The Mind Blowing Story of the Man Accused of Murdering a New York City Jogger

On Friday, October 30, a 28-year-old woman jogging in the Bensonhurst section of Brooklyn was viciously attacked. After stabbing her repeatedly, including in the neck, her assailant left her for dead on the Brooklyn promenade.

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Information search — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) November 1, 2026

The young lady had been on her way to a family gathering when she fell victim to what appeared to be a random act of horrific violence.

...Authorities say Suarez left her job at TD Bank at the Caesar's Bay Shopping Center around 6:30 p.m., changed into running clothes and began running west along the Shore Parkway Greenway. She called her father around 8 p.m. and told him she was about half a mile away from a family gathering. When she did not arrive and failed to answer subsequent calls, her father went looking for her and found her with stab wounds to the neck on the bike path. ...Authorities said Suarez's cellphone and jewelry were still with her, leading investigators to believe the attack was not a robbery. The assault is believed to have been random and unprovoked. Police have also said they have been unable to recover surveillance video from the remote area where the attack occurred. ...Kenny described a savage attack, with a long blood trail from where the stabbing occurred to where she staggered and dropped to the ground, about 150 feet. A puncture wound went through the left side of her neck, hit an artery, and penetrated her oral cavity.

Her alarmed father, searching for his daughter when she didn't arrive at the gathering, was the one who found her bloody, mutilated body lying in the grass along the pathway.

...Suarez was stabbed twice in the neck while out for a run along the Shore Parkway Greenway. Her father found her bleeding in the grass after she failed to arrive for a planned meeting.

The New York Police Department appealed to the public for help with information for days, finally catching a break with surveillance footage from a nearby supermarket.

To their dismay, a former NYPD officer, Sayed Mohassib, was arrested and charged with what was now a murder.

On November 2, Katie Suarez had succumbed to her grievous injuries.

WATCH: A former police officer accused of fatally stabbing a New York City jogger is escorted from a Brooklyn precinct by NYPD officers. Sayed Mohassib is seen walking alongside police Saturday as he faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with the killing. New photos show Mohassib appearing emotionless while in police custody. See the latest details in the case: https://t.co/9WqWeSpF0P — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 8, 2026

But that was only the start of the outrage building around this case and this defendant.

As more information came out about Mohassib, the circumstances of how this human ticking time bomb was in society at all were hard to comprehend.

In his short stint as an NYPD officer, he had already raised hackles and deep feelings of alarm with his unhinged behavior.

...According to police, Mohassib briefly served with the NYPD in 2022 before leaving for the Marines. Investigators said he later sought to return to the police department but was instead referred for a psychological evaluation.

The Marines didn't keep him for long either, booting him out after a reported six weeks as too mentally unstable to serve. In other words, he didn't make it through boot camp.

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...Officers tracked him down to his Bensonhurst home after picking him up on video leaving the Shore Parkway Greenway around the time Suarez, 28, was fatally knifed, the sources said.

Mohassib did a brief six-week stint with the NYPD before leaving for the Marines – who deemed him mentally unfit for the unit of service and turned him away.

When he got back to New York, he tried to get rehired with the NYPD, but his unhinged reputation preceded him, and no one would put him in a city uniform again.

According to reports, certain strings were pulled, and Mohassib was showing up at the precinct as if he were an officer until they caught on to him.

When they did, his dangerous behavioral quirks got him an ambulance ride to Bellevue and banned him from the station.

...DECEMBER 16, 2022 - ATTEMPTS TO REJOIN THE NYPD According to the Daily News, Mohassib attempts to reapply to the NYPD on December 16, 2022. Allegedly, a driver assigned to a well-known, outspoken, now-retired NYPD Chief prepares a fraudulent order rescinding his resignation. Mohassib allegedly returns to the 44th Precinct despite officially remaining resigned in the NYPD personnel system. He allegedly continues reporting to the command without a gun or shield and is permitted to “work” until eventually being directed to One Police Plaza to retrieve his gun and shield. JANUARY 2023 - NYPD PERSONNEL INCIDENT According to the Daily News, NYPD officials interviewing Mohassib observed that he appeared disheveled and was behaving erratically. His application was denied, and an ambulance transported him to Bellevue Hospital for evaluation. According to allegations that require further verification, an NYPD member assigned to Personnel was so afraid of him that she refused to be alone with him. An internal investigation allegedly uncovered the unauthorized reinstatement attempt, resulting in his removal from the building and notifications to department personnel. He allegedly continued appearing at the 44th Precinct demanding his job back. The situation reportedly became so serious that flyers with his photograph were posted throughout the 44 warning that he was no longer employed and should not be granted access.

