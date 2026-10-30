Law of 'Lying With Snakes' Remains Undefeated: Soon to Be Berlin Mayor 'Terrified' of Hamas Allies

The parable writes itself sometimes, right before our very eyes.

The last week of September was a time of seismic upheaval in Germany for the staid and unpopular status quo.

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The party of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), had just been completely eliminated from regional government in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. Alice Weidel's Alternativ for Germany (AfD) Party had emerged in polling as the most popular party in the country. And the remade, old East German communist party, now flying under the banner of Die Linke (The Left), had managed to boot Merz's CDU out of power in the capital of Berlin, which set up an intriguing possibility - that Berlin would soon be getting its first Muslim mayor.

She's a woman of Turkish extraction named Erlif Eralp. Naturally, being a communist, 'Muslim' isn't the only thing about the Die Linke leader that had people in a tizzy.

Berlin will be plunged into “huge chaos” under a hard-Left administration, German property developers have warned. Elif Eralp, the Die Linke leader in Berlin who is trying to form a coalition to run the city and become mayor, has pledged to seize ownership of 200,000 apartments to address a housing crisis ⤵️ https://t.co/2miNZSwctW — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 29, 2026

Elif Eralp, the Die Linke leader in Berlin who is trying to form a coalition to run the city and become mayor, has pledged to seize ownership of 200,000 apartments to address a housing crisis

To be fair, Berlin has a pretty off-the-wall mayor right now named Kai Wegner.

In July, he proposed that all children be educated in the Islamic religion in order to fend off 'extremism.'



Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner has called for Islamic religious education to be introduced in state schools following the deadly Islamist attack near the capital’s Christopher Street Day celebrations. The CDU politician argued that young Muslims are being radicalized through religious networks operating beyond meaningful state oversight, including what he described as “backyard mosques.” As reported by Tagesspiegel, Wegner said Islamic instruction inside public schools could help protect young people from extremist influences because the curriculum and teachers would be subject to state supervision. “Religious education in state schools could make a significant contribution to protecting young people from such influences,” he said. He added that Islamic religious education should be offered in Berlin schools precisely because it would bring instruction under public control rather than leaving it solely to independent mosques and associations.

When you find out more and more about him, you begin to realize how even communists could start to look appealing.

Erinnerungsservice für Eltern: Berlin wird von Kinderficker-Fans regiert Berlins regierender Bürgermeister @KaiWegner (vorn mittig im Bild) bezahlt Männer in Frauenwäsche mit Steuergeld dafür, in Kitas vor Kindern aufzutreten. Die Präsidentin der @polizeiberlin, Barbara Slowik und auch ihr Vizepräsident unterstützen diese Propaganda für die Sexualisierung von Kindern durch amtliche Werbung für ihre Auftritte mit einem Kinderporno-Vebrecher. Und ja: die Beamten der dieser Polizei schauen all dem nicht nur tatenlos zu, sie schützen diesen Abschaum täglich noch bei seinem Treiben und führen willig seine Befehle aus – so wie die Marionetten der Justiz. — Paul Brandenburg (@docbrandenburg) November 14, 2025

Berlin's governing mayor @KaiWegner (front center in the picture) pays men in women's lingerie with taxpayer money to perform in front of children in daycare centers. The president of @polizeiberlin, Barbara Slowik, and her vice president as well, support this propaganda for the sexualization of children through official advertising for their performances with a child-pornography offender. And yes: the officers of this police force do not just stand by idly watching all of this—they protect this scum daily in its dealings and willingly carry out its orders, just like the puppets of the judiciary.

And I chose this year-old tweet specifically because the author, Dr. Paul Brandenburg, was arrested by federal police at the airport in Berlin yesterday for six separate instances of 'insulting' Mayor Wegner. He now faces possible prison time.

