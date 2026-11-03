Mark Halperin is dooming:

From leading Republican strategists to me. These are three different people: “There will be surprise winners and surprise survivors, but its going to be a blood bath.” “This is going to be a massacre. Donald Trump asked voters to vote as if he was on the ballot. They did.” “It’s worse than anyone thought. The assumptions on the percentage of Republicans that would vote Republican was wrong.” Why: Answer is obvious: Inflation, diesel, Iran, Israel, Epstein, data centers, ballroom, Trump family deals

From leading Republican strategists to me. These are three different people:

“There will be surprise winners and surprise survivors, but its going to be a blood bath.”

“This is going to be a massacre. Donald Trump asked voters to vote as if he was on the ballot. They did.”

“It’s worse than anyone thought. The assumptions on the percentage of Republicans that would vote Republican was wrong.”

Why: Answer is obvious: Inflation, diesel, Iran, Israel, Epstein, data centers, ballroom, Trump family deals