Macron Now Saying the Images of the Riots Are Misinformation, Muslims Not Involved

Well, the new Narrative™ is that Muslims are not involved in the French riots, but dark foreign governments like Russia, and perhaps the United States, are misusing the Mostly Peaceful™ Protests for their own political gain.

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Nothing to see here, move along.

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You just HAD to know that the transnationalists were desperate to change the subject from "France is burning, and the Red-Green Alliance has lit the matches" to something that fits their framing better.

Well, here it is. It's not migrants. The videos aren't real. And, by the way, those (too few people) being arrested for (not?) destroying things and harming people have no nationalities or ethnicities.

Seriously, they are going with that.

Macrons 11% approval rating will be dropping fast Not AI you can see burnt out cars hundreds of shops looted town halls set on fire You can also see the faces of many of those involved — Freedom of Speech (@drcjjackson) October 21, 2026

🇫🇷 Macron on France's riots: "There has been foreign manipulation of information afterward This led to unacceptable and downright stupid comments from many people, including foreign leaders. People have claimed that we were invaded by hordes of migrants and Islamists, which is completely false." Apparently, France's problems can all be explained by AI-generated images and foreign interference. They talk to us like we're idiots...

First, my necessary concession, which I also made yesterday: of COURSE Russia and others are amping up the temperature by sharing real and edited videos of what is going on in France. France and Russia are in a proxy war, and that is part of the game. Russia really did put effort into stirring up trouble (against both sides) during the 2016 election.

But, as with the 2016 election, the efforts are modest, the effects are nearly nil, and the underlying reality is impossible to miss. France really IS burning; the rioters really are shouting in Arabic, carrying Palestinian flags, threatening to rape French mothers, and the communists really ARE in the streets.

Quit gaslighting us. I know that is the best tactic you have, but it's insulting.

Macron says world leaders have made 'stupid' comments on France riots based on fake AI videos ➡️ https://t.co/nzBd9N2B9w https://t.co/qURABU7vAR — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) October 21, 2026

One of the statistics I have been trying to track down from the beginning is the ethnic breakdown of the rioters who are getting arrested. The videos show that a substantial fraction, and perhaps the majority, are either migrants or their descendants, yet the actual statistics are thin on the ground by design. The French police and prosecutors won't release them.

Here’s a pro-Pal in Paris today kicking a tear gas canister while holding a Palestinian flag. These ppl have been right at the violent centre of everything. https://t.co/9czgTlLeb5 — Heidi Bachram (@HeidiBachram) October 17, 2026

Most media are spending their efforts trying to "debunk" what everybody can see, but in the dribs and drabs that have been ferreted out, the fact that the arrestees are heavily migrant seems clear. Le Courier de France is trying to debunk the connection between the rioters and Muslims, but the sum total of their evidence is that the government won't release the numbers, which means that it is wrong to point out what you can plainly see with your own eyes.

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Rioter in France waves PALESTINIAN flag in front of burning streets of Paris. https://t.co/LFGLAmQMt3 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 18, 2026

The police are pointing to the Far Left, which is fair, since the far left is openly embracing the riots and is among the groups organizing them. But that is only half the Red/Green alliance. The other half is the Islamists.

- 1000 vidéos réelles du chaos, des émeutes, des razzias et du pillage par les racailles extra-européennes. - 2 vidéos faites par l'IA - Macron : "C'est de l'IA, rien ne s'est passé, moi, j'aime mon pays". https://t.co/jJLZh2ri5s — Outofnone (@Outofnone1) October 21, 2026

What makes this all so unintentionally hilarious is that Macron is making these accusations while in...Qatar, where he suddenly flew during the riots. Gee, I wonder why? Could there be a connection?

He says it is to lower oil prices, which he blames on Trump, but it's unclear what flying to Qatar during a national crisis he formally declared (but is now downplaying) will do, unless he thinks Qatar might influence the rioters.

"Misinformation" has been the go-to explanation for anything that people can see or read that conflicts with what the transnationalists want you to believe. For over a decade, that claim has led to the most substantial crackdown on speech in Europe since World War II.

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Two state solution for France with East Paris as the Palestinian capital? Just a bunch of freedom fighters who know that history did not start this month. @EmmanuelMacron — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) October 19, 2026

The fact that bad information is floating around with the real is nothing new; it is the business model of every news station during any crisis. Watch TV after any notable event, and you get instant takes; you get hoaxes perpetrated by "journalists" and governments; you get the Covington kids and the "fine people" hoax.

You get Macron saying the videos of what is happening are fake, even though he has troops ready to deploy, has declared a national emergency, and his own ministers describe a crackdown.

Compared to that bulls**t, anything Russia is putting out is noise.

So with everything that it's going on in Paris, the media still being deceitful and lying . Palestinian flags are all over Paris, but not on the news ‼️ Who controls the news in FRANCE 🇫🇷 I would like to know ⁉️ — Marzanna (@MBielava44540dx) October 19, 2026

Fact: France is burning. Fact: the flag of the rioters is the Palestinian flag. Fact: the radical left is funding and organizing the riots, and even puts out press releases on when and where the next ones are going to be. Fact: the identities of the arrestees, listed only by age, turn out, when prosecuted, to be largely migrants and their descendants. Fact: Macron himself said only days ago that the rioters were trying to bring down France.

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And Fact: Macron, in the midst of all this, flew to Qatar on a trip that only got planned when the riots took off. Make of that what you will.

You can find white faces in the crowds of looters, but they stand out like sore thumbs.

France has fallen. https://t.co/SaFGWqOclQ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 18, 2026

The actual peaceful marches are filled with native Frenchmen, but who cares? They aren't the rioters burning down France.

The new Narrative™ is out. The old was "peaceful student protests." Then came "it's only communists, nobody else." Then it was "Donald Trump's war." Now, it is Putin and misinformation, and things are mostly peaceful again.

The France we think of when we consider a trip to Paris is not exactly what the brochures tell us, and the same goes for the riots that Macron is trying to sell us as not actually happening; it's AI, now.

Confused tourists arrive in Paris 🇫🇷 https://t.co/2HtUkL7Dun — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 18, 2026

I would say, "Get your story straight," but really, do they have to? The media will sell their line of BS, and people who are desperate to maintain trust in our leaders will pretend to believe them. The real danger is the "far right," not the people literally burning things down.

NYT with the old "Republicans pounce" routine altered ever so slightly... https://t.co/KdTM8I6IjU — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) October 20, 2026

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It's all so predictable. And maddening, because the propaganda works on so many.





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