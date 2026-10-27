'Virginia Man' Picks a Bad Day to Get Picked Up By ICE

Everyone's sort of having a good go at the TV station that aired this typical report on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrest.

Naturally, it has all the elements required for the sort of pathos the news loves to feed its audience - long-time resident of [insert state], member of the community, pillar of society, just a regular family man, apple pie, 'no criminal record,' etc., ad nauseum.

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This one is no different. Check, check, and checkedy check.

A longtime youth baseball coach known throughout the D.C. region as “Coach A” is being held in ICE custody in Louisiana, according to his family, who say he is a lawful permanent resident with no criminal record working on securing his citizenship. https://t.co/OXUPumshv9 — WTOP (@WTOP) October 26, 2026

This one also seems as if there's an element of cruelty - how does a judge deny a lawful resident his due process? At the time of his initial immigration efforts, he didn't speak English very well. That's on his lousy former attorney, you know.

...Amaury Monsalve, a husband and father of two, has coached baseball in D.C. and Virginia for more than 25 years, including at Alice Deal Middle School, Jackson-Reed High School and Woodson High School. His family said Monsalve, who is originally from Venezuela, is a lawful permanent resident living in Virginia with no criminal record. On Oct. 19, Monsalve was taken into ICE custody after a judge denied his citizenship case. ...“Amaury’s difficulties stem, according to our examination, from serious errors made by a former immigration attorney more than 20 years ago, when Amaury had limited command of English,” Robert Carmona-Borjas, CEO and co-founder of the Arcadia Foundation, told WTOP. He said Monsalve is a lawful permanent resident who was seeking U.S. citizenship. 'Mom, ICE Took Him' Monsalve’s family said he had a previously-scheduled hearing Oct. 19 related to his citizenship case. A day before that hearing, Monsalve was stopped by D.C. police while working as a chauffeur, according to his wife of 16 years, Aniushka. According to a police report, Monsalve was pulled over in a Chevy SUV for allegedly running a red light on the morning of Oct. 18. Police said they found a handgun, a fifth of tequila and a clear bag with a white powder — reportedly determined to be cocaine. The decision of whether to file formal charges falls on U.S. Attorney for the D.C. Jeanine Pirro. Her office confirmed to WTOP on Monday that it did not file any charges against Monsalve or any of the passengers in the SUV. The passengers were released, but Monsalve was held overnight until his immigration hearing.

And now that he's in ICE custody, the heartstrings are tugging for a confused, barely English-speaking migrant who's been here for a quarter century and still no comprendos.

And always with the shoddy medical care. Sounds like they need a GoFundMe, and voila.

They have one of those, too.

...Aniushka said she is “very concerned” about her husband’s well-being in detention. She said Monsalve has told her by phone that he and other detainees are ill and have had difficulty obtaining medical care. She also said she has been unable to create a commissary account to send him money for food and hygiene products. “He was desperate. He said, ‘What have you done? Have you done something for me?’ And I said, ‘Yes, of course. I told you we did the appeal’. And he said, ‘They’re telling me I have nothing, and they keep bringing me papers to sign,’” Aniushka said. Aniushka said she and Carmona-Borjas advised Monsalve not to sign documents he did not understand. However, Monsalve later told them detention facility staff returned and had him provide a fingerprint.

Check, check, checkedy check just in time for some midterms Democratic TDS sympatico broadcasting.

You know what's coming, right?

*sigh*

Another sob story headline that conveniently leaves out the facts. Amaury Jose Monsalve Figuera, a CRIMINAL ILLEGAL ALIEN from Venezuela, was arrested for firearms, ammunition, drug, and open-container offenses. His green card was revoked following immigration fraud proceedings, and an immigration judge ordered his removal on October 19. Work authorization or a pending application does NOT make you an American citizen or give you the right to remain in this country. He remains in ICE custody pending DEPORTATION. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) October 27, 2026

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...His green card was revoked following immigration fraud proceedings, and an immigration judge ordered his removal on October 19. Work authorization or a pending application does NOT make you an American citizen or give you the right to remain in this country. He remains in ICE custody pending DEPORTATION.

Such a decent, upstanding Virginia Man, yet again.

An illegal alien to begin with because of fraudulent immigration proceedings but also carrying firearms, drugs, and open containers when he was stopped.

WHAT A GUY

The coach every parent wants for their kid, and let's face it...

ICE is pushing back heavily on this story from @WTOP. ICE says this "youth baseball coach" is a Venezuelan illegal alien who has a deportation order after his green card was revoked following immigration fraud proceedings and he also has a prior arrest for gun & drug offenses. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 27, 2026

...Venezuelans know their baseball.

Shouldn't be a surprise that a Venezuelan gangster wants his kid to play ball; only the top echelon can afford to hire a peasant village to play ball with his kid though. — Rubber_Nipple_Salesman (@Keiki_maikai) October 27, 2026

The timing is certainly inauspicious to be in ICE custody, as another ruling came out today which strips yet one more protection from illegals who have been hiding behind activist jurists to stymie attempts to boot them out of the country.

The Supreme Court declined to reinstate a Biden-era rule that allowed judges to temporarily suspend some deportation hearings.

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OH, WELL, SHUCKS

@scotus_wire Now if we can somehow vacate the bad District Judges out there, and maybe fill the benches with people who have legal knowledge of understanding how laws work, it would help remove some of this time wasting drama. — Douglas (@doug86027) October 27, 2026

Meanwhile, back on the web, that TV station is backpedaling furiously after receiving a fair lashing of...um...warmth in the comments for the generous but not-entirely-complete lead-in to the Virginia Man story.

NOBODY TOLD US!

UPDATE: We reached out to DHS to ask why Monsalve was detained before this story was published. They did not respond, so we published our story with all the information available to us from MPD and Monsalve's family. Now that they have responded, we are working on an update. — WTOP (@WTOP) October 27, 2026

For every one they catch, another gets turned loose.

Remember last week's Virginia Man, who was arrested while knocking heads off a basically priceless statue outside the Marine Corps Museum in Quantico, Virginia?

Well, ICE issued a detainer on him.

Guess who walked today.

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I just want to puke.

The judge says he 'presents no flight risk.'

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God, I am so angry.

It's a long, hard slog, but these DHS/ICE/Border Patrol guys, God bless them, just keep on keepin' on. I don't know how it doesn't get too discouraging with all the abuse and sanctuary areas doing things like this.

But they stay the course.

You bet I voted for it.

And I did again today.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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