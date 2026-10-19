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2026 - The Year When Boiling Oil From the Parapets Became Hot Water From the Window

Beege Welborn Follow @WelbornBeege
Oct 19, 2026 2:40 PM
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2026 - The Year When Boiling Oil From the Parapets Became Hot Water From the Window
AP Photo/Emma Da Silva

Paris, the City of Lights, has become the city where it all lit off.

Yeah, it's been messy for close to two weeks now, while those poor neglected French children march around, set fires, destroy their schools, and act up in their best, riotous French fashion. It is, after all, a time-honored exercise for the French to go nuts in the streets. 

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But, oof. This weekend looked a little different. A little unhinged, I guess, would be the word.

A good deal less angry actual students throwing flaming garbage cans and pianos...yes.

PIANOS

And more a malevolent, mass-orchestrated attack on France itself... 

...specifically black blocs and ultra-left anarchists, trying to co-opt organic grievances.

Residents of migrant neighborhoods usually riot over local triggers, such as the 2023 unrest after a fatal police shooting. The far left seeks to organize and channel that anger into a structural, political, anti-state uprising.

Security experts warn that if the ideology and strategy of radical left militants merge with the numbers and geographic spread of the outer suburbs, the clashes could overwhelm police and break public order.

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...with some special targeted attention on the Jewish community.

French journalist Paul Amar:

...Still think this is about Students not being happy with their dirty classrooms?

Useful tool Leslie Marshall does.

Ms. Marshall's entirely full of le bull poopie here, too. French 'authorities' have confirmed nothing of the sort, but they have admitted things are pretty sucktastic.

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...The unrest has also disrupted major landmarks, with the Louvre Museum in Paris closing after protesters announced a blockade, while a towering spire in Limoges collapsed in flames.

Should the student mob she's excusing in Paris eventually wind up at the front of Leslie's presumably gated neighborhood, she'll have the same look as this poor woman in front of the store she owns, who tried to defend her life's work.

Totally baffled. No clue what happened or how.

When you discover (a bit  late) the gap between the societal model you thought you'd created and the one you actually live in.

It can be a literal punch in the face.

Rocks at your head instead of in them.

STUDENTS

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I'm not quite sure what the police are in trouble for, as I haven't seen very many, and when I have, they're running away.

The Leslie Marshall Parisians are tripping the light fantastic as the rest of the city lights off.

Many go out and try to tidy up some while it's safe.

While it's still daylight.

It's wise to get off the streets before evening sets in.

And since the French no longer have guns to protect themselves from the invaders, wherever they may be storming the castle, apartment, or museum...

...they are doing the modern, pathetic version of the most medieval thing possible.

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Since, you know, boiling oil is actually really dangerous and might hurt the students.

Those folks would be in some real trouble then.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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News Topics ANTISEMITISM | EMMANUEL MACRON | FRANCE | NATIONAL SECURITY | RIOTS

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