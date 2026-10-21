Destination: Color Revolution

Even before Trump entered office, although well after the Obama administration, Hillary Clinton and the FBI had already begun working on destroying Trump. Chuck Schumer gleefully told Rachel Maddow that the intelligence community was going to go after Trump and that they knew how to do it.

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A few weeks after the election, both Maddow and Schumer were discussing the fact that Trump had angered the IC, and Schumer dropped his bombshell:

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Well, those folks have spent a decade trying to take Trump down, concocting hoaxes (Steele Dossier and countless other bulls**t charges), pushing phony investigations, and turning a huge fraction of the FBI field agents into a cadre of Inspector Javerts digging into everything from Trump's finances, his sex life, and his wife's literal underwear drawer.

DataRepublican has been doing a very deep dive into the current Deep State project to take Donald Trump out after the Midterm elections, dropping chunks of her investigation, including receipts from an insider who leaked video, audio, and documents from a wide-ranging, shall we call it a "plot," to amp up resistance to Trump and to create a Constitutional crisis that would, they hope, reshape the entire political landscape.

Including the Constitution.

The core groups involved are military alumni, various intelligence agencies, and, of course, the USAID folks. You may recall that as Trump closed down USAID, a bureaucrat walking out the door darkly insinuated that it was the biggest mistake Trump ever made.

“Take it from those of us who worked in authoritarian countries: We’ve become one… They were so quick to disband AID, the group that supposedly instigates color revolutions. But they’ve done a very foolish thing. You just released a bunch of well-trained individuals into your population. If you kept our offices going and had us play solitaire in the office, it might have been safer to keep your regime.

Basically: "We know how to take regimes down, and Trump is next."

All these alums from the IC and related agencies are now part of a massive NGO complex designing plans and wargaming ways to take Trump down, not in any namby-pamby way like using the courts or prosecutions, though they are intended to be part of the plan.

They want a full-blown confrontation between Blue States and the Trump administration, up to and including what could be low-level armed conflicts, more along the lines of an escalation from what we saw in Minnesota last winter.

You may recall Governor Walz's language kept returning to the word "war." "War with the federal government." The references to the Minnesotans at Gettysburg during the Civil War. The fact that Democrats from the governor's office on down to city and county officials helped coordinate the physical resistance to ICE officers, leading to two deaths and the injury of multiple federal officers.

Think along those lines, but amped up to 11, with all the troops mobilized on the left, and all the Democrats in governors' offices and in Congress making a full-court press to take Trump out using any means necessary.

Full article link: https://t.co/u8bRyr45yc — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) October 20, 2026

As many of you know, in recent days Data Republican has been releasing transcripts, videos and audio recordings of a group of groups plotting to use violence to force President Trump to take protective actions (i.e., the Insurrection Act) that will result in the overthrow of our Constitution in favor of the will of Democrat governors. These groups include former USAID employees and other ex-national security officials, and the plans they discuss are straight out of the color revolution tactics, techniques and procedures those same people have been using for decades to overthrow foreign governments unfriendly to the USA. This is the biggest news story in decades, right? Yet no one in the mainstream media will touch it. Except to defend it. See the below headline from today’s Washington Post (I’ll link to the full article below). The plotters behind this effort are obviously alarmed by the recent public uncovering of their conspiracy, so they have done what any reputable Democrat determined to overthrow the electoral choices of the American people would do: run to a friendly press outlet to drop a soft-pedaled puff piece to run top cover for their efforts, and blame Trump. If you read this article, it does not talk about a coup conspiracy. Instead it talks about a bunch of well-meaning, patriotic, anonymous ex-national security officials simply trying to protect America from the evil dictator Trump destroying “our democracy.” This article itself is straight out of the color revolution tactics—it’s propaganda designed to condition a populace to accept illegitimate actions.

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DataRepublican has thousands of pages of documents, audio, and video, and started dropping the information yesterday.

So today, The Washington Post is already doing the counter-narrative, portraying what is happening as a bunch of happy-go-lucky folks who only want to save Democracy from the fascists.

