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Active Shooter at a DC Fitness Center Now Barricaded in Apartment Building - Flames Seen UPDATE

Beege Welborn Follow @WelbornBeege
Nov 12, 2026 11:20 AM
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Active Shooter at a DC Fitness Center Now Barricaded in Apartment Building - Flames Seen UPDATE
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

YIKES

This has been unfolding for about an hour as I write this, so let me start from the beginning.

An active shooter situation was reported about a mile from the White House, at a gym in what's described as a trendy neighborhood called Logan Circle. 

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Three dozen or so people had rushed out as the shooter opened fire inside Vida Fitness on 15th Street.

This quick little video gives you some idea of the proximity.

As you can imagine, that close to the White House, the police presence was nearly immediate and overwhelming.

White House staff were seen following the unnerving and awful developments closely.

By the time some of the chaos at the scene had cleared...

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...it was determined that five people had been shot inside or outside of the business.

The police immediately began a manhunt, spread out to secure the area, and warned people already there that a 'Shelter in Place Order' had been issued, while telling those attempting to enter they had to leave.

Somehow it was determined that the suspect, now described as a white, heavy-set male in grey shorts, had barricaded himself in an apartment on the top floor of a building either directly over the fitness center or extremely close to it. That part is still a little shaky, although I am seeing more and more that it IS the apartments above the Vida building.

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Police and SWAT teams have moved in with overwhelming force... 

...and brought negotiators in addition to lethality.

In an absolutely terrifying development for the entire area, the apartment where the shooter has reportedly barricaded himself in has flames licking through the brickwork on the outside.

How on earth firefighters are supposed to get to the scene through streets clogged with police and redirected traffic, and then fight a fire with an armed homicidal madman at the center of it, I have no clue. The biggest prayers are up for everyone involved.

According to the local CBS affiliate update, the victim list has grown by another person. It's up to six now.

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Within the past few minutes, there are photos appearing of police with a person on the ground matching the suspect's description, as well as reports the shooter had a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No official confirmation of anything yet.

Nice to see those fire trucks there ready to rock.

Ah - confirmation from the D.C. Metro Police. After a bit of a running gun battle, they determined the suspect was in a seventh-floor apartment when they heard another flurry of gunshots. After making contact with him, the shooter had been talking to police negotiators for over an hour when on-scene officers heard a gunshot from within the apartment. They 'forced entry' and found the shooter with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

No confirmation as of yet that he managed to un-alive himself. The Chief merely said they were rendering all the appropriate emergency medical services.

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And this video has the most revolting little factoid of all, if it holds true.

All this carnage may well have been over a beef with the building's HOA board.

The HOA.

I am speechless and just sick.

What is wrong with people?

It just makes you want to cry.

Beege UPDATE: Ho-lee-CRAP

CNN is reporting the shooter did, indeed, unalive himself.

...Police negotiators spoke to the gunman for an hour in an effort to end the armed standoff, Carroll said, but the shooter fired his weapon at officers.

“He did fire through the door at officers at least on two occasions,” Carroll said.

The shooter has died from a self inflicted gunshot wound, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the matter.

And as for that 'dispute' with the HOA? 

According to what they're finding right now, it was actually a long-running and bitterly fought war over leak and mold issues, well-documented by the man believed to be the deceased shooter, Dr. Matthew Lambert.

This HOA email is from 2024.

Things had severely escalated in the two years since that email.

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Man.

Holy smokes - this is chilling if he is confirmed as the assailant.

The phrase 'AI psychosis' keeps coming up in many of the Xweets from those going through the doctor's Mice and Mold timeline. I am assuming it's in reference to his repeated posting of Grok interrogatories affirming his questions.

I'm not sure, being a complete AI ignoramus. But I've now seen the phrase often enough that I thought it was worth sharing for those of you who are not the Luddite I am. 

Beege MORE: And there it is.

With a court case.

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...A DC Superior Court order in case 2025-CAB-1813 is titled Matt Lambert, MD v. Metropole Condominium Assoc., over mold damage to his unit at 1515 15th St. Vida Fitness is a third-party defendant. 

And it seems the doctor had, indeed, gone hunting for the building manager at the gym after all.

...NBC News reports Dr. Matt Lambert is the suspect in the Logan Circle shooting. D.C. Councilmember Brooke Pinto says the man killed at the gym managed Lambert’s building and appears to have been targeted.

Good Lord.












 

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News Topics CRIME | FBI | MASS SHOOTING | WASHINGTON | WHITE HOUSE

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