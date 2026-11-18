Let me just get this out of the way at the start. These ludicrous, patrician, supervillain-sounding titles the European Union Brahmins award themselves are beyond cartoonish.

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Kaja Kallas was once the first female prime minister of Estonia and a member of the European Parliament (MEP), until she resigned in 2024 to accept the Brussels gigs she currently occupies - vice-president of the European Commission (and isn't it always amazing how these second-tier politicians wind up at the Big House) and as the [INSERT: eyeroll]:

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

Kallas oversees something called the European External Action Service (EEAS).

Seriously lame.

In any event, Ms. Kallas is not one to let any soft Belgian grass grow under her feet, and, as she doesn't answer to anyone - schweet, huh - she started pissing people off almost immediately.

Right out of the box, she began spouting personal opinions as EU policy that not all of the EU had agreed on. This irked the leaders of some member nations who were, for example, not 100% on board the Ukraine train.

...On 1 December 2024, her first day in office as High Representative, Kallas visited Ukraine along with European Council President Antonio Costa and Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos.[109] Kallas expressed strong support for a Ukrainian victory, stating that "the European Union wants Ukraine to win this war".[109] The trip was criticized by Slovak prime minister Robert Fico, who stated, without further elaboration, that Kallas and Costa had made statements that had not been agreed upon by EU bodies.[

And then she bounced off the big dogs, who did not respond well to being lectured on 'international norms' by the Borg, particularly ones whose opinions were unsolicited.

...In a 28 February, 2025 Face the Nation interview in Washington, Kallas said the EU and the Trump administration had already drafted a resolution "co-sponsoring together with the United States to support Ukraine, and it was a surprise to us that the U.S. suddenly changed the position...but when they met the Russians something happened after that, because the behavior changed."[115] Kallas was in Washington for a planned meeting with Marco Rubio, United States Secretary of State, to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war. Rubio's office cancelled the meeting after she had already arrived in Washington. A European Commission spokesperson said the cancelation was "due to scheduling issues", but another EU official questioned this explanation.[116] After the president of the United States, Donald Trump, and his vice president, had a confrontation with the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 28 February 2025 in the Oval Office, Kallas concluded on social media: "Today, it became clear that the free world needs a new leader".[117][118] In a meeting with Kallas in July 2025, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi stated that China does not want Russia to lose the war in Ukraine.[119] European diplomats said China is concerned that the United States would focus more on Asia once the conflict in Europe is over.[120][121]

Things got even icier as the U.S. started its drug interdiction actions in Latin America and began the pressure campaign on Venezuela.

Kallas flew into Colombia and promptly began to lecture Secretary of State Marco Rubio about 'following the #rulez.'

Which meant EU #Rulez.

...The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, had an opinion to share from the Borg collective. She offered it after arriving in Colombia (not exactly US-friendly territory to begin with) that the United States should mind its manners and heed the EU's gentle chidings. The EU's Kaja Kallas emphasised the need to follow international law on self-defence and UN mandates at the CELAC-EU summit in Colombia, amid continued US strikes on narco-boats. The EU upholds international law restricting force to self-defence or UN-mandated actions, the bloc's EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said as European and Latin American leaders convened in Colombia amid questions over US military strikes on alleged narco-boats...

Like a lead balloon, baby.

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I DON'T THINK THE EUROPEAN UNION GETS TO DECIDE WHAT INTERNATIONAL LAW IS

In these two short years of her tenure, Kallas has continued to barge uninvited into global dustups, conflicts and contretemps, by either appearing on scene personally or commenting from her throne publicly, swiftly wearing out her welcome.

In June, Kallas blew up the relationship her EEAS had with the Israelis by comparing their stewardship of Gaza to South Africa under apartheid. It was the last straw of many for the Israeli foreign minister.

Israeli foreign minister to ‘sever all contact’ with top EU diplomat Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar vowed on Thursday to cut contact with top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas, triggering a public spat that Kallas later tried — and failed — to defuse. “Ms. Kaja Kallas … has for some time now been acting obsessively and with blatant unfairness toward the State of Israel,” Sa’ar wrote on X Thursday morning, referring to reports last month that Kallas had compared Israel’s treatment of Palestinians to apartheid-era South Africa. Sa’ar accused the EU’s foreign policy chief of directing a “blood libel” at Israel and said he would “sever all contact with Ms. Kallas” until she retracted the remarks. Kallas has not publicly confirmed or denied the account but attempted to mend fences on Thursday. “Dear Gideon, as you know, the EU and Israel have a lot that binds us,” she wrote on X. “Dialogue is the foundation of diplomacy, especially when differences arise.” Kallas also reiterated the EU’s support for a two-state solution and condemned Israeli settlements in the West Bank, describing them as an obstacle to peace. But the olive branch did not land.

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Sa'ar wasn't buying it, and remains incommunicado to this day, stymying efforts to get whatever it is done that EU diplomats at this exalted level do.

The Israelis remain firm in their boycott of Kallas, and, in new developments this week, Kallas is not being thrown a lifeline by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

In fact, the unelected empress of Europe seems to be making a move to regain some of the power the Commission had ceded to the imperious Kallas as the Kallas fan club objects strenuously.