Dr. Paul Brandenburg wurde am Mittwoch, den 28. Oktober 2026, von der Bundespolizei am Berliner Flughafen verhaftet, als er sein 10-jähriges Kind zurück nach Berlin gebracht hat. Aufgrund seines Kindes ist Paul mehrmals im Monat in Berlin, was der dortigen Polizei und der Staatsanwaltschaft auch bekannt ist. Dennoch wurde gegen Paul ein Haftbefehl erlassen, welcher damit begründet wurde, dass er "flüchtig" sei. Paul wurde am Mittwoch dem Haftrichter vorgeführt und sitzt seither in der JVA Moabit in Berlin in Untersuchungshaft. Paul Brandenburg wird von meiner Kollegin, Rechtsanwältin @VDannenmaier, und mir vertreten. Wir stehen seit Mittwochnachmittag in regelmäßigem Austausch mit ihm und den ihm nahestehenden Menschen und versuchen im Moment, dafür zu sorgen, dass er umgehend aus der Untersuchungshaft entlassen wird. Sollte dies nicht gelingen, ist davon auszugehen, dass in Kürze ein neuer Haftbefehl gegen ihn ausgestellt werden wird (schließlich ist er in der JVA nicht mehr "flüchtig") und er für einige Wochen im Gefängnis bleiben muss, bis zur nächsten Haftprüfung bzw. der Hauptverhandlung. Ihm wird vorgeworfen, den (noch) regierenden Bürgermeister von Berlin, Kai Wegner, in 6 Fällen beleidigt zu haben. Konkret soll es sich um 4 "einfache" Beleidigungen (§ 185 StGB) handeln, bei denen Wegner Strafantrag gestellt hat. In 2 weiteren Fällen geht es um Verleumdung im Sinne der sogenannten Majestätsbeleidigung (§ 188 II Variante 2 StGB), die unabhängig von Wegners Strafantrag verfolgt werden können. Sämtliche vorgeworfenen Äußerungen stehen im Kontext mit "der" wegen Kinderpornographie zu 10 Monaten Freiheitsstrafe auf Bewährung verurteilten "Dragqueen" Jurassica Parka, bürgerlich Mario Olszinski. Parka moderierte am 14. Juli 2025 die Benefizgala „Gemeinsambunt“ im Berliner Theater des Westens. Die Veranstaltung richtete sich gegen Hasskriminalität und wurde unter anderem von der Polizei Berlin (die Wegner untersteht) und unter Schirmherrschaft der Polizeipräsidentin, dem Polizeipräsidium Brandenburg, dem Bezirksamt Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf und dem LSVD+ ausgerichtet. Parka führte durch den Abend, stand mit Beamten auf der Bühne (im Hintergrund spielte das Polizeiorchester Brandenburg) und ließ sich u. a. mit dem stellvertretenden Polizeipräsidenten Marco Langner fotografieren. Welt: Kinderporno-Verdacht Trotz Verurteilung – Dragqueen „Jurassica Parka“ durfte noch im Juli eine Polizei-Gala moderieren Berliner Kurier: Verfahren wegen Kinderpornografie Warum stand die Polizei mit der verurteilten Jurassica Parka auf der Bühne? Paul lässt ausrichten, dass er sich über eure Post freut und jeden Brief persönlich beantworten wird. Ihr könnt ihn postalisch wie folgt erreichen: Dr. Paul Brandenburg c/o Justizvollzugsanstalt Moabit Alt-Moabit 12a 10559 Berlin Wer Paul bei den Kosten seiner anwaltlichen Verteidigung (nicht nur in diesem Fall) unterstützen möchte, kann das wie folgt tun: Haintz legal Rechtsanwalts-GmbH Sparkasse Ulm DE94 6305 0000 0021 3607 81 (Fremdgeldkonto Haintz legal) oder per PayPal [Link im ersten Kommentar]. Die Konferenz "Freihafen 2026 Mallorca" findet wie geplant statt. Mit dem Organisationsteam stehe ich ebenfalls in Kontakt. Falls Paul es nicht schaffen sollte, lässt er ausrichten, dass wir Spaß haben und es uns gut gehen lassen sollen. Markus Haintz Rechtsanwalt — Markus Haintz (@Haintz_MediaLaw) October 30, 2026

