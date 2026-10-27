60 Minutes Tells the Sob Story, Leaves Out the Real Story

Look. I get it. 60 Minutes has been irredeemable for a while now and was overrated from the start.

But it is a good franchise, and I know Bari Weiss is trying to make it less slanted. But you can't force people to be honest, and Bari is just one person behind enemy lines. If we have learned anything from the war against woke, it should be that we are fighting an entrenched and determined enemy dug in like ticks in a dog's fur.

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So it should come as no surprise that when 60 Minutes dragged out yet another immigration sob story, it turned out to be more gaslighting and heartstring pulling, and hardly a genuine outrage.

Within five days of being deported from the U.S., Moussa Diawara says Ghanaian officials forced him onto a flight to Mali, the very country a U.S. immigration judge ruled he could not be deported to. Diawara says he was homeless and went into hiding. Watch the 60 Minutes report Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 24, 2026

As always, our protagonist is "the Kindest, Bravest, Warmest, Most Wonderful Human Being" in the whole wide world, complete with a picture-perfect family and a story of oppression that will make your heart melt.

No doubt a laid-off USAID worker or Hamas terrorist might be even kinder and braver, but if so, 60 Minutes will find them and explain how misunderstood they are and how their contributions to the world far exceed those of Gandhi or Mother Teresa.

This illegal alien is @60Minutes poster child for what it claims are wrongful deportations. I pulled his file. His claimed reason for fearing Mali was that he is “gay,” just in case you’re wondering how bad the immigration fraud problem is. — James Percival (@DHSGenCounsel) October 26, 2026

Of course, our model (non)citizen has a backstory that 60 Minutes carefully downplayed, including the fact that he was deported after having committed immigration fraud.

This father of two wonderful children, you see, is "gay," and his whole case for asylum was based on the fact that his homosexuality made him a target.

“I cannot call my wife; I can't contact my lawyer. I can't talk to no one. I tell them, ‘This is kidnapping. You guys kidnapped us.’” Moussa Diawara was deported to Ghana, and says Ghana then sent him to his native Mali. A U.S. immigration judge previously ruled he could be deported, but not to Mali, where the judge ruled he would likely face persecution. In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security told 60 Minutes that Ghana had provided the U.S. with “diplomatic assurances for his safety.” DHS also questioned the credibility of Diawara’s arguments for fearing persecution in Mali. https://t.co/Mgw7Up53i5 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 25, 2026

“I cannot call my wife; I can't contact my lawyer. I can't talk to no one. I tell them, ‘This is kidnapping. You guys kidnapped us.’” Moussa Diawara was deported to Ghana, and says Ghana then sent him to his native Mali. A U.S. immigration judge previously ruled he could be deported, but not to Mali, where the judge ruled he would likely face persecution. In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security told 60 Minutes that Ghana had provided the U.S. with “diplomatic assurances for his safety.” DHS also questioned the credibility of Diawara’s arguments for fearing persecution in Mali.

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Diawara has been fighting deportation for 14 years based on a false claim; he got his final deportation order in 2012, and obviously has enough money to live just about anywhere he wants to. He wanted to live here, though, illegally, and after 14 years of delay, he forced an unnecessary deportation. As the Supreme Court said in its ruling on bail for illegal aliens, they are not being detained by the government so much as choosing to stay in government custody rather than departing as ordered.

At any time, he could have gone anywhere. This was his choice.

The arguments that liberals make appear to be this: once you cross the border into the United States, you have an unlimited right to stay here no matter what crimes you commit. The United States is "home base," essentially, and all it takes is crossing the line. Once here, you are home free.

Their sob stories are equally bizarre to me: the longer you stay here breaking the law, the stronger the case that you should get away with it forever.

"I have been breaking your laws for over a decade; therefore I have a right to do so indefinitely."

The thing is...this line of bulls**t works on people. Dress somebody up in nice clothes, show some children doing middle-class things, and people forgive it. Heck, liberals go out of their way to protect actual child rapists from deportation; a nice-looking family is golden.

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This is advocacy journalism, which is the gold standard these days. The more blatant the spin, the more effective it is.

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