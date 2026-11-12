Active Shooter at a DC Fitness Center Now Barricaded in Apartment Building - Flames Seen UPDATE

YIKES

This has been unfolding for about an hour as I write this, so let me start from the beginning.

An active shooter situation was reported about a mile from the White House, at a gym in what's described as a trendy neighborhood called Logan Circle.

Advertisement

JUST IN: Four people have been SHOT in Washington D.C. just one mile from the White House.



A heavy police presence is on the scene in the Logan Circle neighborhood and more information is still developing. pic.twitter.com/VAmObNsdbh — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 12, 2026

Three dozen or so people had rushed out as the shooter opened fire inside Vida Fitness on 15th Street.

This quick little video gives you some idea of the proximity.

4 shot, 1 dead in Logan Circle, 0.7 mile from White House.



Shooting at VIDA Fitness 15th & P St, suspect barricaded, SWAT on scene, shelter in place.



ABC News Live pic.twitter.com/n1K84s8HfD — Dr. Subhash (@Subhash_LiveS) November 12, 2026

As you can imagine, that close to the White House, the police presence was nearly immediate and overwhelming.

Just spoke to a witness who was in the gym and heard one gunshot and saw one person down in the gym itself, followed by more shots. The gym cleared out; people were running from the scene with their arms raised as police yelled to clear out. — Martin Austermuhle (@maustermuhle) November 12, 2026

White House staff were seen following the unnerving and awful developments closely.

A person in the White House’s einsenhower executive office building watching the latest on the shooting in the Logan Circle neighborhood of Washington, DC. Massive police response ongoing. https://t.co/Ndekn28yqV — Chris Sheridan (@ChrisSheridan34) November 12, 2026

By the time some of the chaos at the scene had cleared...

Mass shooting, suspect BARRICADED, 5 people shot A shooter opened fire inside a Northwest DC gym located in the Logan Circle neighborhood this morning. This is about 1 mile north of the White House. A woman working out at the gym spoke to reporters on the scene moments ago: https://t.co/7qV22BAl1p — Kiki Danger (@itskikidanger) November 12, 2026

...it was determined that five people had been shot inside or outside of the business.

"I looked up and I saw people running out:" A witness tells 7News' Lianna Golden what he saw and heard as people fled a building in Logan Circle after five people were shot. He says he was trying to reach a friend who was inside the gym when police rushed people away from the scene. MORE: https://t.co/lmlgbw2XwT — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) November 12, 2026

The police immediately began a manhunt, spread out to secure the area, and warned people already there that a 'Shelter in Place Order' had been issued, while telling those attempting to enter they had to leave.

UPDATE: 5 people have now been SHOT in D.C.'s Logan Circle, and police say the gunman is barricaded inside a building near the VIDA Fitness gym



> Heavily armed officers are moving through the alleys around 15th and P Streets NW, about a mile from the White House

> The suspect is… pic.twitter.com/VctAkJR9KE — James Reichert (@_jamesreichert) November 12, 2026

Somehow it was determined that the suspect, now described as a white, heavy-set male in grey shorts, had barricaded himself in an apartment on the top floor of a building either directly over the fitness center or extremely close to it. That part is still a little shaky, although I am seeing more and more that it IS the apartments above the Vida building.

‘AVOID THE AREA’ Washington DC active shooter leaves 5 injured after opening fire at Logan Circle fitness center blocks from White House The shooter is currently barricaded in a building above Vida Fitness, with NBC News reporting that the authorities know his identity. Police posted on X that the incident has resulted in a “barricade situation in the 1500 block of 15th Street, Northwest.” #Activeshooter #WhiteHouse #WashingtonDC — Indian Observer (@ag_Journalist) November 12, 2026

Advertisement

Police and SWAT teams have moved in with overwhelming force...

JUST IN: A mile from the White House, snipers are lining the rooftops right now. Five people shot this morning at and around a Logan Circle gym in D.C. The suspect is holed up in an apartment above VIDA Fitness and is reportedly still shooting at police. FBI, ATF and MPD’s tactical team have the building locked down, and nearby residents are sheltering in place. Victims’ conditions still unknown. Pray for them and for every officer on that roof. This is the nation’s capital. If it can happen here, is anywhere in America actually safe? — Tony Lane 🇺🇸 (@TonyLaneNV) November 12, 2026

...and brought negotiators in addition to lethality.

Snipers are on 14th Street rooftops as law enforcement works to neutralize the Logan Circle shooting near Vida gym. https://t.co/MkehPnlnDF — Willie Nelson (@WillieNelsonTV) November 12, 2026

In an absolutely terrifying development for the entire area, the apartment where the shooter has reportedly barricaded himself in has flames licking through the brickwork on the outside.

The building where a suspected shooter is barricaded in Logan Circle, as DC Police respond to the active shooter situation at Vida Fitness, appears to be on fire. https://t.co/LxKkhePnxS — Ben Goldey (@BenGoldey) November 12, 2026

How on earth firefighters are supposed to get to the scene through streets clogged with police and redirected traffic, and then fight a fire with an armed homicidal madman at the center of it, I have no clue. The biggest prayers are up for everyone involved.

According to the local CBS affiliate update, the victim list has grown by another person. It's up to six now.

