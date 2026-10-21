An Australian MP Has Had Both Legs Amputated After Being Intentionally Rammed Outside Her Office

A strikingly attractive older lady, an Australian member of Parliament (MP), was standing at the back of her RAV4 on Monday afternoon. The vehicle was parked outside her electorate office, as it's called down under, and Helen Haines was concentrating on unloading it. She paid no attention to the traffic going by, so was completely unaware of the Land Cruiser that had just passed.

Advertisement

The Land Cruiser's driver slammed on the brakes, threw the vehicle into reverse, and then gunned the SUV backward into the unsuspecting Mrs. Haines, pinning her to the rear of her car with the impact.

The Land Cruiser then jerked forward and reversed into the stricken woman once again.

And then a third time. Purposefully mashing the petite 65-year-old repeatedly between the vehicles.

The stunning brutality and calculated cold-bloodedness of an attack of that magnitude on a human being is breathtaking in its savagery.

News reports say the fiend attacked her twice, but this eyewitness on the scene, alerted, as were other bystanders, by 'Helen's screams,' rushed to her aid after the Land Rover hit her three times.

Bystander says that pro-Palestine far-left terrorist Brendan Nugent reversed and then crushed Australian MP Helen Haines three times against her car. He backed up then drove forward to pin and crush her, three times. https://t.co/MYyKz7WuQT — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇫🇷🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) October 20, 2026

A barber ran from his shop across the street and pulled the driver from the Land Cruiser, relieving him of the knife he found as he did so.

Helen Haines, an independent MP for the seat of Indi in Victoria, suffered “critical injuries” when she was struck by a car in Wangaratta, north-east of Melbourne, on Monday. A 43-year-old man from Tarrawingee was detained by a civilian. The suspect was found with a knife and a counter-terrorism investigation was launched. Anthony Albanese, the Australian prime minister, said it had been a deliberate attack. Ms Haines was retrieving items from her car boot when she was hit by a white Toyota Landcruiser at around 3.35pm local time (4.35am GMT). The politician sustained “severe lower body injuries” and was airlifted to a Melbourne hospital. “Helen remains in hospital in a critical condition. I spoke with her husband Phil ... and she underwent surgery last night,” Mr Albanese told Australian breakfast show Sunrise on Tuesday. “All Australians’ thoughts are with the family, with her many friends, with her community.”

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The driver was determined to be 'inebriated,' and it wasn't long before his social media history was revealed.

You'll never guess. Anti-Israeli Hamas-hole and environmental whack-job, even as the Albanese government came roaring out of the gate in an attempt to be the first to demonize 'right-wing extremism' for the attack.

The man who allegedly attacked independent MP Helen Haines has been identified as 43-year-old man Brendan Nugent, News24.com.au can confirm as his shock political history is revealed. ...A social media account identified as belonging to the man showed a LandCruiser, with matching number plates to the vehicle allegedly used in the attack. Mr Nugent’s account repeatedly posted about politics, including many posts about the climate and about Israel. ...In one post, he wrote about the impact of climate change from an area near Seymour, Victoria, tagging Victorian Labor MP Lily D’Ambrosio and former premier Dan Andrews. “The view near Seymour from a vline train is of an entire hill of dry eucalypt forest dying from moisture stress due to climate change/stable climate collapse,” he wrote. “It's hard watching our forest die before our eyes, knowing what's to come.”

Thank you so much to News24 and @SharriMarkson for crediting my work breaking the name and identity of the far-left terrorist who attacked Helen Haines. I genuinely believe that if we had not found his X account the government would have tried to use this to crack down on right wing social media accounts. — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇫🇷🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) October 21, 2026

Dear woke, brain dead, programmed leftards (not the old genuine left), All of you who attacked the right yesterday as soon as Albo sent up the flare over the attack on MP Helen Haines: like this guy, might be appropriate to start apologising and deleting your repugnant posts You’re on the wrong side of this, again. — Aus Integrity (@QBCCIntegrity) October 20, 2026

Advertisement

It makes it all the more tragically ironic that Mrs. Haines assailant was so fixated on Pallywood issues and the climate, when she has repeatedly petitioned for Gaza recognition herself, and is known for her strong climate activism.

This is White liberal woman Helen Haines, an Australian Member of Parliament. She has repeatedly called for more cultural diversity in Australia, saying “we need to welcome people of all faiths and corners of the world.” She has supported efforts to resettle Afghans and Palestinians across Rural Australia. Today she was run over outside her office by a 43-year-old man in a Toyota Land Cruiser. He had a knife on him and the incident is being treated as a terrorist attack. Police are not sharing the suspect’s name. She is currently in the ICU fighting for her life. — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) October 19, 2026

...She has supported efforts to resettle Afghans and Palestinians across Rural Australia. Today she was run over outside her office by a 43-year-old man in a Toyota Land Cruiser. He had a knife on him and the incident is being treated as a terrorist attack. Police are not sharing the suspect’s name. She is currently in the ICU fighting for her life.

My God, they are insane.

And now she, who worked for the very issues she was mercilessly and repeatedly sledgehammered for, has lost both of her legs because a 'family friend' turned berserker.

The Australian MP who was deliberately hit by a car this week has had both her legs amputated following the attack. Brendan Nugent, a family friend, allegedly rammed a car twice into Helen Haines, the independent MP for Indi, in north-east Victoria, outside her constituency office on Monday. The 65-year-old had already had her left leg amputated because of the attack. She remains at Alfred Hospital in Melbourne. On Wednesday, her husband Phil Haines told reporters that doctors had attempted to save her right leg, but had been unsuccessful.

