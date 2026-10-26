More Syrupean Economic Bleeding From the Tariff Fight

This is going to be a quick one, but it dovetailed nicely with an absolute killer video from this past August I ran across this morning. In it, CNBC's Joe Kernan - who I just adore - absolutely eviscerates two Canadian officials in two separate interviews: Chrystia Freeland, who had been (I believe) Trudeau's finance minister, and I'm not sure who the gent is.

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You have to watch. The brutality is off the charts.

Canada's politicians went on American TV and got ROASTED 😂 It is important to understand as you watch this: > Liberal politicians don't get asked hard questions by Canadian MSM. > Both of them were part of the government that gave us a lost decade. > Chrystia Freeland, who has zero background in finance, was the Finance Minister. "Tax and regulatory competitiveness, how bad is it in Canada?! Carney over at Davos talked about cozying up to China and the New World Order... GDP growth in Canada over the last 10 years, you are deadlast basically... The Canadian people deserve to have a better standard of living, it shouldn't be going down." — Kirk Lubimov (@KirkLubimov) August 30, 2026

> Liberal politicians don't get asked hard questions by Canadian MSM. > Both of them were part of the government that gave us a lost decade. > Chrystia Freeland, who has zero background in finance, was the Finance Minister. "Tax and regulatory competitiveness, how bad is it in Canada?! Carney over at Davos talked about cozying up to China and the New World Order... GDP growth in Canada over the last 10 years, you are deadlast basically... The Canadian people deserve to have a better standard of living, it shouldn't be going down."

As the comments overwhelmingly note, Canadians get none of this sort of routine US kind of interrogatory of their politicians. They get all 'elbows up' and 'everything's fine' from the state media.

They get public pablum like this until someone puts two and two together and realizes they've been skunked again.

🦅⛔️🌹🛢️ : Mark Carney now admits there is no defined timeline for consultations with First Nations on major projects, like the Pacific Link pipeline, approved under the Building Canada Act. So instead of building projects rapidly, Mark Carney is admitting he is adding more layers of red tape, companies must jump through. This is exactly how projects cost billions of dollars, before anything is even done, beyond consultations. This is exactly why the taxpayer is forced to pay for projects that run way, way over budget. The Prime Minister has the authority to build major projects, but refuses to assert that authority. All while stringing the people of Alberta along, with promises of real rapid economic growth via an MOU. The only thing that MOU has accomplished so far, is to solidify the green agenda taxation and fee structures. Again, Carney is gifting First Nations power over our economy, while asking nothing in return. — Bruce McGonigal (@bruce_mcgonigal) October 26, 2026

...This is exactly how projects cost billions of dollars, before anything is even done, beyond consultations. This is exactly why the taxpayer is forced to pay for projects that run way, way over budget. The Prime Minister has the authority to build major projects, but refuses to assert that authority. All while stringing the people of Alberta along, with promises of real rapid economic growth via an MOU. The only thing that MOU has accomplished so far, is to solidify the green agenda taxation and fee structures. Again, Carney is gifting First Nations power over our economy, while asking nothing in return.

Just like that phony baloney 'elbows up' TDS BS about Canada standing strong against the tariffs all by its loneself until it becomes a European Union vassal state.

So, how's that going?

Well, a fair number of folks in Alberta just got word today that they'll be out of a job TOMORROW thanks to Carney.

ELBOWS UP!

@buperac The trades in the oil fields/sands are about to be demographically replaced. The big oil sands owner up north has been training immigrants for over a year now — AB's Wildest Rose (@ABsWildestRose) October 26, 2026

It's the second year in a row, and it looks like they were counting on that pipeline that Carney's been hitting a peace pipe over instead of building.

ConocoPhillips is set to announce job cuts in Canada’s oil patch on Tuesday, the company said in an email, the second year in a row it is laying off employees. The US oil firm has informed staff of the planned reduction to its Canadian workforce, spokesman Dennis Nuss said. The cuts will affect employees and contractors. ConocoPhillips laid off workers late last year in Canada after announcing it would reduce its roughly 13,000-strong global workforce by 20% to 25%. ...The Canadian oil industry is preparing for an expected growth period that may rival the production expansions of the decade between 2005-2015, when oil was also trading above $100 a barrel. The current growth is expected to be driven by multiple planned export pipeline expansions, including a new million-barrel-a-day conduit running from Alberta to the BC coast.

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Earlier this month, American steel manufacturer Stelco announced 500 layoffs in Hamilton, and the Canadian government is threatening the company, even as it frantically scrambles to find a buyer for the Canadian facility.

...Industry Minister Mélanie Joly is giving the American parent company of Hamilton-based Stelco 15 days to reverse layoffs before turning to the courts. In a demand letter sent to Ohio-based Cleveland-Cliffs on Thursday, Joly says the company is violating its commitments under the Investment Canada Act. "In the event Cliffs fails to comply with this demand, the minister may, pursuant to Section 40 of the act, make an application to a superior court," the letter, obtained by Radio-Canada, reads. Joly indicates that if the government proceeds with legal action, it would be asking the courts to issue monetary penalties against Cleveland-Cliffs and potentially direct the company to divest from Stelco. "I remain prepared to sit down with Cleveland-Cliffs to find a solution. But our bottom line is clear: protect Canadian jobs, defend our steel industry and ensure that commitments made to Canada are respected," Joly said in a statement.