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Dr. Paul Brandenburg was arrested by the Federal Police at Berlin Airport on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, when he brought his 10-year-old child back to Berlin. Due to his child, Paul is in Berlin multiple times a month, which is also known to the local police and the public prosecutor's office there. Nevertheless, an arrest warrant was issued against Paul, justified on the grounds that he was "on the run." Paul was brought before the duty judge on Wednesday and has since been in pretrial detention at JVA Moabit in Berlin. Paul Brandenburg is being represented by my colleague, attorney @VDannenmaier, and me. We have been in regular contact with him and the people close to him since Wednesday afternoon and are currently trying to ensure that he is released from pretrial detention as soon as possible. If this does not succeed, it can be assumed that a new arrest warrant against him will be issued shortly (after all, he is no longer "on the run" in the JVA) and that he will have to remain in prison for a few weeks until the next detention review or the main trial. He is accused of having insulted the (still) governing Mayor of Berlin, Kai Wegner, in 6 cases. Specifically, this involves 4 "simple" insults (§ 185 StGB), for which Wegner has filed a criminal complaint. In 2 further cases, it concerns defamation in the sense of the so-called insult against authorities (§ 188 II Variant 2 StGB), which can be prosecuted independently of Wegner's criminal complaint. All the alleged statements are in the context of "the" drag queen Jurassica Parka, civil name Mario Olszinski, who was sentenced to 10 months' probation for child pornography...

Isn't it a great country, chockful of these pissy, self-proclaimed 'defenders of democracy' who are wholesale fascist deviants at heart?

Even communists start to look like a better alternative after enough time.

Which is what Mayor Wegner's constituents eventually voted for. So he and his child-porn-loving drag queen friends will soon be out of a job, or at least the ones who aren't in prison for a couple of months will be.

And the happy Die Linke crowd will soon be swarming City Hall, ready to seize buildings and hand out goodies.

The communists had a great time at their victory party, cheering and chanting with all the allies who helped them over the finish line.

Imagine that - the watermelon slice crowd was there with the one chant they know. What it has to do with a Berlin election night party, I couldn't tell you, but it makes no sense on 5th Avenue either.

🚨NEW: Germany’s Left Party just took Berlin. Die Linke won the state election with 25% of the vote after nominating Elif Eralp, a candidate of Turkish origin, for governing mayor. At the celebration, supporters chanted: “Long live international solidarity, free Palestine.” https://t.co/0c1TTF859A — 𝓙𝓲𝓶𝓶𝔂 𝓙 (@JimmyJ4thewin) September 20, 2026

Then again, 51% of the city's Muslim vote went to Die Linke...

Germany’s far-left socialist party Die Linke has won Berlin’s state election for the first time, taking 25.7% of the vote and finishing well ahead of the CDU on 18.8%. One voting bloc backed the party particularly heavily: Muslims. A new analysis found that a staggering 51% of Muslim voters in Berlin voted for Die Linke, twice the party’s support across the electorate as a whole. Had only Muslim voters cast ballots, Die Linke would have won an absolute majority. Die Linke received just 17% among Catholics and 16% among Protestants. Muslims are estimated to make up roughly 13% of Berlin’s electorate, making them an increasingly significant voting bloc in the German capital. — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 25, 2026

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...and one of its more prominent and notorious Hamas-holes was at the party and feted like an honored guest. His name is Ibrahim Ibrahim.