Horizons Project is Erica Chenoweth's brainchild, and brings foreign regime change techniques into the United States umbrella. Its goal is to "reimagine" the United States system of governance. Rear Admiral Mike Smith (RET), shown here, in addition to being NSL4A founder and leading the United Democracy Alliance under the Horizons Project "Big Tent" initiative... also leads Horizons Project's Insurrection Act Working Group. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) October 20, 2026

Horizons Project is Erica Chenoweth's brainchild, and brings foreign regime change techniques into the United States umbrella. Its goal is to "reimagine" the United States system of governance. Rear Admiral Mike Smith (RET), shown here, in addition to being NSL4A founder and leading the United Democracy Alliance under the Horizons Project "Big Tent" initiative... also leads Horizons Project's Insurrection Act Working Group.

I can't go through all the data in one post, and DataRepublican is still putting what she has out in digestible chunks, but the bottom line is very clear: those USAID folks, along with the IC officials who have "six ways from Sunday" to get you are now organized, plotting, working with politicians and even the Democratic Socialists of America to create a crisis and the next best thing to a coup.

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It's not idle. This is what they do. And this is exactly what that USAID official said on his way out the door: we do color revolutions, and you just kicked us out the door. You will pay.

Yes, I know it sounds conspiratorial, and indeed it is a conspiracy, but like so many conspiracies it is not particularly hidden. The "eat the bugs" and "you will own nothing and be happy" were proudly displayed on the WEF website and had NPR stories all about it, and now, in their own defense, these plotters are explaining themselves to a very sympathetic Washington Post in order to get their side of the story out.

It's all real. The only question left is, "Is a color revolution in America justified?" They say "yes." That's it. There's really little dispute about WHAT they want to do, just whose side you are on.

Cynical Publius, a former full Colonel in the Army himself, made the case yesterday for why skeptics should take this all very seriously:

https://t.co/22kSqtiVQK — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) October 19, 2026

Being Blinded by Loyalty to an Institution One of the hardest things for a human to do is to recognize that an institution they have devoted their life to is corrupt. Loyalty to an institution often blinds us to the defects of that same institution. Because we define ourselves as being well-intentioned, moral and enthusiastic members of an institution, we have a hard time seeing defects in that same institution because to do so is to acknowledge that we are in some way personally enabling those defects. This is human nature. I am commenting on this because I have been troubled by some reactions to @DataRepublican’s recent and ongoing revelations regarding plans by ex-USAID employees to overthrow the Constitution. Many establishment types—people who have invested their lives in the U.S. military or other parts of our federal government—are mocking her findings as the insane ramblings of a conspiracy theorist, and they are similarly mocking those of us who are trying to make sure her findings reach a larger audience. I kind of get that too—in my time in government there were, in fact, numerous outlandish conspiracy theories widely circulated in the civilian populace that I knew based on personal, insider knowledge were wildly baseless claims. One example was Hurricane Katrina. I was in the National Military Command Center coordinating support for that disaster, and the conspiracies about the CIA blowing up the levees or George Bush withholding support because he "doesn't care about black people” were wildly inaccurate and wholly contrived. If you are an insider and you hear enough genuinely whacko conspiracy theories, you tend to start dismissing EVERYTHING you hear that smears your institution as being false. “The institution I have devoted my life to would NEVER do that.” That’s the thought process. The fix is to be able to compartmentalize your personal contributions away from the defects of the institution that you had no part in. For example, I am proud of my service in Afghanistan and Iraq, without reservation, because I know the good things my service accomplished. At the same time, I acknowledge that the Department of Defense made many incredible, amoral mistakes in those wars. I am able to acknowledge those mistakes without condemning myself. It is a skill one must develop. Which brings me back to @DataRepublican's findings. If you are one of those institution defenders dismissing what she is showing, you need to look again at the evidence she is presenting. She is backing up everything she reports with video and written evidence—it’s all there. Don’t dismiss her out of hand. Listen to and read the unfiltered evidence she presents from primary sources. Let go of your allegiance to the institutions of our federal government long enough to realize that for decades USAID has been a rogue agency inside our government, and now that President Trump and Secretary Rubio have pushed them out the door, they are conspiring to overthrow our system of government using the very tools they developed during their time with USAID. It’s all there. Go look for yourself. And realize you can safely condemn the institution without condemning yourself.

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Just because many conspiracy theories are wrong does not mean that there are no conspiracies at all, and this one requires no secrecy. The NGOs are out there. The people have meetings, communicate with government officials, have tremendous funding from radical leftists, and have made dark threats for years.

Sure, they say they are plotting to do good. But they are most certainly plotting. And DataRepublican has many of their internal documents.

I suggest you follow CynicalPublius' advice and go check the evidence yourself. There are multiple threads at DataRepublican.

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