The European Commission is taking a more prominent role in EU diplomacy in the Middle East as Kaja Kallas remains cut off from a direct line of communication with Israel. This week’s schedules put that reality on display: Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Mediterranean Commissioner Dubravka Šuica are heading to Syria and Jordan, while the EU’s top diplomat hosts a Mediterranean security forum in Brussels. “By allowing the high representative to be frozen out by Israel and not working together on the Middle East in line with the Treaties and international law, President von der Leyen is helping undermine the EU as a credible global actor,” Barry Andrews, a liberal EU lawmaker and chair of the European Parliament’s Development Committee, said. Šuica has become a regular point of contact for Israel and the U.S. She attended the inaugural meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace in Washington in February and has met or spoken with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar at least four times this year. “Without Israel, you can’t do anything,” Šuica previously told POLITICO, referring to efforts to get aid into Gaza. “We need the approval of Israeli authorities. And this is why we have to keep channels open … They are there, and we need to work with them.” Her Middle East missions are coordinated “around a table” with Kallas, she said.

If this Med Commissioner Šuica needs the Israelis so desperately, perhaps she should suggest to Kaja Kallas that keeping her mouth shut would be a better diplomatic course of action, rather than taking her umbrage out on the Israelis over what seems to be a legitimate beef with the High Representative's high sense of her own importance.

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General impatience with the tenor of Ms. Kallas's imperious approach seems to have finally broken through polite disapproval and into the open, judging by what happened in Dublin shortly before this snub over the trip to the Middle East.

Last week, the E5 members (Italy, France, Germany, Poland and the UK), the EU and the EC got together for an informal meeting hosted by the Irish president to discuss security matters and assemble a team for possible Russian-Ukrainian peace negotiations. The High Representative was not invited, but she flew to Dublin anyway to argue the case that she should have been.

Not only that, but by virtue of her position, she should have been the team leader if there were any negotiations with the Russians.

The assembled European brain trust didn't see it that way and iced her out of the action completely.

The glaring exclusion of High Representative Kaja Kallas from the Ukraine-Russia peace talks has raised uncomfortable questions about the relevance of her job. Defiant but isolated, Kallas stands by her words. Since taking on the job as the European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas has dealt with her fair share of setbacks, rebuffs and snubs. But this one particularly stung. Last week, Kallas flew to Dublin to attend an informal summit of leaders and make a forceful pitch to become the special European envoy for the ongoing negotiations to end Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Worse, when leaders like Meloni forcefully spoke out against Kallas having anything to do with the process, her former ally, von der Leyen, was mute.

The proposed EU 'seat' that emerged for the negotiating team neglected to include a seat for Kallas's EEAS.

Awkward.

...But leaders were unmoved and dismissed her pitch outright. According to people familiar with the closed-door discussions, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni argued that Kallas lacked the institutional weight and discouraged her candidacy. The summit concluded with an expanded joint European team for the negotiations with a grand total of seven representatives. None of them was Kallas. Adding insult to injury, the EU seat is shared by the European Council and the European Commission, with senior officials from the cabinets of presidents António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen, respectively. The European External Action Service (EEAS), the institution that Kallas oversees, is out of the picture. Asked about her absence, neither Costa nor von der Leyen spoke in her favour. Snubbed and pushed aside, Kallas now stares down a political reality in which she, the High Representative, whom the treaties task with conducting the EU's common foreign and security policy, is excluded from the most consequential diplomatic process the continent has lived through since the end of the Cold War. It is a contradiction so glaring and profound that it challenges the very essence of her job. Some in Brussels believe what happened in Dublin is the natural consequence of the missteps and gaffes that have made Kallas an increasingly divisive – and increasingly isolated – figure in the big-power city.

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Kallas and her outsized ego, as some pointed out, much as she has done over her tenure....

... A senior diplomat pointed out that Kallas spent this year opposing direct talks with Russia, only to then pitch herself as the special envoy to deal with Moscow. "If she actually talked to people and consulted with them, she would have known where the dynamics would lead to," the diplomat said. "Now, events have overtaken her." ...A second diplomat was equally critical and said Kallas had been very "clumsy" in her intervention in Dublin, where she declared "Russians don't want me" as envoy.

... blew the whole thing up all by herself.

...Earlier this year, Kallas promoted a list of maximalist demands that Europeans should press Russia to fulfil as part of the negotiations. Though the document was confidential, the High Representative quoted it so many times, including in Dublin last week, that she effectively made it public. While foreign ministers debated the document at length, leaders never acknowledged it and proceeded with their deliberations unconcerned by its existence.

The French and Germans are over the drama, and want to fold the EEAS and its troublesome diva into the EC bosom, while giving a sop to Kallas ego by 'bolstering' the portfolio.

...The EU foreign policy chief has repeatedly clashed with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen over who steers the bloc's foreign policy. Von der Leyen has pursued what she dubbed a "geopolitical Commission" and periodically tested her own footing on international affairs, with relations with Israel emerging as a key flashpoint. This personal and institutional clash has increasingly intersected with recurring calls to reform EU foreign policy-making, with the latest Franco-German proposal considering placing the EEAS under the Commission's remit, albeit with a bolstered portfolio.

That would certainly be quite a comedown, but, as von der Leyen takes off for the Middle East and leaves Kallas stewing behind to hold a security forum, it certainly raises the possibility that the demotion is in the works.

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The martyr remains ready to serve, in case anyone needs her.

High Representative Kaja Kallas remains defiant after EU leaders rejected her as special envoy for the peace talks. "I stand by my words and I'm ready to do this job," she told Euronews' @JorgeLiboreiro. https://t.co/pRQqG0QbsG — euronews (@euronews) November 16, 2026

Chances are pret-tee good she's gonna show up anyway.

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