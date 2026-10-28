Ro Coocoo Khanna Latest to Help Expose What a Nutcase Angie Nixon Really Is

One of the entertaining spectacles this cycle here in Florida has been the parade of demagoguing, lily-livered Democratic lesser lights managing to summon up some intestinal fortitude - no doubt desperate at the thought of being left behind and off camera...

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WHAT MAKES A MUSKRAT GUARD HIS MUSK?

COURAGE

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...who then traveled to the Sunshine State to 'campaign' with one of the most painfully incoherent, inarticulate, and possibly certifiable candidates in recent memory.

INSANE Far-Left Florida Democrat Angie Nixon claims that Republicans are trying to kill black Americans: "Work across the aisle with the Republicans? They’re not trying to work across the aisle. They’re literally trying to kill us…" https://t.co/UzJ3occ3Bs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 20, 2026

About two weeks ago, I did a get-to-know-Angie Nixon piece that included some fun details of Senator Chris Murphy's pilgrimage of humiliation to rah-rah-rally with Nixon.

Where his questionable courage transitioned in front of everyone's eyes from intestinal fortitude to intestinal distress, and you could sort of hear the Pepto-Bismol jingle in your head just by his facial expressions as his potential Senate mate warmed to her themes.

Face of a man who knows her campaign is over and he's made a huge mistake. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣@ChrisMurphyCT



Democrats are a fucking joke 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/158eMOElPe — Robert James (@Millennial_NJ) October 14, 2026

NAUSEA, HEARTBURN, INDIGESTION, UPSET STOMACH, DIA-REE-AAHHHHH

Beauty.

He scuttled back under his rock after making all the appropriate noise about a busy afternoon spent with the nice, nutty black lady.

Ro Coocoo Khanna has been shamelessly destroying his once pretty solid reputation for normalcy at a cosmic rate lately, and using the FL Democrat nominee from afar to help further his cred with the radicals now flooding his party and calling the shots.

Back in early September, as Nixon proudly called herself a socialist and joined both the Democratic Socialists of America and the Working Families Party (also affiliated with the American Communist Party), J.D. Vance took aim at Nixon's radical, publicly expressed beliefs in a speech.

"When Angie Nixon calls herself a socialist, I think the right response is to say, then get the hell out of here. You don’t belong in America, if those are your beliefs."

Only part of that line was repeated, naturally, by provocateur Aaron Rupar, but what Coocoo did next to make some bank on it - with J.D.'s entire comment there clearly proving that's not at all what the context was. Khanna was low-life race-baiting for his own benefit, pure and simple.

Telling a Black woman who is a descendant of enslaved people to leave America, @JDVance. I do not know what to say. Even I didn't believe you would go this low. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) October 1, 2026

Three of the smartest people I know were the first three commenters, flaying the shameless and opportunistic Khanna alive for his disgusting race-grifting.

Khanna's only increased his anti-capitalist, anti-American, anti-white people schtick in the month and a half since.

David had an extraordinarily good opening to a piece on the weasel the other day that perfectly describes what he is. Coocoo was busy endorsing the rioters in French streets at the time.

THE JACOBIN LANE

Ro Khanna is running for President of the United States in the Jacobin lane, trying to outflank AOC and Bernie Sanders to become the centi-millionaire voice of the Sans-Coulottes. Khanna would seem an unlikely leader of a people's revolution, coming from a family of significant privilege and political access, both here in the United States and in the ancestral home of Punjab, India, where his grandfather was a prominent politician. While AOC and Sanders earned their populist credibility the hard way — being economic illiterates who have battled the establishment throughout their careers — Khanna is the archetypal careerist who has climbed his way up the ladder of wealth and power by sucking up to the powers that be, first through prestigious internships, campaigning for Obama, working an Obama administration "Deputy Assistant" job, clerking for a federal judge, moving to Silicon Valley to work with tech bros, and sucking up to the rich and powerful.

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Speaking of hoarding wealth, Khanna’s two young children are the proud owners of THREE private golf courses in Ohio, where member initiation fees run upwards of $45k Khanna’s children — still in elementary school — earned up to $2 million from their golf courses in 2024. — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) June 30, 2026

But Khanna can only lob verbal fire in support for so long before he starts to look as if he's afraid to actually engage with the mercurial and refreshing FL nominee. Eventually, Coocoo, too, screwed up his courage and planned a Florida barnstorming socialist vacay.

What a line-up, huh?

@RoKhanna @MaxwellFrostFL @AngieNixon @AnnaForFlorida Notice how none of these Marxists like white people. — Bliss🏹🌸 (@TheDonallegedly) October 16, 2026

Yeesh.

Angie...who's running in Florida...who, for lack of a nicer way to say it, has never been to Cuba, so she can't say if it's a dictatorship or not.

Who could say if Cuba is a dictatorship? Watch @HolmesJosh, @ComfortablySmug, @MichaelDuncan and @JohnAshbrook unpack the DSA candidate in Florida trying to evade her way to the Senate on today’s pod. https://t.co/MPdyiOqhjA — Ruthless Podcast (@RuthlessPodcast) October 28, 2026

I get it. I don't talk about Spain, either, for the same reasons...

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Then it happened - Khanna finally made the trek to stand at Angie's side.

Medicare for all! Gaza!

Oh, my goodness - Angie was giddy as a schoolgirl.

I’m in Florida campaigning for @AngieNixon for U.S. Senate, where she'll join our fight for Medicare for All and an end to the genocide in Gaza. https://t.co/1rszJ4O7i5 — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) October 21, 2026

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And Ro was fiercely anti-Chuck, anti-Israel - if you're for it, Ro hates it.

I am a New Deal Democrat, not a Chuck Schumer Democrat. I'm in Florida campaigning with @AngieNixon because we need a Democratic Party that is not beholden to the donor class. That means more Angie Nixons in this party and fewer Chuck Schumers to lead the way forward. https://t.co/I2zeIOHpLP — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) October 21, 2026

MORE ANGIES, LESS CHUCKS!

Angie is going to be busy taking care of the messes she creates nearly every time she opens her yap.

CUBA CLEAN-UP, LINE 1!

@AngieNixon is in TOTAL CLEANUP MODE What a disaster. Nobody running for office in FL wants to be associated with her. https://t.co/28EXOdQejX — Moody Fight Club (@MoodyFightClub) October 28, 2026

But I will give her this - the girl's 100% authentic. I don't think there's a phony bone in her body, however oddball, twisted, whacko-brained she might be.

Angie is her own girl.

Unlike every last charlatan trying to heighten their own profiles by coming down to pose alongside her, hoping someone takes a picture of them together and they can knock an item off the virtue-signaling progressive POC requirements list.

So, here's a thought - how about less phony Ro Coocoo?

Then again, the more Ro, the less, if you get my drift.

By the time the presidential campaigns begin in earnest, America will be so sick of him, he'll be less than nothing, having shown us all his two-faced warts.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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