Macron Using Curfew and Helicopters to Fight the 'AI Insurrection'

I have to say, I am getting whiplash from all the conflicting narratives being put out by the transnationalists explaining that the current riots in France and other European cities have nothing to do with migrants.

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First, we heard that they are just students wanting better schooling. Then we got the half-right explanation that the malefactors were left-wing agitators. Then we got the "It's Donald Trump's fault." Next, after a rushed trip to Qatar for some mysterious reason, having absolutely NOTHING to do with the riots being partly by Islamists carrying Palestinian flags, Macron declared that the riots were actually AI-generated Russian misinformation.

Paris imposes nighttime curfew, deploying choppers and drones after looting spree https://t.co/mtBshC499o https://t.co/UhZzNjpU9q — New York Post (@nypost) October 22, 2026

Now, these AI-generated riots have forced Macron to impose a curfew, begin militarizing the response, and to blame Antifa.

I can't keep up. Maybe Putin and Antifa are AI-generated too. I seem to recall the all-of-elite effort here in the United States to convince us all that Antifa was not real. It was a right-wing conspiracy theory, with websites, Chinese funding, seminars on how to break the law, and even (AI-generated?) attempted assassins.

...Democratic leaders seemed to be adopting the 1967 ‘Guide for the Married Man’ when caught with Antifa allies or associations: https://t.co/m3teaGVwPy — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 22, 2026

Either the French Police are delusional or the trick is up for the American left in denying the existence of Antifa. While Democrats have long denied the existence of the group, the French just declared that it is the largest and most violent group behind the riots.

Bots, bots everywhere. Maybe AI really will kill us all with fake riots?

Of course, in the real world the fires are real, the looting is real, the destruction of French cultural artifacts is real. The closing of the Louvre is real. And the dark warnings about an attempted insurrection aren't at all overblown, though any real insurrection would be easily put down if the French state apparatus were unleashed. However ridiculous the political leaders are, the French security services are actually no joke. It's easy to make fun of them because the political leaders are pathetic, but when it comes to knocking heads, the security services are quite competent and enjoy being vicious.

The problem with relying on narrative control as the primary tool to keep the population in check is that sometimes you can't hide reality. It's not that it is impossible to do so in the long run — unfortunately, it is — but when events move fast and so obviously contradict your story, you end up looking ridiculous.

🇫🇷 Paris suburban residents left stranded as metro closes amid curfew Nationwide cost-of-living protests in France devolved into clashes, vandalism of public buildings and looting over the weekend. Since then, authorities have ordered partial curfews in parts of Paris and other cities to prevent further scenes of violence, leaving some commuters stranded following public transport closures. — AFP News Agency (@AFP) October 22, 2026

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🇫🇷 Paris suburban residents left stranded as metro closes amid curfew Nationwide cost-of-living protests in France devolved into clashes, vandalism of public buildings and looting over the weekend. Since then, authorities have ordered partial curfews in parts of Paris and other cities to prevent further scenes of violence, leaving some commuters stranded following public transport closures.

Times like this make the threat to the order propped up by lies most acute; though, in practice, 99 times out of 100, the situation gets out of control too quickly to recover. The fall of the Berlin Wall followed a failure to control the narrative, and Tiananmen Square remained a thorn in the Chinese government's side; its survival, of course, is because the Chinese leadership lost control and everybody knows it.

Still, while nothing that cannot go on forever will, as Adam Smith wisely said, there is "a lot of ruin in a nation." Terrible situations can persist far longer than you would expect. East Germany and the Soviet Union eventually fell, but it took decades, despite continual decline. Venezuela required outside intervention to escape Chavismo, and El Salvador was a hellhole for decades.

Still, France is a Western country, and Westerners are less likely to plod along as things go to hell, so the descent into very-much-not-AI chaos may lead to dramatic changes, although I wouldn't bet on it. More likely there will be a change in which party leads France, but no fundamental reform, which must go well beyond slowing or stopping illegal aliens from invading.

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The French political system is fragmenting, but the French populace is unlikely to accept a Milei-like overhaul. Addressing the illegal alien invasion, which will likely be only partially achieved as a result of these riots, is only the first step, and I doubt that mass deportations will ever arrive.

Shrinking the French state and reversing decades of economic decline should follow any migration reform, but I doubt it will happen. The inertia is too great, and for all her supposed radicalism, Marine Le Pen is hardly radical enough for what the French really need.

Les Français de confession musulmane qui envisagent de partir si je suis élue ont tort : c'est leur pays, ils sont Français. Nous, nous ne sommes pas comme LFI : nous sommes respectueux de tous les Français. https://t.co/jV5fDETWCO — Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) October 15, 2026

French Muslims who are considering leaving if I am elected are wrong: it is their country, they are French.We, we are not like LFI: we respect all French people.

As I said earlier today, I fear that France is lost, as Germany may well be too. The UK may have a chance, and the Eastern European countries are holding the line.

Elite resistance and the French love of the welfare state will likely defeat the massive reforms necessary, just as Germany is so afraid of becoming "right-wing" that they willingly choose to commit cultural suicide.

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It is profoundly sad. As a kid, I admired the idea of Europe, though I understood the reality was somewhat tarnished. For many of us it is our ancestral homeland, and it certainly birthed American culture.

But that Europe is largely gone, and what has replaced it is a nursing home filled with people with gauzy memories of their golden age.

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