The Democrats' Turn Toward Fascism

Democrats keep claiming that they are the party that can defend Democracy Itself.

That's true, as long as you equate "democracy" with "Democrats Alone Can Rule." If, on the other hand, you believe a democratic republic is characterized by the rule of law, applied impartially, with clear rules and representatives chosen by plebiscite, then Democrats gave up on that idea long ago.

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Yesterday I wrote about the fact that Democrats have been promising to put targets on the backs of Republicans in order to "deter" anybody, especially younger people not yet involved in politics, from openly supporting Republicans or getting involved in government. Elissa Slotkin, in particular, was quite open about her motives.

ON UCHICAGO CAMPUS: U.S. Senator from Michigan Elissa Slotkin hopes planned political prosecutions of republican leaders will scare young conservatives from getting involved in politics. @ElissaSlotkin https://t.co/p7NBJpDcQW — The Chicago Thinker (@ThinkerChicago) October 17, 2026

I also wrote about how Democrats are crowing that they have Trump supporters in their crosshairs, and intend to essentially conduct show trials of Elon Musk as an object lesson to others who have been working with Donald Trump.

Susan Rice famously made clear that anybody who worked with Trump was in the crosshairs, and that Democrats would punish them for having anything to do with him. This is, of course, absolutely fascist, and openly so.

Susan Rice offers a taste of what’s coming should the left retake power — promises Democrats will punish corporations and other institutions who have “taken a knee to Trump.” “It’s not going to end well for them." “If these corporations think that the Democrats, when they come back in power, are going to play by the old rules…they’ve got another thing coming." “There will be an accountability agenda." “This is not going to be an instance of forgive and forget." — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 20, 2026

Susan Rice offers a taste of what’s coming should the left retake power — promises Democrats will punish corporations and other institutions who have “taken a knee to Trump.” “It’s not going to end well for them." “If these corporations think that the Democrats, when they come back in power, are going to play by the old rules…they’ve got another thing coming." “There will be an accountability agenda." “This is not going to be an instance of forgive and forget."

As the midterm election approaches and voters are already heading to the polls or mailing in their ballots, Democrats are increasingly confident they can start sharpening their knives.

If they are willing to openly discuss jailing a private citizen for his speech, imagine what they would do to the rest of us. This is exactly the kind of authoritarianism they claim to hate. — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) October 21, 2026

On the Bulwak podcast, Kara Swisher says Elon might already be in jail under Kamala Harris, and "he knows what's coming for him." Another one to put in the "what Democrats plan to do if they take power" file: "If Donald Trump loses the House and the Senate, I would worry. I'd be worried if I were him." "So they're going to start investigating again. You think he's not on the list? He's at the top of that list." "He has a very big sense of fate. And I think it's coming for him. And real hard." They're all just saying this stuff out loud now. There are no secrets about what they want to do.

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It aligns with the Color Revolution revelations, about which they are equally open, and with the lawfare campaigns before, during, and after Trump's first election, where they followed the Levrenti Beria strategy: show me the man, I will show you the crime.

"THIS IS ABOUT TRYING TO TERRIFY YOUNG PEOPLE" @ClayTravis argues that threatening young White House aides with prosecution for serving in the administration crosses a line https://t.co/qtytY4ZEEF — The Faulkner Focus (@FaulknerFocus) October 20, 2026

You may recall that Tish James won her election to become New York Attorney General based largely on a promise to use her office to destroy Donald Trump. Not for any particular crime, because she had none. She promised to destroy Trump by finding one she could pin on him.

From Albany to DC, I've got a plan to root out corruption: ✅ Seek permanent legislative authority to prosecute public corruption ✅ Investigate legislators, businesses, & charities involved in self-dealing ✅ Investigate Trump businesses that may be engaged in illegal conduct — Tish James (@TishJames) October 20, 2018

It is not an exaggeration to call these "color revolution tactics"; they are precisely color revolution tactics, down to following instruction books and plans developed under the Obama administration to take down foreign governments and executed by the CIA and USAID during his term.

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The booklet "Simple Sabotage" was widely distributed in government circles after Donald Trump's reelection, detailing how government employees could undermine the president from within.

It all sounds very conspiratorial, and technically it is a conspiracy, but it is not a "conspiracy theory." You can find all the information, piecemeal, in the news, and as is so often the case, the people involved are not really hiding any of it. In fact, many in the media see the whole project as wonderful and say so openly. As I have said, it's like the World Economic Forum plans: they hide in plain sight.

The media portrays all this as heroic and "defending democracy," in much the same way that Pravda bragged about the show trials.

Susan Rice: hero of democracy. CIA Democrats: saving us from Bad Orange Man. Tish James: heroic warrior for freedom.

It's all in the framing. People who want Republicans destroyed love it.

Blocker community = the umbrella of countless NGOs that are ready to mobilize against Trump, both on the streets and in lawfare (and, as it seems, in involving local officials). Includes Indivisible, Democracy Funders, etc. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) October 21, 2026

Note in the video that they are pretty confident that a "breakthrough" will happen that gets rid of Trump sometime between now and January 3rd, and Mike Smith allegedly acknowledges RAD's role in writing the government that comes after.

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All of this is, of course, a direct assault on the Constitution and the Madisonian system of checks and balances, and the current crop of plotters are also quite explicit about reordering our society and laws after they kick Trump out of office and jail his supporters.

Yes, I know it sounds crazy, but you don't have to trust me, or DataRepublican, or CynicalPublius. It is all right there in the open. They are telling you what they intend, and are quite proud of it, and are confident that the courts and the intelligence community will back them up.

They already have the press's applause.

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