Advertisement

Literally, dangerously, certifiably insane.

@DrewPavlou @juzzy81 Helen Haines is the last person I would think would be targeted for her political views. Her only crime is being a decent human being. — Rex (@Rexdinasaur) October 21, 2026

...He supported the Houthis and expressed support for Hamas. The anti-Israel movement in Australia has so much blood on its hands. 15 dead at Bondi and now an Australian MP forced to amputate both legs. Out of control. The anti-Zionists are literally a biblical plague on any nation that allows their movement to fester

They're already working on the 'Mayor of Crazy Town defense.' And I can't believe attempted murder only has a 10-year penalty.

...Anti-terrorism police are among those investigating the incident. While police allege that the attack was targeted, they said they believed it was an isolated incident. Anthony Albanese, the Australian prime minister, said the incident “was not an accident” and described it as a “dark and terrible day” for the country. He said the car performed a U-turn before hitting ‌Ms Haines. During a brief court appearance on Wednesday, the accused’s lawyer said his client suffered from a rare neurological condition called idiopathic transverse myelitis, and was also being treated for concussion. The condition damages the spinal cord’s protective myelin sheath and disrupts nerve signals between the brain and body. This leads to rapid muscle weakness, sensory loss, pain and bladder and bowel dysfunction, according to the Cleveland Clinic medical centre. Lawyer Chirag Patel said his client suffered from it but had not been diagnosed with any mental health problems. He did not explain how Mr Nugent sustained the concussion.

It's a shame he didn't have a cracked skull instead of just a bump on the head, like, from getting dragged out of the car.

Australians are far too polite.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is also facing some uncomfortable moments, as he had passed around what's known there as a 'dirt sheet' or memo, looking for literally any dirt he could dig up on Helen Haines just weeks before she was brutally attacked.

Why?

BREAKING: Albanese has been plotting against Helen Haines for the last five weeks because she criticised a $6 million grant to Albanese’s Marrickville Golf Club as “pork-barrelling by design” Since then, Albanese has been on the attack. The day after her comments his staff gave a dirt sheet on Haines to journalists with a list of requests including: -A list of Haines’ advocacy for projects in Indi of $1.8 billion then raising questions about the value for money and due diligence of those projects ***Asking journalists to check for personal or professional connections, donations, or undeclared benefits that might create conflicts*** framed as potential avenues to examine, not proven allegations… Specific examples given included: -Whether Haines had received undeclared wine or food from local businesses, held business interests, received political donations, or had personal associations with businesses that could benefit from tourism funding? -For an $8 million Benalla Art Gallery redevelopment request, Albanese asked whether Haines had visited, been a member, donated, or had any personal professional connection with employees or the board? -For a local recreation centre upgrade Albanese asked if Haines had played or trained with local clubs, watched games, or received jerseys/equipment? -Made reference to her, and her spouse’s receipt of Mount Buller ski lift passes, alongside later requests for resort infrastructure funding The document supplied no proof of undisclosed wrongdoing but Haines told the Daily Mail she had not seen it previously, and described the approach as “pretty desperate” See how Albanese and Labor operate? See how the media play their part? — Lisa (@Lisa9Sophia) October 20, 2026

Advertisement

...Since then, Albanese has been on the attack. The day after her comments his staff gave a dirt sheet on Haines to journalists with a list of requests including: -A list of Haines’ advocacy for projects in Indi of $1.8 billion then raising questions about the value for money and due diligence of those projects ***Asking journalists to check for personal or professional connections, donations, or undeclared benefits that might create conflicts*** framed as potential avenues to examine, not proven allegations… Specific examples given included: -Whether Haines had received undeclared wine or food from local businesses, held business interests, received political donations, or had personal associations with businesses that could benefit from tourism funding? -For an $8 million Benalla Art Gallery redevelopment request, Albanese asked whether Haines had visited, been a member, donated, or had any personal professional connection with employees or the board? -For a local recreation centre upgrade Albanese asked if Haines had played or trained with local clubs, watched games, or received jerseys/equipment? -Made reference to her, and her spouse’s receipt of Mount Buller ski lift passes, alongside later requests for resort infrastructure funding The document supplied no proof of undisclosed wrongdoing but Haines told the Daily Mail she had not seen it previously, and described the approach as “pretty desperate” See how Albanese and Labor operate? See how the media play their part?

Because she publicly questioned him over a massive golf course grant he'd awarded.

I do not know Helen Haines but by all accounts a very nice lady who was very well regarded on all sides … ie she has enormous reputational capital unlike Albo at -29% approval… why would Albo and his staff waste time and energy on this? Politics is a sick and sad business — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) October 21, 2026

Advertisement

Now the PM is saying all the right things, naturally. Wants to, you know, lower the temperature.

Classic.

It's so funny how left-wing assassins, successful or otherwise, are always too mentally damaged to stand to account for their savagery, where they're hanging a right-wing person in the media within minutes of being accused of something.

This is terribly, terribly sad, and horribly frightening.

I hope Dr. Haines recovers from this ghastly event.

Her husband seems very dear and she'll need him.

‼️🚨😔🙏🏻Helen Haines husbands confirms Helen had lost both legs 👇👇 https://t.co/NIGKMAI3q6 — Rn_Lilydale (@rn_lilydale) October 21, 2026

Does Australia recover from what it's becoming?

There's a question.

Do we avoid the same fate?

We know who would take us there.

It's up to us to reject them, but we have to have the stomach for a fight.





Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining HotAir VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.