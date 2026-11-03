It's that winning smile
Another race call in Florida. This is another district that was redrawn to be Trump +9. Democrat Jared Moskowitz wing FL-25.
Decision Desk HQ projects Jared Moskowitz wins the FL US House 25 General Election #DecisionMade: 8:04 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/ZmkrfBB5o4 https://t.co/DN0QzQxrxs— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026
🚨 Ashley Moody DEFEATS DSA’s Angie Nixon in the Florida Senate Race https://t.co/8RL3y2Eg7q— DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) November 4, 2026
Frickin' twelve year olds
🚨 The fire alarm has been pulled at the Michigan GOP Election Night Watch Party— DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) November 4, 2026
100% true:
Leftists care more for the world than their family/friends because it's easier, not because they're altruistic Caring for your immediate circle is a tangible daily task that requires effort Caring for "the world" is an abstract virtue signal that needs zero actual output— Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) November 4, 2026
Another race call in Florida. This is another district that was redrawn to be Trump +9. Democrat Jared Moskowitz wing FL-25.
Decision Desk HQ projects Jared Moskowitz wins the FL US House 25 General Election #DecisionMade: 8:04 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/ZmkrfBB5o4 https://t.co/DN0QzQxrxs— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026
Anyone want to join me in El Salvador or Argentina?
BREAKING: Bukele’s military forces are striking armed gangs in Haiti. A Salvadoran attack helicopter could be seen opening fire against gangs in Croix-des-Bouquets tonight https://t.co/c1PCSvh2VV— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 4, 2026
All of the early vote reporting out of Texas is from Dallas and Denton.
Oh, dear Lord.
60-40. Demons roam the Earth.
Unfortunately, it looks like the Virginia will have abortions up to birth. The pro-abortion side spent over $5 million to buy another state. https://t.co/6nv9UQ1Nge— LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) November 4, 2026
OMG Jessica TARLOFF! Like this wasn't BAD ENOUGH?!
Where's Harold Ford?!
VA-05 turning into a nail-biter. Democrat Tom Perriello currently leads Republican incumbent John McGuire 50.6-47.3. Most of the city of Charlottesville has reported, though, while there are several rural counties that should turn out strong for McGuire that still haven't reported any votes.
Perriello currently has 88 percent of the C'ville vote, while rural counties like Appomattox are still showing strong support for McGuire (76.7 percent of the vote with 6/8 precincts reporting).
60-40. Demons roam the Earth.
Unfortunately, it looks like the Virginia will have abortions up to birth. The pro-abortion side spent over $5 million to buy another state. https://t.co/6nv9UQ1Nge— LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) November 4, 2026
The Georgia Senate race has been called for Ossoff by CNN and I think by NBC News.
Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff will win reelection, CNN projects, defending a crucial Democratic seat that Republicans once considered a top pick-up opportunity. Follow live updates. https://t.co/afynvQoC3Y https://t.co/eIvdHsEpng— CNN (@CNN) November 4, 2026
Yeah, here's Decision Desk.
Decision Desk HQ projects Jon Ossoff wins the GA US Senate General Election #DecisionMade: 7:18 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/JUE5jgmAa5 https://t.co/6h8LK0HDZm— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026
Oh, FFS
Mark Halperin is dooming:
From leading Republican strategists to me. These are three different people: “There will be surprise winners and surprise survivors, but its going to be a blood bath.” “This is going to be a massacre. Donald Trump asked voters to vote as if he was on the ballot. They did.” “It’s worse than anyone thought. The assumptions on the percentage of Republicans that would vote Republican was wrong.” Why: Answer is obvious: Inflation, diesel, Iran, Israel, Epstein, data centers, ballroom, Trump family deals— Mark Halperin (@MarkHalperin) November 4, 2026
From leading Republican strategists to me. These are three different people:
“There will be surprise winners and surprise survivors, but its going to be a blood bath.”
“This is going to be a massacre. Donald Trump asked voters to vote as if he was on the ballot. They did.”
“It’s worse than anyone thought. The assumptions on the percentage of Republicans that would vote Republican was wrong.”
Why: Answer is obvious: Inflation, diesel, Iran, Israel, Epstein, data centers, ballroom, Trump family deals
Looks like the Sununu magic tapped out in New Hampshire. DDHQ called the Senate race for Chris Pappas.
Mark Halperin is dooming:
From leading Republican strategists to me. These are three different people: “There will be surprise winners and surprise survivors, but its going to be a blood bath.” “This is going to be a massacre. Donald Trump asked voters to vote as if he was on the ballot. They did.” “It’s worse than anyone thought. The assumptions on the percentage of Republicans that would vote Republican was wrong.” Why: Answer is obvious: Inflation, diesel, Iran, Israel, Epstein, data centers, ballroom, Trump family deals— Mark Halperin (@MarkHalperin) November 4, 2026
From leading Republican strategists to me. These are three different people:
“There will be surprise winners and surprise survivors, but its going to be a blood bath.”
“This is going to be a massacre. Donald Trump asked voters to vote as if he was on the ballot. They did.”