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This is the photograph they placed all around the station so officers would know Mohassib was NOT an officer even if he was wandering around in a uniform.

Here is another photo of Sayed Mohassib who is accused of murdering Brooklyn jogger Katie Suarez that allegedly was hung up around the 44th precinct to let officers know he no longer works there. This supposedly happened because he continued to show up at the 44th precinct asking for his job back days even after being allowed to work in the command for days without a badge, gun or ID card based on a fake order that restored him to service, put into the system by a high ranking chiefs driver. He was eventually sent down to the NYPD’s personnel bureau to get his shield and ID card back, that’s when it was discovered the order was fake. You can see this is his identification card photo in a blue uniform which you are not given until after you graduate the academy. — THE FINEST UNFILTERED PODCAST (@TheFinestCast) November 10, 2026

Scary stuff, huh?

In 2024, his family called 911 for help.

...Police also said that in 2024, Mohassib's mother and sister contacted 911 and reported that he had threatened to "chop them up."

So who would hire this guy?

The New York City Public School system. A teacher's aide.

...He was working as a paraprofessional at PS 200, which is across the street from the 62nd Precinct, when he allegedly killed Suarez, who was a TD Bank teller in Gravesend.



He returned to the school just days after allegedly carrying out the savage murder. A 12-year-old boy who attends the elementary school told The Post that Mohassib was acting “off” last week.

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He and the kids.

Here is another photo of Sayed Mohassib who is accused of murdering Brooklyn jogger Katie Suarez, this time working with kids in NYC Schools at P.S.200. https://t.co/xJS5OIXCdu — THE FINEST UNFILTERED PODCAST (@TheFinestCast) November 10, 2026

People are asking Mayor Mamdani, 'Whut's up with that?'

How was a murder suspect hired as a teacher’s aide by NYC Schools, even after the NYPD raised concerns about his behavior and would not allow him to be a cop? I follow up with Mayor Mamdani on the murder of jogger Katie Suarez and suspect Sayed Mohassib. #nyc #mamdani https://t.co/uKvaHbilIy — Henry Rosoff (@HenryRosoff) November 9, 2026

The mayor's ordered a review to figure out how a fellow who was kicked out of the Marines and has had two certified, serious, possibly violent mental health incidents since getting hired by NYC public schools.

Parents would really like answers about how a psychopath wound up one-on-one in some cases with their most precious possessions.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Monday ordered a review into the New York City public schools’ hiring of a man who had a history of mental health issues and was charged over the weekend with killing a Brooklyn jogger. The man, Sayed Mohassib, 27, was fired from his job as a school aide by the city’s Department of Education on Monday. His firing came two days after he was charged with murder in the death of Katie Suarez, 28, who was stabbed in the neck on Oct. 30 while running along the Brooklyn waterfront. ...Parents were shocked on Monday at P.S. 200 The Benson School in Brooklyn, where Mr. Mohassib worked as a paraprofessional. The elementary school is about four blocks from where he lives and a mile from where Ms. Suarez was stabbed. Paraprofessionals often work one-on-one with children with disabilities. The position, which is among the lowest-paid roles in the city’s schools, is also one of the most difficult to fill. During his several stints in the city’s school system, Mr. Mohassib’s employment would have required a nomination by a principal and a background check, including a review of employment history, according to two people with knowledge of his hiring. Those reviews are conducted by its Office of Personnel Investigation, which receives thousands of job applications every year. For jobs like his, applicants must also answer a background questionnaire that includes questions about past military service and previous job terminations — disclosures that can prompt further scrutiny by investigators, according to a person familiar with the department’s hiring process. Federal law prevents the department from accessing medical records, including those related to mental health. Nicole Brownstein, a department spokeswoman, declined to answer questions about the hiring of Mr. Mohassib. But she said the agency was exploring ways to improve background checks.

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I have no doubt they are wondering who else is in the classroom with their kids and whether any screening tools were available that would have kept this guy out of a job in a notoriously curiosity-averse social culture.

What a tragedy all around.

Our hearts go out to Katie Suarez's devastated family.

And I'm sure there will be more than a few nightmares for the next few weeks on parents' part.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join HotAir VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.