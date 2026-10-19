2026 - The Year When Boiling Oil From the Parapets Became Hot Water From the Window

Paris, the City of Lights, has become the city where it all lit off.

Yeah, it's been messy for close to two weeks now, while those poor neglected French children march around, set fires, destroy their schools, and act up in their best, riotous French fashion. It is, after all, a time-honored exercise for the French to go nuts in the streets.

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But, oof. This weekend looked a little different. A little unhinged, I guess, would be the word.

A good deal less angry actual students throwing flaming garbage cans and pianos...yes.

PIANOS

Did someone throw a piano at a water cannon? The French know how to riot — Matt Daubney 🏏 (@MatthewDaubney) October 18, 2026

And more a malevolent, mass-orchestrated attack on France itself...

🇫🇷 In 2024, French intelligence warned of a migrant–far-left alliance that could lead to a nationwide uprising, internal clashes, and the collapse of society. Intelligence alerts focus on far-left activists, specifically black blocs and ultra-left anarchists, trying to co-opt organic grievances. Residents of migrant neighborhoods usually riot over local triggers, such as the 2023 unrest after a fatal police shooting. The far left seeks to organize and channel that anger into a structural, political, anti-state uprising. Security experts warn that if the ideology and strategy of radical left militants merge with the numbers and geographic spread of the outer suburbs, the clashes could overwhelm police and break public order. More videos in our Telegram: https://t.co/cdipvCqQql — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 19, 2026

...specifically black blocs and ultra-left anarchists, trying to co-opt organic grievances. Residents of migrant neighborhoods usually riot over local triggers, such as the 2023 unrest after a fatal police shooting. The far left seeks to organize and channel that anger into a structural, political, anti-state uprising. Security experts warn that if the ideology and strategy of radical left militants merge with the numbers and geographic spread of the outer suburbs, the clashes could overwhelm police and break public order.

...with some special targeted attention on the Jewish community.

French journalist Paul Amar:

🔴 Seriously take a listen to/read of this. "They came prepared. They had the addresses of town halls. They had addresses of Jewish shop owners. In a street in Marseille, all businesses owned by Jews were set on fire. Businesses run by Muslims weren’t." Still think this is about Students not being happy with their dirty classrooms? https://t.co/TXUvegczWm — Kosher (@koshercockney) October 18, 2026

...Still think this is about Students not being happy with their dirty classrooms?

Useful tool Leslie Marshall does.

Ted the French authorities have confirmed that it’s not Islamists doing this, but rather angry students for poor conditions in their high schools and universities once again you’re blaming Muslims for something that they are not responsible for — Leslie Marshall (@LeslieMarshall) October 19, 2026

Ms. Marshall's entirely full of le bull poopie here, too. French 'authorities' have confirmed nothing of the sort, but they have admitted things are pretty sucktastic.

French authorities acknowledge they have “lost control” in major cities as widespread protests, violence and unrest grip the country, prompting calls for curfews to restore order. The unrest has also disrupted major landmarks, with the Louvre Museum in Paris closing after protesters announced a blockade, while a towering spire in Limoges collapsed in flames. https://t.co/nAai16vfAS — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 19, 2026

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...The unrest has also disrupted major landmarks, with the Louvre Museum in Paris closing after protesters announced a blockade, while a towering spire in Limoges collapsed in flames.

Should the student mob she's excusing in Paris eventually wind up at the front of Leslie's presumably gated neighborhood, she'll have the same look as this poor woman in front of the store she owns, who tried to defend her life's work.

Totally baffled. No clue what happened or how.

Quand tu découvres (un peu tard) l'écart de modèle de société que tu pensais avoir créé et celui dans lequel tu vis. https://t.co/FmsWYWcVXv — Les Mileistes Français 🦁🇫🇷 (@Mileistesfr) October 17, 2026

When you discover (a bit late) the gap between the societal model you thought you'd created and the one you actually live in.

It can be a literal punch in the face.

🇫🇷 Owner of La Barrique, Aline, was beaten and disfigured. Her restaurant was completely burned down. She has lost everything... https://t.co/gFqDUZPP85 — Asian Dawn (@AsianDawn4) October 18, 2026

Rocks at your head instead of in them.

@visegrad24 A bloke trying to save a shop full of cartoons and video games gets jumped from behind and stoned while they laugh. That's not a school protest, that's assault on camera. The faces are right there in the footage, charge them 😠 — I like fire (@PyroCBoy) October 17, 2026

STUDENTS

Young 2nd and 3rd-generation migrant rioters gather for a group photo to celebrate after setting Paris on fire & looting nearly every store near Champs-Élysées They also proudly give the French people the finger in the picture 🖕 https://t.co/PqQu8QXPIG — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 18, 2026

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I'm not quite sure what the police are in trouble for, as I haven't seen very many, and when I have, they're running away.

CNN investigates not the rioters' funding and coordination, but... the actions of the French police. 🎬😵‍💫🌊 https://t.co/5npQc7PLHW — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) October 17, 2026

The Leslie Marshall Parisians are tripping the light fantastic as the rest of the city lights off.

French people dancing together while their city is literally burning in the background. https://t.co/hOloIi61bd — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 18, 2026

Many go out and try to tidy up some while it's safe.

@ThaisEscufon I genuinely love the French people, but they are sheep to the slaughter. This level of community and organization would have been better applied to defending the community when it was attacked. Liberté, Égalité, Dupé. — LemonStats (@LemonStats) October 19, 2026

While it's still daylight.

It's wise to get off the streets before evening sets in.

And since the French no longer have guns to protect themselves from the invaders, wherever they may be storming the castle, apartment, or museum...

@HankVenture5 Nah. One or two could really do it. Once someone’s melon explodes, the rest get the message. — Tristan Pinnock (@tpinnock) October 19, 2026

...they are doing the modern, pathetic version of the most medieval thing possible.

French residents are throwing hot water out their windows to stop rioters from breaking into the storefronts below them... If they are excited about what hot water can do, wait until the French learn about guns! Too bad they don't have many of those... — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) October 19, 2026

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Since, you know, boiling oil is actually really dangerous and might hurt the students.

Those folks would be in some real trouble then.

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