Advertisement

UPDATE: Six people have been shot in Washington, D.C.'s Logan Circle neighborhood, police said. The suspect is now barricaded in an apartment complex, the Metro Police Department said. https://t.co/dP91xSiYd0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 12, 2026

Within the past few minutes, there are photos appearing of police with a person on the ground matching the suspect's description, as well as reports the shooter had a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No official confirmation of anything yet.

Nice to see those fire trucks there ready to rock.

DC Police’s Emergency Response Team (ERT/SWAT) has breached the door to the suspect’s apartment on the 1500 block of 15th Street NW. One person has been found down inside with a gunshot wound to the head, believed to be the active shooting suspect. https://t.co/ENM476XayQ — The DC MD VA Live (@TheDMVLive) November 12, 2026

Ah - confirmation from the D.C. Metro Police. After a bit of a running gun battle, they determined the suspect was in a seventh-floor apartment when they heard another flurry of gunshots. After making contact with him, the shooter had been talking to police negotiators for over an hour when on-scene officers heard a gunshot from within the apartment. They 'forced entry' and found the shooter with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

BREAKING: MPD Chief Jeffrey Carroll, speaking alongside Mayor Muriel Bowser, confirms that the suspect in the Logan Circle shooting has been apprehended. https://t.co/FOyRCgCUJF — Tristan (@tristanespinoz) November 12, 2026

No confirmation as of yet that he managed to un-alive himself. The Chief merely said they were rendering all the appropriate emergency medical services.

Advertisement

And this video has the most revolting little factoid of all, if it holds true.

All this carnage may well have been over a beef with the building's HOA board.

A shooting near Logan Circle in Washington, D.C., left one dead and four injured. Police say the suspect, found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, is contained and may have had a conflict with the apartment building's homeowners association. https://t.co/yMsNtH4oDN — GeoTechWar (@geotechwar) November 12, 2026

The HOA.

I am speechless and just sick.

What is wrong with people?

It just makes you want to cry.

Beege UPDATE: Ho-lee-CRAP

CNN is reporting the shooter did, indeed, unalive himself.

...Police negotiators spoke to the gunman for an hour in an effort to end the armed standoff, Carroll said, but the shooter fired his weapon at officers. “He did fire through the door at officers at least on two occasions,” Carroll said. The shooter has died from a self inflicted gunshot wound, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the matter.

And as for that 'dispute' with the HOA?

According to what they're finding right now, it was actually a long-running and bitterly fought war over leak and mold issues, well-documented by the man believed to be the deceased shooter, Dr. Matthew Lambert.

This HOA email is from 2024.

BREAKING: DC VIDA Fitness shooter was confirmed to be a resident of apartment 704. Shooter had an ongoing issue with the HOA and management of his complex, as was stated in the press conference. Matt Lambert. https://t.co/uCbeSIwneJ — Scott (@EODWX5) November 12, 2026

Things had severely escalated in the two years since that email.

WOW. It’s being reported that this is the D.C. shooter’s X account. Over a month before the shooting, he was invoking Luigi Mangione while discussing disputes with his apartment building’s HOA. That’s pretty damn chilling. https://t.co/3oolICaOYd — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) November 12, 2026

Advertisement

Man.

This appears to be a post from the account run by today’s now-dead shooter in Washington DC. Matches MPD’s report that today’s shooting was motivated by frustration with the building’s HOA. The account (still up for now) has several note-worthy tweets. https://t.co/O09tubyN4R — The DC MD VA Live (@TheDMVLive) November 12, 2026

Is Matt Lambert the D.C. shooter?! WOW. https://t.co/NN9umpwBQ4 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) November 12, 2026

Holy smokes - this is chilling if he is confirmed as the assailant.

@iCkEdMeL He was looking for him...https://t.co/viXcKibhpS — Mr.Moraz (@klaatu4u) November 12, 2026

The phrase 'AI psychosis' keeps coming up in many of the Xweets from those going through the doctor's Mice and Mold timeline. I am assuming it's in reference to his repeated posting of Grok interrogatories affirming his questions.

I'm not sure, being a complete AI ignoramus. But I've now seen the phrase often enough that I thought it was worth sharing for those of you who are not the Luddite I am.

Beege MORE: And there it is.

Washington D.C. shooter confirmed Dr. Matt Lambert. Conflict with HOA at Logan Circle area of Washington. VIDA Fitness was at the lower levels of the apartment building. — iCkEdMeL ☀️🔎🔥 (@iCkEdMeL) November 12, 2026

With a court case.

How the Logan Circle shooter's name surfaced: police say he barricaded himself on the 7th floor of the building above the gym. A DC Superior Court order in case 2025-CAB-1813 is titled Matt Lambert, MD v. Metropole Condominium Assoc., over mold damage to his unit at 1515 15th St. Vida Fitness is a third-party defendant. That is the same case @miceandmold posted about, and a May post on the account is signed Matt. Police haven't named the shooter. — IredcapI (@IredcapI) November 12, 2026

Advertisement

...A DC Superior Court order in case 2025-CAB-1813 is titled Matt Lambert, MD v. Metropole Condominium Assoc., over mold damage to his unit at 1515 15th St. Vida Fitness is a third-party defendant.

And it seems the doctor had, indeed, gone hunting for the building manager at the gym after all.

...NBC News reports Dr. Matt Lambert is the suspect in the Logan Circle shooting. D.C. Councilmember Brooke Pinto says the man killed at the gym managed Lambert’s building and appears to have been targeted.

Good Lord.













































Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join HotAir VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.