WTH, NBC?!

Say it with me: NO MATTER HOW MUCH YOU HATE THE MEDIA, IT ISN'T ENOUGH!

Repeat that three times, stick a pin in an NBC News Voodoo doll, and toss it into a fire.

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Sure, nothing will improve, but you might feel better for having vented your anger.

This morning, two Palestinian gunmen, armed with hundreds of rounds, tried to launch a mass-casualty terrorist attack, seriously wounding Israeli soldiers before being eliminated. The attack was caught on video. NBC’s headline? Israel kills two Palestinians “accused of launching an attack.” — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 23, 2026

The latest example of just how corrupt and indeed evil Pravda is was dropped early this morning, when two Palestinian terrorists from the West Bank tried to infiltrate through an Israeli checkpoint in order to conduct a terrorist attack. When it became clear that they would not be able to reach their original target, the men left their vehicle and engaged in a long firefight with Israeli soldiers, killing and wounding several.

How did NBC report this?

Israelis killed Palestinians "alleged" to be terrorists. The story isn't the attack, but Israeli soldiers killing Palestinians who are only "alleged" to be terrorists.

The entire attack was well documented, including security footage and photographers on the scene capturing up-close photographs, preliminary identification of the terrorists, including a car full of weapons and ammunition, and NBC leads with...Israeli soldiers kill Palestinians. They didn't even note that two Israeli soldiers were killed until they got an avalanche of criticism. Then they stealth-edited the story.

Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the full closure of the West Bank after suspected Palestinian gunmen were shot dead by Israeli soldiers. Five Israelis were wounded and two remain in critical condition after a 20-minute shoot-out at the Judea Junction near Hebron⤵️ https://t.co/RPsv8UzRdP — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 23, 2026

PALESTINIAN SHOOTING TERROR ATTACK NEAR HEBRON: WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR • Location: Judea Junction, near Hebron, along Route 35 in Judea and Samaria. • Attack: Around 7:30 a.m., 2 Palestinian gunmen opened fire on an IDF checkpoint. A firefight lasting more than 20 minutes followed. • Casualties: 5 Israelis wounded, including 2 critically, 1 moderately and 2 lightly. • Terrorists: Both attackers, identified as 27-year-old Palestinians from Hebron, were ELIMINATED by IDF troops. • Weapons: Assault rifle, pistol and large quantities of ammunition recovered. • Intelligence: The IDF assesses the terrorists originally intended to carry out a MASS CASUALTY attack against Israeli civilians traveling along Route 35, but encountered the military checkpoint. • Security Response: Hebron placed under military cordon, roads blocked and searches launched for possible accomplices. • Netanyahu: Ordered preparations for a wider closure across Judea and Samaria following an emergency security assessment. • Investigation: Israeli security agencies are examining possible Hamas connections and whether the attackers received outside assistance. The attack comes just 4 days before Israel’s October 27 elections, with security forces already on heightened alert. The investigation and security operations remain ongoing.

NBC's framing? Here's the top third of their story on a terrorist attack that left people dead:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a “full lockdown” of the occupied West Bank on Friday after Israel’s military said it killed two Palestinians accused of launching a shooting attack that killed two soldiers and injured three others in the city of Hebron. Speaking on camera from Hebron on Friday, wearing a bulletproof vest, Netanyahu confirmed a sweeping campaign in parts of the West Bank, saying Israeli soldiers would be going “house to house” in areas the attackers were believed to come from and evacuating residents and destroying “terrorist infrastructure.” “We are prepared for a large-scale operation in Judea and Samaria,” he said, using a name employed by some Israelis for the West Bank. He said a cordon would be imposed around the cities of both Hebron and Halhul and that Israel would consider “extending this model to other cities as well.” The deadly incident comes just days before a crucial election that will decide whether Netanyahu can hold on to power. There has been a recent surge in Israeli settler violence and military activity in the West Bank centered on the start of the olive harvesting season, with Palestinians, activists and American journalists among those attacked and detained. Netanyahu has previously blamed “a handful of young juvenile delinquents” for instances of settler violence. In his comments Friday, Netanyahu praised settlers in the West Bank as “heroic,” saying they were “an example to the people of Israel and to the State of Israel.” He said “terrorist infrastructure” would be destroyed in the territory and that “infrastructure for settlement” would be built.

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Notice anything? After the bare mention of Palestinians being "accused" of killing people and being shot, everything is about Israel, assigning blame to "settler violence," accusing Netanyahu of using this "alleged" incident as a political tool, and suggesting that searching for weapons is a ploy. "Terrorist infrastructure" in quotes, as if men hopping out of vehicles and firing away is a big nothingburger.

Here's how the Telegraph flogged the story on X. Notice a difference?