“It’s worse than anyone thought. The assumptions on the percentage of Republicans that would vote Republican was wrong.”
Why: Answer is obvious: Inflation, diesel, Iran, Israel, Epstein, data centers, ballroom, Trump family deals
Be of good cheer. Even without the Panhamdle reporting yet, Donalds is starting to pull away from Republican turncoat Jolly for FL governor
Couple of interesting notes from Florida. Republican Gus Bilirakis (FL-12) won 71 percent of the vote two years ago. With 97.5 percent of the vote in tonight, he's up 53-46.
Republican John Rutherford (FL-05), on the other hand, is running only about eight points behind his 2024 results.
One race suggests a blue wave, the other more of a typical midterm for the party in power.
Golly Nell. Don't make me cry.
LMAO: 'CBS Mornings' admits it drove down to Florida and, after interviewing dozens of voters in Miami, Melbourne, and then Jacksonville at four separate restaurants, they couldn't find ONE SINGLE person who didn't like DeSantis. https://t.co/TtDhwkTXoJ— Dr Charlie Ward™ (@realdrcharliewa) November 3, 2026
You know, if this vile creature loses, that's an unforced error. She should have been primaried out this spring, but wasn't. And Trump didn't wake up until she got too full of herself and ripped him a new one with a slick video. Tell you what. This makes me mad.
My Congresscritter is Rep Maria Elvira Salazar. She used to be a news gal on a Spanish channel. She's being challenged by Eliott Rodriguez, ex-local CBS news anchor. I used to like him, but no more. Currently at 7pm, they're 50%-50%!! https://t.co/3DD3cXYOQp— vbspurs (@vbspurs) November 4, 2026
And the Democrat survives in FL-14. Decision Desk has called it for Kathy Castor.
Decision Desk HQ projects Kathy Castor wins the FL US House 14 General Election #DecisionMade: 7:48 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/1M3XqbJeNB https://t.co/CT3FUcF2vx— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026
The guy who constantly talks about America First is out here telling people to vote for the party that wants open borders https://t.co/K5flAy3eeJ— Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) November 4, 2026
Looks like a normal midterm cycle so far in House races. We'll see if the numbers change as the counting wraps up.
A tight race in Florida-13. Looks like Luna will win but only by a few thousand votes. Trump won this by something like 13 points.
“HOLY COW!” A very tight race is unfolding in Florida, where Anna Paulina Luna leads Democrat Leela Gray by only 0.2 points with 93% of the vote in. CUOMO: “Anna Paulina Luna is popular. MAGA is not. And if you are carrying that burden tonight, it seems like it could matter anywhere, even in ruby-red Florida.”— The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 4, 2026
A tight race in Florida-13. Looks like Luna will win but only by a few thousand votes. Trump won this by something like 13 points.
“HOLY COW!” A very tight race is unfolding in Florida, where Anna Paulina Luna leads Democrat Leela Gray by only 0.2 points with 93% of the vote in. CUOMO: “Anna Paulina Luna is popular. MAGA is not. And if you are carrying that burden tonight, it seems like it could matter anywhere, even in ruby-red Florida.”— The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 4, 2026
He has been for a while.
BaDUMP!
Looks like this one's in the bag:
Republican Randy Fine claims victory in election for Florida's 6th Congressional District, securing a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. https://t.co/TgbCUQrMUb— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 4, 2026
DDHQ has called it, too.
Looks like this one's in the bag:
Republican Randy Fine claims victory in election for Florida's 6th Congressional District, securing a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. https://t.co/TgbCUQrMUb— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 4, 2026
DDHQ has called it, too.
Scott Galloway wants Elon Musk executed because he is a traitor to the West.
Also: vote for Abdul El-Sayed and the DSA.
Scott Galloway calls Elon Musk a "traitor to the West" and invokes the executions of the Rosenbergs after WW2. "We lined up the Rosenbergs against a wall. This is a traitor to the West, and he should be held to the same standards as every other traitor in the West." *Applause* These people are absolutely unhinged.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 3, 2026
Majority of voters in NBC exit poll say support for transgenders has gone too far... and Democrats still have 9 point advantage on which party is better able to handle policies related to transgender people. Make it make sense.
As of 5p.m. ET: Just over half of voters say that support for transgender rights in society has gone too far, according to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll. https://t.co/Mlm0Zc7trp https://t.co/1jGfTiLEhI— NBC News (@NBCNews) November 4, 2026
Re: my post about how Democrats are far crazier than you think:
Calmest guy at the polling place today in NH was the 18-year old that got swung at. We want conversation, not violence! https://t.co/NymQw04VbF— Austin Dunn (@austindunn96) November 3, 2026
Wait. Before I refill, I'm checking real estate on Zillow.
Tired of the election map? The yellow states are the states where you can legally own an otter. https://t.co/RuvBrYxctm— Todd Jones 🦊 (@toddrjones) November 3, 2026
Most results were done at 10 PM through the 90’s. Yeah there were some close races that didn’t have results until the next day but nothing that would decide with party controlled Congress or the White House..— Ted (@Tedgforce) November 4, 2026
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