This is an important post to understand how tonight’s German regional election was won by the far-left Linke party (25%) The picture shows Linke’s Turkish Bundestag member Ferat Koçak with the Palestinian Hamas-supporter Ibrahim Ibrahim at Linke’s election night party in the immigrant neighbourhood Neukölln. Ibrahim is a famous Berlin activist who appears as a representative of the United Palestinian National Committee (VPNK). According to Germany’s federal domestic intelligence agency, VPNK is a label under which Hamas supporters and PFLP supporters jointly organize protests and events in Berlin. Ibrahim has also publicly praised Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as a “steadfast leader” and “fighting martyr hero.” Ibrahim writes under his picture taken with the Linke MP Ferat Koçak at tonight’s Linke election party in Neukölln that VPNK was “part of this success.” He’s taking credit for Linke’s strong result in Neukölln and Berlin. Another key figure that attended tonight’s Linke election party in Neukölln, and was seen talking with the Hamas supporter Ibrahim, is the Mhallami Arab Issa Remo. He’s the leader of the Remmo clan, an extended family and large criminal organization consisting of around 100 gangsters and several hundred more family members who, even if not active gangsters themselves, aid the criminal family members in various ways. Some of them work as lawyers, local politicians, judges and even police officers. Issa Remmo has strong links to Neukölln. The Remmo clan is linked to a number of murder investigations in Germany and is behind several high-profile crime cases such as: - The Dresden Green Vault Heist in 2019 One of the largest art theft in modern history. Clan members disabled the streetlights of Dresden by setting an electrical distribution panel on fire and then broke into the Historic Green Vault museum, stealing 18th-century jewelry containing more than 4,300 diamonds, worth $130 million. - The Bode Museum Gold Coin Theft in 2017 The clan broke into the Bode Museum in central Berlin, stealing a massive solid gold coin issued by the Royal Canadian Mint. The coin weighed 100 kilograms (220 lbs) and was valued at $4.4 million. They wheeled it out on a wheelbarrow and dropped it onto the train tracks below to a getaway car. - The Sparkasse Bank Robbery in 2014 Remmo clan members broke into a Sparkasse bank branch in Berlin-Mariendorf. They forced open over 100 safety deposit boxes, making off with $11.3 million in cash, gold and jewelry. The set the bank on fire to cover destroy any DNA evidence but one clan member was sentenced due to a face mask not burning up. To summarize, the far-left Die Linke party won the Berlin election tonight. 3 men attended Die Linke’s election night party in the immigrant neighborhood Neukölln - A Turkish Member of Parliament - A Palestinian Hamas-supporting protest leader - A Mhallami Arab crime boss and clan leader This is the future of local and regional politics in many cities in Western Europe… — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 20, 2026

The picture shows Linke’s Turkish Bundestag member Ferat Koçak with the Palestinian Hamas-supporter Ibrahim Ibrahim at Linke’s election night party in the immigrant neighbourhood Neukölln. Ibrahim is a famous Berlin activist who appears as a representative of the United Palestinian National Committee (VPNK). According to Germany’s federal domestic intelligence agency, VPNK is a label under which Hamas supporters and PFLP supporters jointly organize protests and events in Berlin. Ibrahim has also publicly praised Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as a “steadfast leader” and “fighting martyr hero.” Ibrahim writes under his picture taken with the Linke MP Ferat Koçak at tonight’s Linke election party in Neukölln that VPNK was “part of this success.” He’s taking credit for Linke’s strong result in Neukölln and Berlin. Another key figure that attended tonight’s Linke election party in Neukölln, and was seen talking with the Hamas supporter Ibrahim, is the Mhallami Arab Issa Remo. He’s the leader of the Remmo clan, an extended family and large criminal organization consisting of around 100 gangsters and several hundred more family members who, even if not active gangsters themselves, aid the criminal family members in various ways...

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Eralp's party played heavily to the Islamic immigrants, with their sense of entitlement and Die Linke's promises of giveaways, and purposefully held their victory party in one of the neighborhoods that these alliances with Muslim 'leaders' had delivered for them. Of course, those 'leaders' were invited to the festivities they helped enable.

...To summarize, the far-left Die Linke party won the Berlin election tonight. 3 men attended Die Linke’s election night party in the immigrant neighborhood Neukölln - A Turkish Member of Parliament - A Palestinian Hamas-supporting protest leader - A Mhallami Arab crime boss and clan leader This is the future of local and regional politics in many cities in Western Europe…

It's always surprising how reality sets in swiftly once the giddy unreality of the campaign wafts away with that last bit of congratulatory bubbly. The next morning is a hangover and the realization that it's all yours now, and you have to do something with what your efforts - and alliances with all sorts of new friends - have bought.