The federal government have found potential Canadian buyers for Stelco according to the Industry Minister Melanie Joly again wrote to Cleveland-Cliffs today, warning of a potential forced sale if the the Hamilton layoffs aren’t reversed in 15 days, something the company so far has refused to do #cdnpoli — Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) October 22, 2026

But as the oil sands appear bound for foreign workers to take over, that sadly seems to be the focus of the Canadian government's immigration policy. Much moreso than truly protecting native Canadian jobs.

...Carney is selling off our Industry, selling out the people of Canada and empowering his Elitist friends over in Europe. You are being coerced into supporting this by Carney and the MSM leading you to believe that this happened organically in response to Donald Trump's Tariffs.

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This is why Carney stoked the "Trade War" with Trump. This is why Carney started the emotional slogan "elbows up", this is why Carney's state run media works tirelessly to make you hate Donald Trump. Carney is selling off our Industry, selling out the people of Canada and empowering his Elitist friends over in Europe. You are being coerced into supporting this by Carney and the MSM leading you to believe that this happened organically in response to Donald Trump's Tariffs. — Kristin Wolf (@KristinWolfCAN) October 20, 2026

...Now that Immigration Canada has scrapped the LMIA, the mass replacement of Canadians is about to go into overdrive—and fraud will become business as usual.

I wanted to share one more thing about those poor, innocent Syrupeans, perpetual victims of the big Orange Bully next door.

There was a damning press release filed by the US embassy in Ottawa about Canadian interference in our elections, and I'm going to excerpt nearly the entire thing.

“Our expectation is, to be absolutely clear, on foreign governments, United States included, is we don’t get ourselves involved in their elections, they don’t get themselves involved in our elections.” – Prime Minister Mark Carney, October 16, 2026 “Absolutely not. I would never do that, and we would never accept that also being done to us in Canada.” – Minister Mélanie Joly, October 14, 2026 The Canadian government brushes off concerns about potential interference in U.S. elections, even as its ministers and premiers openly describe plans to influence American politics in official documents and public appearances. FACT: In September 2026, in the run-up to mid-term elections, Industry Minister Mélanie Joly met with U.S. Democratic officials in Boston and Chicago. When asked what she expected in terms of tariffs if Democrats were to win midterm elections, she responded, “That’s exactly why I’m meeting so many governors and potential presidential candidates. ” (Source: La Presse Canadienne , September 19, 2026)

FACT: On August 25, 2026, Industry Minister Mélanie Joly admitted, “We’re also targeting products that will target states in the U.S. And so we’re being wise and strategic to put political pressure, and that’s why we think it’s ‌the right thing to do right now.” (Source: Canadian Government Press Conference, August 25, 2026)

FACT: On March 6, 2025, speaking to reporters in Montreal, then-Foreign Affairs, now Industry Minister Mélanie Joly said “We’re making sure to put pressure on American businesses, in key Republican states to put pressure on the Trump Administration.” (Source: Minister Mélanie Joly to reporters in Montreal, March 6, 2025)

FACT: On March 7, 2025, then-Foreign Affairs, now Industry Minister Mélanie Joly said Canada was “ doubling down on products that will have an impact politically in Republican states. ” (Source: Minister Mélanie Joly to The Toronto Star , March 7, 2025)

FACT: In August 2026, Premier Doug Ford, sent a letter to Prime Minister Carney, pushing the federal government to consider additional retaliatory tariffs on imports from “politically significant states to the current administration’s base of support.” (Source: Premier Doug Ford’s letter to Prime Minister Carney, August 17, 2026)

FACT: In October 2025, the Ontario government, led by Premier Doug Ford , announced a CAD $75 million anti-tariff U.S. advertising campaign featuring selective excerpts from former President Ronald Reagan. Ford said, “we’re going to repeat that message to every Republican district there is, right across the entire country.” (Source: Premier Doug Ford, Empire Club speech, October 14, 2025)

FACT: In August 2026, Canadian Liberal MP Anthony Housefather campaigned in Florida on behalf of U.S. Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz ahead of her Democratic primary. (Source: The Western Standard , August 19, 2026)

FACT: On October 13, 2026, just three weeks before the U.S. midterms, Canadian Consul General Bernadette Jordan appeared with members of Congress from only one party: Democratic Representatives Becca Balint of Vermont and Jim McGovern of Massachusetts at a Vermont roundtable on U.S.–Canada trade tensions and the impact of tariffs. (Source: Rep. McGovern X post, October 13, 2026)

FACT: In March 2025, the Government of Canada launched an anti-tariff billboard campaign aimed at “informing Americans” in 12 mostly Republican-voting states and in Washington, D.C. (Source: CBC, March 29, 2025) Several Canadian citizens have also been criminally charged and convicted in the United States with unlawful interference in U.S. elections.

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For all their squawking about '51st state,' they have some nerve.

And DEMOCRATS, were it a sane world, would have some answering to do.

Oh, well, I know.

DON'T TALK CRAZY TALK!

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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