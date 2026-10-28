Schrödinger's Countries: One Day They Are Just Like Us, The Next They Are Deathtraps

One of the most frustrating things about arguing with liberals is that they feel no need to have recourse to evidence and are indifferent to the expectation that their statements be consistent.

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They just say whatever they think will pull the heartstrings and manipulate people to do what they want.

I have often thought that shamelessness is a superpower. It always has been, of course, and Charles Schulz had a running theme about how good people are naturally credulous because we still tend to believe in our neighbors' natural goodness and honesty. No matter how much experience Charlie Brown had with Lucy, her ability to look him in the eyes and lie was her superpower — though Charlie Brown could have taken it away from her.

I got to thinking about this thanks to one of my commenters in the 60 Minutes story, who pointed out (Thanks, Shalom2U) that the Democrats' talking points on Third-World countries change depending on whether we should embrace migrants from the Third World or send them back to the countries they emigrated from.

Remember Trump's rather pointed description of Haiti and other Third World countries, calling them "s**thole countries"?

The world went apoplectic. It was racist, and these countries were wonderful.

Haiti was the cause du jour for quite a long time, as Somalia is today. When the Democrats want to push mass migration, they wax poetic about the deep and wonderful cultures and how bringing the diversity of these countries' populace to the United States will enhance the fabric of our country.

Uh, yeah. Fraud. Crime. Gang wars. We are in fact importing the very culture from these "wonderful" countries, and the diversity is making us stronger, if by that you mean encouraging more and more Americans to distrust their neighbors and arm up as if preparing for a siege.

But as soon as the topic turns to deporting illegal aliens, suddenly the very countries whose populations are adding to the strength of the United States become dangerous hellholes, to the point where it would be grossly immoral to deport these strong, diverse, and oh-so-valuable illegal aliens back.

For no other reason than cruelty, Trump is threatening to deport Haitians who are contributing to the Massachusetts economy. It's wrong. Congress should reinstate TPS protections, not let Trump rip people out of communities and send them into immediate danger. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 27, 2026

Isn't this exactly Trump's point? Trump never said every Haitian was dangerous; he said importing people from countries that are hellholes is a bad idea, because when you import the Third World, you become the Third World.

The Twin Cities area, including once-bucolic suburbs, is now seeing gang shootings on the grounds of its churches (my own church suffered a drive-by shooting a few weeks back) and at high school football games. Our welfare system has been systematically looted. Ironically enough, the Democrat Party caucuses have devolved into shouting matches and worse when Somali candidates from different clans duke it out for endorsements.

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Mayor Frey's opponent for the DFL endorsement was Omar Fateh, an ally of Ilhan Omar, and the DFL stripped his endorsement due to brazen fraud (which also NEVER HAPPENS). Frey had to cut Somali campaign ads, and his campaign relied heavily on courting certain Somali clans to support him, which worked. The dynamics of clan rivalries now determine candidates for Minneapolis mayor.

🚨 BREAKING: A staffer from Jacob Frey’s campaign on Omar Fateh losing his mayoral endorsement from the Minnesota DFL: “The CBRC findings are more damning than our campaign could have possibly imagined. This wasn't an error. This was brazen cheating.” https://t.co/JCjujDq6H9 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) August 21, 2025

The Somali Defense Minister, I kid you not, is campaigning for Ilhan Omar from Somalia, and Somali diplomats now run fake senior daycares from thousands of miles away.

The Somali defense minister has released a statement in support of Ilhan Omar: "We share the same ethnicity, blood, and religion. She is one of our own." https://t.co/iuOGBRJ8sR — Christopher Rufo (@christopherrufo) October 26, 2026

We imported the Third World and got the third world, and the irony is that Democrats have chosen to praise these countries and their populations when it serves their interests, and describe them in Trumpian terms when they want to keep their new political clients here.

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“our Somali neighbors are a critical part of the fabric of our state.” Why did you delete this, @peggyflanagan? https://t.co/E2kzYDWbuc — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 1, 2026

I would say you can't have it both ways, but since shamelessness is a superpower and consistency is apparently unnecessary for Democrats, it turns out they can. Since everything these days is about feelz and not facts, you can just blurt out whatever you need to and get away with it.

"Minnesota teacher" says Somalis work too hard in America and that's why the "youth" commit gang shootings No, this is not AI or a far-right skit https://t.co/ghU2aiQMai — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 8, 2026

No doubt this is related to the sorry state of our schools, which turns out to be a direct result of Democrats creating a system where students can't read, write, or do math, but who have exquisitely detailed explanations for how social justice must be fought for.

Peggy Flanagan says Somalians are the “fabric of our state” and it’s “racist” to expose fraud Minnesota Democrats just nominated her for U.S. Senate. https://t.co/bQSLAiil6g — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 12, 2026

If you don't know or care about facts or history, raw emotions serve you well. Students can graduate without having read a book and still get into prestigious colleges, and colleges are now eliminating the requirement to read books altogether as a concession to the market.

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Depressing study alert: Researchers asked college English majors to read and explain the opening paragraphs of a Dickens novel Only 5 percent could do so https://t.co/MMvJMcUSAd — Daniel Buck, “Youngest Old Man in Ed Reform” (@MrDanielBuck) October 24, 2026

We imported the third world, and now we have it. An America that still works, of course, but the feelz crowd is working hard to destroy that too. The billionaire's tax in California, which Ro Khanna, AOC, and Gavin Newsom are all pushing to become national, would destroy our startup culture. Elon Musk has a target on his back, as does every CEO who has worked with Trump.

It's banana republic stuff, and that's how they like it. The political elite in banana republics do just fine.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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