Herr Merz warned that Jews in Germany were no longer safe, and the Czech prime minister called the Berlin Muslim takeover one more step on 'the road to hell.'

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš on Berlin: The Mayor of Berlin has contacts with Hamas. This is a road to hell. https://t.co/DDvTWZ5mdw — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 16, 2026

A week ago, some of those new Die Linke 'friends,' feeling empowered by their new status, started stripping off the polite society masks they'd worn for the campaign, and began agitating for causes near and dear to their hearts.

They felt they'd 'won,' and they now had allies in the ruling party. Let 'er rip.

Ja, es ist Comedy Gold. Und doch ist es gerade das, was es so gefährlich macht. Das ist Hannah Bruns von der Arbeitsgruppe Palästinasolidarität der Die Linke Berlin. Sie war es, die unlängst auf einer Demo geäußert hat, der Kampf sei erst zu Ende, wenn Tel Aviv wieder in der Hand der Palästinenser sei. Das Problem ist nicht nur die damit geäußerte Zerstörungsabsicht gegen Israel. Sondern auch, dass Tel Aviv nie in der Hand der Palästinenser war. Diese Arbeitsgruppe ist zusammen mit der Die Linke Neukölln Teil des "Interbündnis". In dem auch das Vereinigte Palästinensische Nationalkomitee (VPNK) ist. Das ist eine Vorfeldorganisation der Terrororganisation PFLP, die sich mit der Hamas zusammengetan hat. Der wichtigste Vertreter ist Ibrahim Ibrahim. Und der ist wiederum mit dem Clanchef Remmo auf der Wahlparty der Die Linke Neukölln aufgekreuzt. Das alles erinnert doch sehr an den realitätsfernen, romantisierten und naiven Pathos, mit dem die erste und zweite Generation der RAF allmählich abgedreht ist. Und es erinnert doch sehr an die Internationalisierung eines vermeintlichen Klassenkampfes. Meine Recherchen dazu ohne Bezahlschranke unter: https://t.co/OJPGLQIy3Z — U.M. OSINT (@ungemeve) October 23, 2026

Yes, it’s comedy gold. And yet, it’s precisely that which makes it so dangerous. This is Hannah Bruns from the Palestine Solidarity Working Group of Die Linke Berlin. It was she who recently stated at a demo that the fight isn’t over until Tel Aviv is back in the hands of the Palestinians. The problem isn’t just the expressed intent of destruction against Israel. But also the fact that Tel Aviv was never in the hands of the Palestinians. This working group is, together with Die Linke Neukölln, part of the "Interbündnis." Which also includes the United Palestinian National Committee (VPNK). That is a front organization for the terrorist organization PFLP, which has allied itself with Hamas. The most important representative is Ibrahim Ibrahim. And he, in turn, showed up with clan chief Remmo at the election party of Die Linke Neukölln. All of this strongly recalls the reality-detached, romanticized, and naive pathos with which the first and second generations of the RAF gradually went off the rails. And it strongly recalls the internationalization of an alleged class struggle.

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'Tel Aviv back in the hands of the Palestinians' from Die Linke, the ruling party. I'll bet Jews in Berlin are wondering what hit them.

So, oddly enough, is the overconfident Ms. Eralp, who seems to have suddenly realized the bed she's been lying in for convenience's sake is full of snakes.

The presumptive mayor-to-be of Berlin was going to be interviewed by Der Spiegel, which was kind enough to send over a set of questions for Eralp to answer. She and her staff went over them thoroughly, and Eralp herself made notations in the margins concerning problems she had with some of the questions.

Her staff was supposed to send the completed form back to the magazine, but in one of the major 'oops' in recent memory, they sent their working copy complete with Eralp's handwritten notes.

This has caused a whale of a furor because it turns out the next Muslim mayor of Berlin is scared to death of her Hamas-aligned supporters.

SO frightened in fact, that she and her husband were advised by police NOT TO USE CERTAIN NAMES in the interview for their own safety.

You'll never guess who they were talking about, either.

