 As requested by @monicaonairtalk - here are the receipts on the influence of Erica Chenoweth and 3.5% rule. 9 minutes of various participants referencing the 3.5% rule. https://t.co/YznDXRlmuW — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) October 23, 2026

There is a playbook for going from A--the election was rigged to Z--replace the ruling government. Fight. Win. Prove. Enforce. And at the heart of enforce is "nonviolent resistance." Once the Parallel Vote Tabulation or another event triggers "they stole the election" or "they stole this seat," the resistance phase kicks in, modeled on the ICE riots. And, as with the ICE riots, Democrat elected officials back the resistance and help coordinate with them; governors have been approached to do so, following the Walz administration model.

The past few days, I got my hands on thousands of new transcripts and hundreds of recordings, thanks to leads from @SKDoubleDub33 and @iamlisalogan . You've heard that the DSA is proposing structural reforms to America, including abolishing the Senate and imposing term limits. What you not have heard is - there is an operational plan to put it all into action. If the Democratic Party sweeps 2026, then DSA will become "foot soldiers" in constant clashes with the administration to cross a "red line" or invoke a "doomsday scenario" - meaning, President Trump invokes the Insurrection Act, probably sometime in 2027. Then, a lot of coordinated responses kick off, including delegitimizing the federal government itself and handing that legitimacy to Democratic governors. 2028 then becomes a vote on whether to keep America governance as-is or to burn it all down to appease a "young and brown" demographic. The mysterious group who's been coordinating 50501, Indivisible, and coordinating the NoKings protests is called "United Democracy Alliance" and their intellectual leader is Erica Chenoweth who came up with the 3.5% rule of nonviolent regime change. Patience. I know I've hyped this more than anything else. It's genuinely the biggest discovery I've had. This is an enormous archive. This is only the beginning. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) October 18, 2026

Advertisement

The past few days, I got my hands on thousands of new transcripts and hundreds of recordings, thanks to leads from @SKDoubleDub33 and @iamlisalogan . You've heard that the DSA is proposing structural reforms to America, including abolishing the Senate and imposing term limits. What you not have heard is - there is an operational plan to put it all into action. If the Democratic Party sweeps 2026, then DSA will become "foot soldiers" in constant clashes with the administration to cross a "red line" or invoke a "doomsday scenario" - meaning, President Trump invokes the Insurrection Act, probably sometime in 2027. Then, a lot of coordinated responses kick off, including delegitimizing the federal government itself and handing that legitimacy to Democratic governors. 2028 then becomes a vote on whether to keep America governance as-is or to burn it all down to appease a "young and brown" demographic. The mysterious group who's been coordinating 50501, Indivisible, and coordinating the NoKings protests is called "United Democracy Alliance" and their intellectual leader is Erica Chenoweth who came up with the 3.5% rule of nonviolent regime change.

Allied groups train people in how to "nonviolently" resist, and you saw that play out in real time last winter and spring. It is highly coordinated, well funded, deeply tied into the political infrastructure (many of the people coordinating the "resistance" were government officials, including our Lieutenant Governor here), and the propaganda campaign was very sophisticated and worked for the most part.

Markey Reveals Color Revolution Plan: Unions & Workers to Shut Down Nation? Senator Markey must have participated in the organized Ed Holder Election War Game Exercises. In a interview conducted today, Senator Ed Markey stated that lawyers were already drafting an emergency case to bring before the U.S. Supreme Court both before and immediately after the election. He added that thousands of lawyers were being prepared for deployment to key polling stations across multiple states. Markey further said preparations needed to include readiness for a national strike on Election Day, with millions of people taking to the streets to protest what he described as an attempted electoral crime. He specifically called for workers, unions, and businesses to shut down in a manner similar to the response in Minneapolis following the deaths of Alex Freddi and Renee Goode. Markey argued that the president was growing increasingly desperate because Republican fortunes had slipped, citing repeated visits to Texas to protect an otherwise safe Senate seat and campaigning in historically safe Republican states such as Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa. The Senator predicted that an anticipated large Democratic victory would prompt some Republicans in the House and Senate to distance themselves from the MAGA agenda rather than become “sacrificial lambs.” Markey expressed concern that desperation could lead to the deployment of ICE agents or the military, and he said the public mobilization would demonstrate outrage to the Supreme Court if an emergency petition were filed. This is why voters must choose common sense candidates in this midterm cycle. The modern Jacobins are out for blood, and only a decisive choice at the ballot box can save our republic. — Andrea Shaffer, Anti-Marxist Warrior (@Andreafreedom76) October 27, 2026

Advertisement

There's much more evidence, largely but not exclusively from DataRepublican.

What's important to understand is that none of this is particularly secret. If you call it a "conspiracy theory," you are missing the point. The actual "conspiracy" is out in the open, and no more secret than learning that Google wants to make more money, or that Anthropic wants a $2 trillion valuation.

You can read it all. It's just so vast, so bizarre to consider, and so easy to justify once you accept that Trump is a Nazi, as we have been told for over a decade now. The point is to delegitimize the current democratic process and replace it wholesale. And the Democrats have even told you that they plan to do so.

James Carville is urging Democrats to act quickly if they regain power, suggesting they move on day one to grant statehood to Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico and expand the Supreme Court to 13 justices. https://t.co/5hYcLLNDOo — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 22, 2026

It's "Trump-proofing," as they call it. The other thing you could call it is seizing power. They have a plan. They have hundreds of millions or billions of dollars. They have people who have done this all their professional lives. Organizations. Media. Ground troops who have been trained.

None of this says that they will pull the trigger. But the trigger is there to be pulled, and if you don't realize that, you could wake up and be surprised that millions of people are in the streets and riots are happening in city centers.

My biggest concern is that if there is a clean sweep by Democrats of the House, Senate and Presidency in 2028, they will: 1. Make DC and Puerto Rico states to gain a strong majority in the Senate. 2. Open the borders and legalize everyone living in America illegally to cement a permanent majority. 3. Increase the size of the Supreme Court to gain an immediate majority. This would result in America becoming a permanent one-party state and the end of democracy in any meaningful sense of the word. All that is needed to ensure this doesn’t happen is 51 Republican senators in 2029. That is why you should vote for Republican senators this election. Other reasons are irrelevant compared to this one. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2026

My biggest concern is that if there is a clean sweep by Democrats of the House, Senate and Presidency in 2028, they will: 1. Make DC and Puerto Rico states to gain a strong majority in the Senate. 2. Open the borders and legalize everyone living in America illegally to cement a permanent majority. 3. Increase the size of the Supreme Court to gain an immediate majority. This would result in America becoming a permanent one-party state and the end of democracy in any meaningful sense of the word. All that is needed to ensure this doesn’t happen is 51 Republican senators in 2029. That is why you should vote for Republican senators this election. Other reasons are irrelevant compared to this one.

Elon is right, and we know he is right because that's exactly what the Democrats SAY they will do.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at HotAir, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join HotAir VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.