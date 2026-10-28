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Schrödinger's Countries: One Day They Are Just Like Us, The Next They Are Deathtraps

David Strom Follow @DavidStrom
Oct 28, 2026 8:00 AM
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Schrödinger's Countries: One Day They Are Just Like Us, The Next They Are Deathtraps
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

One of the most frustrating things about arguing with liberals is that they feel no need to have recourse to evidence and are indifferent to the expectation that their statements be consistent. 

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They just say whatever they think will pull the heartstrings and manipulate people to do what they want. 

I have often thought that shamelessness is a superpower. It always has been, of course, and Charles Schulz had a running theme about how good people are naturally credulous because we still tend to believe in our neighbors' natural goodness and honesty. No matter how much experience Charlie Brown had with Lucy, her ability to look him in the eyes and lie was her superpower — though Charlie Brown could have taken it away from her. 

I got to thinking about this thanks to one of my commenters in the 60 Minutes story, who pointed out (Thanks, Shalom2U) that the Democrats' talking points on Third-World countries change depending on whether we should embrace migrants from the Third World or send them back to the countries they emigrated from. 

Remember Trump's rather pointed description of Haiti and other Third World countries, calling them "s**thole countries"?

The world went apoplectic. It was racist, and these countries were wonderful.

Haiti was the cause du jour for quite a long time, as Somalia is today. When the Democrats want to push mass migration, they wax poetic about the deep and wonderful cultures and how bringing the diversity of these countries' populace to the United States will enhance the fabric of our country. 

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Uh, yeah. Fraud. Crime. Gang wars. We are in fact importing the very culture from these "wonderful" countries, and the diversity is making us stronger, if by that you mean encouraging more and more Americans to distrust their neighbors and arm up as if preparing for a siege. 

But as soon as the topic turns to deporting illegal aliens, suddenly the very countries whose populations are adding to the strength of the United States become dangerous hellholes, to the point where it would be grossly immoral to deport these strong, diverse, and oh-so-valuable illegal aliens back. 

Isn't this exactly Trump's point? Trump never said every Haitian was dangerous; he said importing people from countries that are hellholes is a bad idea, because when you import the Third World, you become the Third World. 

The Twin Cities area, including once-bucolic suburbs, is now seeing gang shootings on the grounds of its churches (my own church suffered a drive-by shooting a few weeks back) and at high school football games. Our welfare system has been systematically looted. Ironically enough, the Democrat Party caucuses have devolved into shouting matches and worse when Somali candidates from different clans duke it out for endorsements. 

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Mayor Frey's opponent for the DFL endorsement was Omar Fateh, an ally of Ilhan Omar, and the DFL stripped his endorsement due to brazen fraud (which also NEVER HAPPENS). Frey had to cut Somali campaign ads, and his campaign relied heavily on courting certain Somali clans to support him, which worked. The dynamics of clan rivalries now determine candidates for Minneapolis mayor. 

The Somali Defense Minister, I kid you not, is campaigning for Ilhan Omar from Somalia, and Somali diplomats now run fake senior daycares from thousands of miles away. 

We imported the Third World and got the third world, and the irony is that Democrats have chosen to praise these countries and their populations when it serves their interests, and describe them in Trumpian terms when they want to keep their new political clients here. 

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I would say you can't have it both ways, but since shamelessness is a superpower and consistency is apparently unnecessary for Democrats, it turns out they can. Since everything these days is about feelz and not facts, you can just blurt out whatever you need to and get away with it. 

No doubt this is related to the sorry state of our schools, which turns out to be a direct result of Democrats creating a system where students can't read, write, or do math, but who have exquisitely detailed explanations for how social justice must be fought for. 

If you don't know or care about facts or history, raw emotions serve you well. Students can graduate without having read a book and still get into prestigious colleges, and colleges are now eliminating the requirement to read books altogether as a concession to the market. 

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We imported the third world, and now we have it. An America that still works, of course, but the feelz crowd is working hard to destroy that too. The billionaire's tax in California, which Ro Khanna, AOC, and Gavin Newsom are all pushing to become national, would destroy our startup culture. Elon Musk has a target on his back, as does every CEO who has worked with Trump. 

It's banana republic stuff, and that's how they like it. The political elite in banana republics do just fine. 

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining HotAir VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | HAITI | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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