GO FIGURE - SHE CAN'T EVEN PROTECT HER OWN FAMILY 'FROM THESE PEOPLE'

...A mistake has just triggered an astonishing security crisis. The magazine Der Spiegel—a media outlet, it must be noted, with a marked leftist slant—has brought to light an internal document proving how Die Linke has been hijacked by Islamism. Its candidate to govern Berlin, Elif Eralp, accidentally sent the newsroom her private notes from an interview where she confesses to being coerced and terrified by Hamas operatives within her own party. It turns out that after an interview, the candidate's team reviewed the transcript. During this process, Eralp made internal comments that were meant to remain in the strictest confidentiality. However, the document with the un-erased annotations was sent back to the journalists. The content of those notes is dynamite. When Der Spiegel asked her about Ibrahim Ibrahim—a pro-Palestinian Hamas sympathizer who celebrated the October 7 massacre—the public response was going to be evasive. But in the margin of the leaked document, Eralp wrote the truth: "There is a PROBLEM. [...] my husband no, and neither do I, want to name specific names, he is afraid of these people and so am I." The leak exposes the raw reality of Islamo-leftism in Germany: Eralp even went so far as to compare the threat level of these pro-Palestinian militants to that of Organized Crime and implores to abort the publication: "I can't put myself and my family in danger for Der SPIEGEL. What do we do now? Do we scrap the whole interview?" The biggest joke of the entire situation, however, was captured in one of the phrases that Eralp did want to publish. In a display of utter disconnection, the candidate states in the interview: "What I can say with total clarity is that, as governing mayor, I will ensure the safety of all Berlin women and all Berlin men." A promise that rings utterly ridiculous coming from a leader who, in the same document, secretly admits that she can't even protect her own family from the rank-and-file of her party...

Eralp is already under pressure from these groups, and she hasn't even formed a coalition yet.

Die Berliner Bürgermeisterkandidatin hat Angst um ihre Familie und vermeidet deswegen die Nennung von dem Terrorsympathisanten Ibrahim. Was bedeutet das für Rot-Grün-Rot? https://t.co/vWRBEPBOFw — Frankfurter Allgemeine (@faznet) October 29, 2026

The Berlin mayoral candidate is afraid for her family and therefore avoids mentioning the terror sympathizer Ibrahim. What does that mean for Red-Green-Red?

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This is Ibrahim in action.

Das ist Ibrahim Ibrahim, der Mann, von dem sich Elif #Eralp so fürchtet, dass sie seinen Namen nicht nennen mag. Eine berechtigte Angst. BILD-Reporter @ISefati wollte ihn nach der Wahl fragen, inwieweit er d. Linke unterstützt hat. See what happened: https://t.co/SpJekmVHPh — Antje Hildebrandt (@berlinreportage) October 29, 2026

This is Ibrahim Ibrahim, the man Elif #Eralp fears so much that she doesn't even want to say his name. A justified fear. BILD reporter @ISefati wanted to ask him after the election to what extent he supported the Left party. See what happened:

Eralp is now doing some frantic damage control and threatening to sue Der Spiegel for the release of her 'private' communications.

EVERYTHING'S FINE - WE'RE FINE, I'M FINE, YOU'RE FINE, FINE, FINE

Folgt man Elif Eralp, waren das ‚private, interne Mitteilungen‘, die veröffentlicht wurden. Und: der SPIEGEL ist schuld. Wie ihre Fraktion mit problematischen Kräften umgehen will, sagt sie nicht. Versichert aber: Werde als Regierende für die Sicherheit Berlins sorgen. Statement: https://t.co/rX4lKMV8da — Tilman Steffen (@tilsteff) October 29, 2026

According to Elif Eralp, these were 'private, internal communications' that were published. And: the SPIEGEL is to blame. She does not say how her parliamentary group intends to deal with problematic forces. But she assures: As the governing mayor, she will ensure Berlin's security. Statement:



No word from the snakes yet about how they feel.

One thing you can always count on, though, is that they'll let you know.

I'd worry if I were her.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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