This is helmet-camera footage of an Israeli security personnel chasing two terrorists who carried out a shooting attack in the Hebron area Fri. morning. They also planned a larger attack, but failed to carry it out, according to Isralei news. Israeli forces killed both gunmen. https://t.co/GrXGLTc0xU — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) October 23, 2026

There was nothing "alleged" about the attack, and there will be no outrage from Brad Lander or the people pretending to conduct security for Palestinians picking olives, which is the cause du jour.

Instead, the narrative that is going to be pushed is simple: Israelis caused this, are overreacting, and if only they gave Palestinians everything they wanted, then peace would be at hand.

After all, what's wrong with demanding "from the river to the sea"? If only the Jews disappeared, none would be left to kill.

🚨 HAMAS IN GAZA CALLS FOR MORE ATTACKS IN JUDEA & SAMARIA Abu Obaida, spokesman for Hamas’s military wing in Gaza, praised today’s shooting attack near Hebron as a “heroic operation” and called on Palestinians in Judea & Samaria to “rise up” against Israel. The significance is hard to miss: Hamas in Gaza is openly encouraging attacks in Judea & Samaria. The incitement may be directed at Hebron — but the direction is coming from Gaza. — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) October 23, 2026

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🚨 HAMAS IN GAZA CALLS FOR MORE ATTACKS IN JUDEA & SAMARIA Abu Obaida, spokesman for Hamas’s military wing in Gaza, praised today’s shooting attack near Hebron as a “heroic operation” and called on Palestinians in Judea & Samaria to “rise up” against Israel. The significance is hard to miss: Hamas in Gaza is openly encouraging attacks in Judea & Samaria. The incitement may be directed at Hebron — but the direction is coming from Gaza.

As Western media outlets focus on Israel's self-defense measures as excessive and the terrorism as provoked, they ignore the fact that Palestinianism is a death cult. We already know who the terrorists were, and they are just the sort of "martyrs" who will be portrayed sympathetically. They aren't young teens with too much testosterone and too little judgment. They are fathers who chose to martyr themselves for a cause, and who are being celebrated by their compatriots.

𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗔𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗰𝗸 — 𝗛𝗮𝗺𝗮𝘀 𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗦𝗲𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗔𝗯𝗹𝗮𝘇𝗲 The two terrorists who carried out this morning’s serious attack in Hebron were Firas Ja’aba and Hamouda Ja’aba, both 27, married, and fathers of two children each. Hamas welcomed the attack and issued a statement calling for full mobilization and an escalation of terrorism against soldiers and Israeli residents. Key Quotes From the Hamas Statement: “The heroic, high-quality operation in the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank is a living embodiment of our steadfast people’s will, and a clear message to the Zionist enemy that our resistance continues and will grow in strength and intensity until the occupation is eradicated from our land and holy sites.” “We call on our heroic people in all cities, villages, and refugee camps to remain alert, mobilize fully, and set the ground ablaze beneath the feet of the invaders and settlers who have spread destruction across the proud West Bank.” “We call on every person carrying a weapon among our free people and our rebellious youth to direct their bullets at the chests of the occupiers, their soldiers, and their criminal settlers.” Attached are photos of the two terrorists from their Facebook pages. 𝗝𝗦𝗥 𝗦𝗶𝘁𝘂𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗼𝗼𝗺 — JSR - The Judea & Samaria Situation Room (@JSR_EN) October 23, 2026

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𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗔𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗰𝗸 — 𝗛𝗮𝗺𝗮𝘀 𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗦𝗲𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗔𝗯𝗹𝗮𝘇𝗲 The two terrorists who carried out this morning’s serious attack in Hebron were Firas Ja’aba and Hamouda Ja’aba, both 27, married, and fathers of two children each. Hamas welcomed the attack and issued a statement calling for full mobilization and an escalation of terrorism against soldiers and Israeli residents. Key Quotes From the Hamas Statement: “The heroic, high-quality operation in the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank is a living embodiment of our steadfast people’s will, and a clear message to the Zionist enemy that our resistance continues and will grow in strength and intensity until the occupation is eradicated from our land and holy sites.” “We call on our heroic people in all cities, villages, and refugee camps to remain alert, mobilize fully, and set the ground ablaze beneath the feet of the invaders and settlers who have spread destruction across the proud West Bank.” “We call on every person carrying a weapon among our free people and our rebellious youth to direct their bullets at the chests of the occupiers, their soldiers, and their criminal settlers.” Attached are photos of the two terrorists from their Facebook pages.

Fathers, each with two children, deciding to go on a suicide attack. It is insane, and because of this insanity, Israel has no choice but to defend itself.

And for doing so, the media calls them the bad guys.

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