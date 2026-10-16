The Over/Under on That Thing That 'Never Happens' Is Suddenly Tightening Up

We had some good old arguments among ourselves back at the beginning of the month, when a federal judge ruled that the federal law (that part is very important) criminalizing illegal aliens voting in federal elections was unconstitutional.

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You guys remember that?

What the judge basically said was that the states could make such a rule, but Congress couldn't.

...Now, according to this jurist's considered opinion, Congress erred back in 1996 when it passed a law that made non-citizen voting in federal elections a crime. The judge believes this statute is unconstitutional because it usurps the states' right to set election procedures and requirements, and it is the state's prerogative to prosecute it.

And man, it was off to the races with the back-and-forth, well-considered arguments on all sides.

But the primary question hanging in the air that couldn't be answered was, 'Well, okay then. If that's true, what about states that don't have such a law (which Florida, the state in question, does) and will never have one? In fact states such as California, Illinois, or Massachusetts might well go in the opposite direction and enshrine the right of illegals to vote in all elections. What then? Who protects the disenfranchised American citizen from having his country hijacked?'

I guess the Supreme Court is going to have to answer that one, huh?

Those states that are the least concerned with the sanctity of the votes, as far as who is casting them, are also the first to assert that the problem is negligible to begin with. It is, as we can all recite in our sleep, the 'thing that never happens.' Or, if it does, it's so rare and minuscule, it doesn't matter.

Then they smirk that AWFL smirk and go harvest more ballots from dead people.

Recent events over the course of the past few days are exposing the lie we all knew that to be, and this is thanks to states that are cooperating with the Trump administration's effort to get the dead, dying, and illegal off the voting rolls of this country once and for all.

For example, in the Washington, D.C., election held in June, hundreds of votes were cast, all completely legal, by illegal aliens. They are permitted to vote in local D.C. elections, and there are separate registration forms for them if they choose to.

They skewed 90 percent Democrat - what a surprise, right?

BREAKING: Close to 600 foreign nationals voted in the Washington, D.C., elections in June, according to Board of Elections records -- and nearly 90% of the noncitizens were registered Democrats. “It is an outrage and insult to every American citizen, and may be a violation of federal law, that D.C. allowed 578 foreign nationals to vote in the most recent D.C. elections,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said. — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) October 15, 2026

Now multiply that by what would happen if blue states felt they could safely throw open the barn doors, especially states like CA, known for its scrupulous, meticulous security around literally anything requiring accountability.

RIGHT

It's nightmare fuel for people who love the Republic.

A couple of days ago, the Justice Department gave California 48 hours to review a list of possible non-citizens it'd identified on the voting rolls after months of polite requests were ignored or rebuffed.

@Reuters In July DHS gave CA 2 weeks because it had "as many as 190,832 noncitizens registered to vote according to a preliminary DHS review." I'm old enough to remember that "Justice delayed is Justice denied." CA is dragging its feet. They'll dare a judge to reverse an election result. — Michael Tulig (@matulig) October 14, 2026

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli filed suit yesterday for an emergency order to force the state to comply with the request to screen the 20,000+ questionable names.

Time is up for California We gave California 48 hours to review and flag more than 20,000 noncitizen voters recently mailed live ballots. California refused. This morning we filed a federal court action seeking an emergency order requiring California to sequester ballots returned by suspected noncitizens. This is not political or controversial. 18 U.S.C. § 611 makes it a federal offense for noncitizens to vote in a federal election. We will not allow California to dilute the votes of American citizens. — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) October 15, 2026

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This morning we filed a federal court action seeking an emergency order requiring California to sequester ballots returned by suspected noncitizens. This is not political or controversial. 18 U.S.C. § 611 makes it a federal offense for noncitizens to vote in a federal election. We will not allow California to dilute the votes of American citizens.

TWENTY THOUSAND

The state's response is that the DOJ didn't provide any 'proof' and failed to provide verifiable evidence.

How disgustingly disingenuous can you get?

That's what the DOJ is demanding California to do. These individuals were flagged as suspicious in the system and are on CA's voter rolls, hello.

And that's how the game is played.

In Florida, where election integrity is most definitely a 'thing,' a new report has revealed that even with our RealID verification and all the other safeguards, non-citizens are still stepping into voting booths. It found that over 1800 non-citizens had cast over 7000 votes in the past six years.

And that counties were simply removing them and not prosecuting the offenders.

A report from a coalition of election integrity groups in Florida asserts that noncitizens cast more than 7,000 ballots in the state between 2020 and the second quarter of 2026. The analysis by the Joint Task Force of election integrity groups, which reviewed voting records from all 67 counties, found that the counties removed 5,612 noncitizens from Florida’s voter rolls over the five-year period studied. Of those, 1,827 noncitizens cast a total of 7,035 ballots over those years, according to the report. Those were “enough ballots to have impacted election outcomes in small and large county races that had a narrow margin of victory,” the report notes. For example, in a November 2021 special election for the state’s 20th Congressional District, held after the death of Rep. Alcee Hastings, the Democrat primary was decided by just five votes cast in Palm Beach and Broward counties. The report also references a 2018 Baker County School Board race decided by three votes. Despite removing more than 5,600 noncitizens from voter rolls, counties referred only about 600 removed noncitizens to the state’s Office of Election Crimes and Security. “Therefore, the study team estimates that over 70% of non-U.S. citizens who were removed from Florida’s voter roll were not subjected to even a preliminary investigation,” the report asserts.

