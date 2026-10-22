'Stafford County Man' Knocks the Head Off One of the Marines on the Quantico Iwo Jima Statue ILLEGAL

Okay. Now they've done it.

Just before 10:15 last night, Virginia's Prince William County Police Department received a call that a man was vandalizing the Iwo Jima Memorial Statue that stands on the entrance road to the Marine Corps Museum at Quantico.

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This limestone version of the immortal flag raising was carved by Felix de Weldon in 1954. Weldon also designed and cast the massive bronze Marine Corps Iwo Jima Monument on the National Mall. This much smaller nine-foot memorial is priceless, too.

It is sacred to Marines.

...According to Marine Corps Base Quantico, "Quantico's white-colored Iwo Jima statue was sculpted by Felix de Weldon and depicts the famous flag-raising on Iwo Jima by U.S. Marines during World War II.



"It was carved from limestone and considered a 'non-heroic-size' replica, distinct from the colossal 60-foot Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington," which de Weldon also sculpted, according to the base.

When Prince William PD officers arrived on scene at the juncture of Richmond Highway and Fuller Road, they found a 'Stafford County Man' - Miguel Alonso Maldonado Soriano (uh-huh) - busy swinging a sledgehammer at the statue for all he was worth.

He'd already decapitated the foremost Marine on the ground end of the flagpole.

A 27-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after police said they found him using a sledgehammer to smash an Iwo Jima statue in Quantico, Virginia. Officers responded to Richmond Highway and Fuller Road at about 10:13 p.m. to investigate a report of property destruction. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as Miguel Alonso Maldonado Soriano, "actively damaging" the statue, according to Prince William County police. The damage, estimated to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, included removing the head of one of the depicted soldiers.

Marines ARE NOT soldiers for the five thousandth time, you ignorant goobers.

The Stafford County Man looks about how you'd expect after hearing a newscaster rattle off that totally Tidewater name.

BREAKING: Outrage erupts after man named "Miguel Alonso Maldonado Soriano" took a SLEDGEHAMMER to the historic Iwo Jima statue at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia and knocked the head off one of the Marines. Police caught Miguel Alonso Maldonado Soriano, 27, of Stafford, in the act around 10 PM Wednesday. They say the damage runs into the HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of dollars. The 9-foot limestone statue was carved by Felix de Weldon, the same sculptor behind the famous Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington. It honors the Marines who raised the flag over Iwo Jima. — Denn Dunham (@DennD68) October 22, 2026

Police caught Miguel Alonso Maldonado Soriano, 27, of Stafford, in the act around 10 PM Wednesday. They say the damage runs into the HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of dollars. The 9-foot limestone statue was carved by Felix de Weldon, the same sculptor behind the famous Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington. It honors the Marines who raised the flag over Iwo Jima.

That poor head, just lying there in the grass. Jeez.

BREAKING: Historic Iwo Jima statue in VA (built in 1945) just decapitated by Miguel Soriano Immigration status not known https://t.co/dVMk1F7wVr — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 22, 2026

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People from all walks of life are plenty fired up about this.

@timburchett Turn him over to a platoon of Marine infantrymen, for counseling and rehabilitation. — MarineB408 (@MarineB408) October 22, 2026

As yet, there is no word on what the 'Stafford's Man' immigration status is, and you can imagine speculation is running rampant. For the moment, at least, he's being held without bail...

...Maldonado Soriano was slapped with felony destruction of property, trespassing with intent to damage property, and felony injury to a monument charges, the outlet reported.

...which may be the safest place for him.

Or not.

If he turns out not to actually have a legal right to be a Stafford County man, Virginia had best not let him go off into the ether.

This is one guy who needs to be kept on ICE.

Oh, boy.

Beege UPDATES: Like, we didn't know this was freakin' coming. And here it is. Van Hollen will be by shortly with margaritas to hold his hand.

NEW: Multiple federal sources confirm to @FoxNews that the suspect arrested for using a sledgehammer to behead a WW2 Iwo Jima monument in Quantico, VA on Tuesday is a Mexican illegal alien & former DACA recipient whose legal status expired this year. Miguel Alonso Maldonado Soriano has now been charged with felony destruction of property and trespass with intent to damage property. Per federal sources, Soriano illegally crossed into the U.S. in December 1999. He was granted DACA by the Obama administration in 2014 and had it extended for years, most recently by the Biden admin in 2024, but he lost his DACA status in August of this year when it wasn’t renewed by the Trump administration. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 23, 2026

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Miguel Alonso Maldonado Soriano has now been charged with felony destruction of property and trespass with intent to damage property Per federal sources, Soriano illegally crossed into the U.S. in December 1999. He was granted DACA by the Obama administration in 2014 and had it extended for years, most recently by the Biden admin in 2024, but he lost his DACA status in August of this year when it wasn’t renewed by the Trump administration.

I want his ass sweating in federal prison for the ten years the new federal statute carries for debasing and destroying monuments and statues, and then I want him GONE.

GONE

And you can put most of those wonderful, 'poor' DACA kids right up there with national anthem disrespecting LeBron James practicing his golf swings and the WNBA walkouts to cap a long week of all the things we have tolerated in this country and need to stop being nice about.

White House statement to @FoxNews: “This criminal illegal alien’s dream is over: Maldonado Soriano disrespected our brave service members and defaced a beautiful monument that honored their sacrifice. President Trump has secured our border and is deporting illegal criminals who hate our country and our values. The socialist Democrats want to go back to open borders and flood our communities with dangerous criminal illegal aliens.” - Taylor Rogers, WH Spokeswoman — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 23, 2026

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...The socialist Democrats want to go back to open borders and flood our communities with dangerous criminal illegal aliens.” - Taylor Rogers, WH Spokeswoman

No more.

Done.

Over with.

Get your asses out there and take the neighbors.

VOTE

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