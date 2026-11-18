A little geography lesson here. On this map, Russia is in red, including a little wedge of land along the Baltic Sea known as Kaliningrad.

🇪🇺🇷🇺Massive GPS along NATO's Eastern Flank from Baltic Sea to Black sea. The massive GPS jamming has disrupted air travel along NATO's entire Eastern border. The incident blinded statelite navigation systems forcing military and commercial aircrafts flying through Baltic region, Poland, Romania and Bulgaria to rely on back up methods. Russia is being viewed as the primary suspect for utilizing powerful and long range Electronic warfare stations in Kaliningrad and St Petersburg to disrupt signals. Map animation provided illustrates NATO's Eastern Flank from Baltic Sea to Black sea — Global Surveillance (@Globalsurv) November 5, 2026

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Kaliningrad, which used to be known as Konigsberg, was annexed by Russia after WWII. It looks odd on a map because although it's still part of Russia it is hundreds of kilometers away from the rest of Russia. There is no connection between the two without passing through other independent states like Lithuania and Belarus.

However, prior to the dissolution of the USSR, that separation didn't really exist. It was only post-1990, when Lithuania, Belarus and others became independent states that Kaliningrad was left out there on its own. It's still an important port town for Russia and the location of their Baltic Sea fleet. What's important for this story is that Kaliningrad has a long border (about 200 kilometers) with Poland, just to the south of it.

Today there are reports that Russia was planning a false flag attack along this border. The plan is a bit vague, but the core idea was to carry out an attack on Russia and blame the attack on Ukraine.

Russia planned to kill its own civilians in a false-flag attack in Kaliningrad to try to end Nato support for Ukraine, Poland has claimed. Rzeczpospolita, a Polish newspaper, said Moscow had been planning sabotage attacks on a crossing at the Kaliningrad-Poland border, and on a “facility” in the Russian exclave.

What's not clear is how Russia was planning to convince a group of Ukrainians to attack Russia and likely get shot up in the process.

The Russians were expecting a large number of casualties," says one of our sources. He declined to reveal the exact locations that might have been targeted. "It was supposed to be reminiscent of the Gliwice provocation. Of course, those who crossed the border would most likely have been shot, or evidence would have been found on them indicating they were from Ukraine. The goal was to withhold aid to Ukraine," another source tells us... It's uncertain whether the team that would carry out the sabotage would consist of, for example, Ukrainian citizens currently living in Poland, or whether they would have traveled from another country.

Had it worked, it could have created a big diplomatic incident between Ukraine and Poland. That was Russia's real goal.

Russia has been trying to take advantage of strained Polish-Ukrainian relations, fuelled by disputes over historical memory, including Ukraine's recognition of figures linked to the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), which is associated with the 1943 massacres of Poles in Volhynia. The warning came from partner intelligence services, while Polish intelligence analysts had also identified the possibility of a provocation along the border, the newspaper reported. Similar warnings were reportedly shared with the security services of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.

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Because Poland was tipped off, they sent armed police to the border to discourage any shenanigans.

As part of the response, Poland deployed around 180 riot police officers and a counter-terrorism unit to the border area, Rzeczpospolita said. Border Guard posts and police stations were reinforced, additional Internal Security Agency (ABW) personnel were sent to the region. Poland's special forces units GROM, NIL, and AGAT also held exercises in the Warmian-Masurian region, which borders Russia's Kaliningrad exclave, according to the report. Polish media reported on Nov. 2 that Poland had deployed police counterterrorism units near Russia's Kaliningrad exclave following intelligence warnings of possible sabotage.

Obviously, had this somehow gone to plan, Russia would have accused Poland of harboring Ukrainian militants and Poland would have denied it and possibly turned on Ukraine for an explanation. Ukraine would have denied any involvement but the planted evidence would have made that look like a lie. Poland's support for Ukraine would be degraded and maybe all of NATO would take a step back. Something like that was what Putin was hoping to pull off. But because they were caught in the planning stages it's just another sign of Russia's increasing desperation.

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