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Below is a classic example of gaslighting by a complicit 'never happens/too small to matter when it does' national media.

US states may have added more than 30,000 self-declared non-citizens to the nation’s voter rolls since 2000 because of software glitches and clerical errors, according to official records reviewed by Reuters. Subscribe to The Daily Docket: https://t.co/aq1ioalvqq https://t.co/OFdpGQxqj8 — Reuters Legal (@ReutersLegal) September 24, 2026

And a wonderful site called 'Just the Facts' takes the Reuters article apart piece by beautiful piece.

Here's just half of their takedown.

Reuters claims that its discovery of “more than 30,000 self-declared non-citizens” on U.S. “voter rolls” is “too small” to “impact elections.” IN FACT, presidential, congressional, and gubernatorial elections have been decided by tiny fractions of that figure, and the greater threat to election integrity isn’t “self-declared non-citizens” but non-declared ones. Here are the specifics: After reporting in July that only a “small number” of non-citizens are illegally registered to vote, Reuters is now reporting that its review of “official records” has found that “US states may have added more than 30,000 self-declared non-citizens to the nation’s voter rolls since 2000 because of software glitches and clerical errors made while processing their driver’s license and state ID applications.”

Nevertheless, Reuters alleges that “experts” say such numbers “were too small relative to the country’s more than 170 million registered voters to impact elections.”

Belying that assertion, Republican George W. Bush beat Democrat Al Gore in the 2000 presidential election by winning the electoral votes of Florida by a margin of 537 votes.

Closer than that, Democrat Al Franken beat Republican Norm Coleman by a margin of 312 votes in 2008 to be a U.S. senator from Minnesota, which gave Democrats the “pivotal” Senate seat they used to pass Obamacare.

Even closer, Democrat Christine Gregoire beat Republican Dino Rossi in 2004 by a margin of 129 votes to be the governor of Washington State.

Closest of all, Republican Marianette Miller-Meeks beat Democrat Rita Hart by 6 votes in 2020 to be the U.S. representative for Iowa’s second Congressional district.

Legal self-declared non-citizens can easily be found in voter databases because they use their real identities, while illegal non-citizens cannot be easily found because they routinely use fraudulent identities.

Legal self-declared non-citizens tend to be law-abiding because they must pass a criminal background check in order to immigrate and have a strong disincentive not to vote because they can lose their legal status by doing so.

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And when the states tacitly encourage the non-citizen to vote?

Based on statements he gave to local investigators, his defense relies on the following points: State System Confusion: Chaudhari told investigators that he received voting registration materials in the mail from the state system shortly after he obtained a Minnesota driver's license, which led him to believe he was supposed to register. — DickTater Don (@DICKTATERDON) October 16, 2026

State System Confusion: Chaudhari told investigators that he received voting registration materials in the mail from the state system shortly after he obtained a Minnesota driver's license, which led him to believe he was supposed to register.

Oh, Katie, bar the door if they ever pass a law to make it legal.

Justice is still going after these frauds.

🗳️ Today the Justice Department announced charges involving 16 individuals, including an illegal alien, in connection with illegal voting, fraudulent voter registration, and related election crimes across the country. The cases include: • Voting by aliens in federal elections • False claims of U.S. citizenship in order to register to vote or to vote • Voting on behalf the deceased • Voting multiple times in the same election • False statements on citizenship applications • Unlawful procurement of citizenship Read more about EACH election crime case here: https://t.co/5HCE7jv8R4 — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) October 12, 2026

...The cases include: • Voting by aliens in federal elections • False claims of U.S. citizenship in order to register to vote or to vote • Voting on behalf the deceased • Voting multiple times in the same election • False statements on citizenship applications • Unlawful procurement of citizenship

Couple more here.

BREAKING: Feds charge 10 noncitizens in North Carolina with illegally voting in the 2024 election, including one ILLEGAL alien > The other 9 are green card holders, all accused of falsely claiming U.S. citizenship to register > Several allegedly voted for years. One registered in 2004 and cast ballots in 8 general elections > Each faces up to 5 years in prison if convicted "Every voting citizen is a victim every time." - U.S. Attorney Ellis Boyle 🎥 @libsoftiktok — James Reichert (@_jamesreichert) October 16, 2026

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Then there's these guys.

The Trump Administration is desperate. Their timing is suspicious. Their claims are meritless. We look forward to making our case in court. https://t.co/9CG1cy8Iri — Rob Bonta (@AGRobBonta) October 16, 2026

Sure would be nice if everyone were on the same side.

Got your letter—after millions of illegal aliens flooded our country for four years and we’ve proven noncitizens and aliens have been voting since then, if you were really concerned about election integrity, you would help this administration clean voter rolls in your state and ensure the votes of millions of American citizens are protected. — Attorney General Todd Blanche (@AGToddBlanche) October 16, 2026

...you would help this administration clean voter rolls in your state and ensure the votes of millions of American citizens are protected.

If only they were, you know, as concerned about Americans.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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