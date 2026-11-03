Contributor
Beege Welborn
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😢
😡
Link Copied

It's that winning smile

Contributor
John Sexton

Another race call in Florida. This is another district that was redrawn to be Trump +9. Democrat Jared Moskowitz wing FL-25.

Contributor
David Strom
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😢
😡
Link Copied
👍 2
❤️ 1
Contributor
Beege Welborn
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😢
😡
Link Copied

Frickin' twelve year olds

Contributor
David Strom
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😢
😡
Link Copied

100% true:

👍 1
Contributor
John Sexton
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😢
😡
Link Copied

Another race call in Florida. This is another district that was redrawn to be Trump +9. Democrat Jared Moskowitz wing FL-25.

Contributor
David Strom
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😢
😡
Link Copied

Anyone want to join me in El Salvador or Argentina? 

🤣 1
Contributor
Ed Morrissey
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😢
😡
Link Copied

All of the early vote reporting out of Texas is from Dallas and Denton. 

Contributor
Beege Welborn
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😢
😡
Link Copied

Oh, dear Lord.

Contributor
David Strom

60-40. Demons roam the Earth. 

😢 1
😡 2
Contributor
Beege Welborn
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😢
😡
Link Copied

OMG Jessica TARLOFF! Like this wasn't BAD ENOUGH?!

Where's Harold Ford?!

Contributor
Cam Edwards
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😢
😡
Link Copied

VA-05 turning into a nail-biter. Democrat Tom Perriello currently leads Republican incumbent John McGuire 50.6-47.3. Most of the city of Charlottesville has reported, though, while there are several rural counties that should turn out strong for McGuire that still haven't reported any votes. 

Perriello currently has 88 percent of the C'ville vote, while rural counties like Appomattox are still showing strong support for McGuire (76.7 percent of the vote with 6/8 precincts reporting). 

👍 2
Contributor
David Strom
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😢
😡
Link Copied

60-40. Demons roam the Earth. 

😢 2
😡 1
Contributor
John Sexton
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😢
😡
Link Copied

The Georgia Senate race has been called for Ossoff by CNN and I think by NBC News.

Yeah, here's Decision Desk.

Contributor
Beege Welborn
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😢
😡
Link Copied

Oh, FFS

Contributor
David Strom

Mark Halperin is dooming:

From leading Republican strategists to me. These are three different people:

“There will be surprise winners and surprise survivors, but its going to be a blood bath.”

“This is going to be a massacre. Donald Trump asked voters to vote as if he was on the ballot. They did.”

“It’s worse than anyone thought. The assumptions on the percentage of Republicans that would vote Republican was wrong.”

Why: Answer is obvious: Inflation, diesel, Iran, Israel, Epstein, data centers, ballroom, Trump family deals

😡 3
Contributor
Ed Morrissey
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😢
😡
Link Copied

Looks like the Sununu magic tapped out in New Hampshire. DDHQ called the Senate race for Chris Pappas. 

Contributor
David Strom
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😢
😡
Link Copied

Mark Halperin is dooming:

From leading Republican strategists to me. These are three different people:

“There will be surprise winners and surprise survivors, but its going to be a blood bath.”

“This is going to be a massacre. Donald Trump asked voters to vote as if he was on the ballot. They did.”

“It’s worse than anyone thought. The assumptions on the percentage of Republicans that would vote Republican was wrong.”

Why: Answer is obvious: Inflation, diesel, Iran, Israel, Epstein, data centers, ballroom, Trump family deals

😡 1
Contributor
Beege Welborn
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😢
😡
Link Copied

Be of good cheer. Even without the Panhamdle reporting yet, Donalds is starting to pull away from Republican turncoat Jolly for FL governor

👍 4
Contributor
Cam Edwards
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😢
😡
Link Copied

Couple of interesting notes from Florida. Republican Gus Bilirakis (FL-12) won 71 percent of the vote two years ago. With 97.5 percent of the vote in tonight, he's up 53-46. 

Republican John Rutherford (FL-05), on the other hand, is running only about eight points behind his 2024 results. 

One race suggests a blue wave, the other more of a typical midterm for the party in power. 

👍 2
Contributor
Beege Welborn
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😢
😡
Link Copied

Golly Nell. Don't make me cry.

👍 1
🤣 3
Contributor
Beege Welborn
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😢
😡
Link Copied

You know, if this vile creature loses, that's an unforced error. She should have been primaried out this spring, but wasn't. And Trump didn't wake up until she got too full of herself and ripped him a new one with a slick video. Tell you what. This makes me mad.

👍 1
😮 1
Contributor
John Sexton
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😢
😡
Link Copied

And the Democrat survives in FL-14. Decision Desk has called it for Kathy Castor.

😢 1
Contributor
David Strom
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😢
😡
Link Copied
🤣 3
Contributor
Ed Morrissey
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😢
😡
Link Copied

Looks like a normal midterm cycle so far in House races. We'll see if the numbers change as the counting wraps up. 

Contributor
John Sexton

A tight race in Florida-13. Looks like Luna will win but only by a few thousand votes. Trump won this by something like 13 points.

Contributor
John Sexton
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😢
😡
Link Copied

A tight race in Florida-13. Looks like Luna will win but only by a few thousand votes. Trump won this by something like 13 points.

😮 1
Contributor
Beege Welborn
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😢
😡
Link Copied

He has been for a while.

BaDUMP!

Contributor
Ed Morrissey

Looks like this one's in the bag:

DDHQ has called it, too. 

👍 1
🤣 1
Contributor
Ed Morrissey
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😢
😡
Link Copied

Looks like this one's in the bag:

DDHQ has called it, too. 

👍 1
❤️ 1
Contributor
David Strom
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😢
😡
Link Copied

Scott Galloway wants Elon Musk executed because he is a traitor to the West.

Also: vote for Abdul El-Sayed and the DSA. 

😡 1
Contributor
Cam Edwards
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😢
😡
Link Copied

Majority of voters in NBC exit poll say support for transgenders has gone too far... and Democrats still have 9 point advantage on which party is better able to handle policies related to transgender people. Make it make sense. 

👍 1
😮 2
Contributor
David Strom
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😢
😡
Link Copied

Re: my post about how Democrats are far crazier than you think:

👍 2
Contributor
Beege Welborn
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😢
😡
Link Copied

Wait. Before I refill, I'm checking real estate on Zillow.

🤣 3
Contributor
David Strom
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😢
😡
Link Copied
😮 1

The event hasn't started yet

Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on live blogs.