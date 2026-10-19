Keith Ellison Suddenly Pretending to Care About Fraud

A loyal reader sent me a clip from a local report about my Attorney General, Keith Ellison, suing a fraudulent nonprofit that funneled tens of millions of dollars into its leadership's pockets, a couple who lived quite the lifestyle at taxpayers' expense.

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Keith Ellison discovered fraud 3 years after the local news exposed it, just in time to help his reelection campaign for MN AG. ‘Sham’ Nonprofit Funneled Millions in Medicaid Money per Minnesota AG #f... https://t.co/asBXBUVHqE via @YouTube — David Strom (@DavidStrom) October 19, 2026

Ellison is crowing about spending night and day protecting taxpayers from fraudsters, and while that's a nice story, it glosses over the fact that his lawsuit is years late, and much of the stolen money has already been spent on luxuries.

Not to mention that the perpetrators are still walking free.

KARE 11, the local NBC affiliate, ran an amazing-length special report for a local news station three years ago—and only now is Ellison lurching into motion.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has filed a civil lawsuitagainst Refocus Recovery and its founder Daniel Larson, alleging the nonprofit was a “sham” and “pass-through shell” created to funnel Medicaid money to Larson’s for-profit addiction recovery company, Kyros. "It was a sham designed to funnel money to an individual," AG Ellison said. The lawsuit comes nearly three years after a KARE 11 investigation first exposed the flow of Medicaid dollars from Refocus Recovery to Kyros, along with allegations from former employees and clients of widespread Medicaid billing abuses.

At 25 minutes, I have never seen such an in-depth report from a local news station on one topic. It's extraordinary, as is the fact that our Attorney General just shrugged at the time. The full documentary was posted on YouTube two years ago.

Now, in October 2026, Keith Ellison is very likely to lose his race for reelection, putting the AG's office in Republican hands for the first time in decades, and Ellison is scrambling to look like he does anything besides aiding and abetting Somali fraudsters.

In most of the country, Democrats are looking to cruise to victory on the backs of Trump's current unpopularity, but here in Minnesota, Democrats are actually struggling in the polls, largely because Tim Walz and his administration have screwed the pooch so badly that the mood is sour.

You can't blame the Somali fraud or Somali gang violence on Trump. It's Democrats who keep telling us that Somalis are the "fabric of our state."

The Somali fraud and gang problems are not new, but the focus on them is due to, ironically enough, Nick Shirley's "Learing Center" video. It captured something that had gone under the radar for years: you can't get around the fact that the state is sending millions of dollars to "educators" who literally cannot spell.

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You never know what will grab people's attention, and that most certainly did. Every news station in the region focused on the fraud issue, as they hadn't before, and the material writes itself. When Tim Walz was running for VP, he was on top of the world. Now, he is lower than dogs**t, and the stink has stuck to other Democrats, including Amy Klobuchar, who has been untouchable in this state for decades, despite her famous temper and her penchant for using combs as utensils.

No sane person would predict that Klobuchar's political career is over, because Minnesota has a habit of presenting a Red mirage, but it is at least possible, and Ellison is genuinely in trouble. He was never popular outside the Twin Cities, and arguably the only reason he ever won was that people held their noses and voted "D."

Now? He's scrambling and "discovering" fraud that was revealed years ago.

Better late than never? We'll see.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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