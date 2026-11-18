President Putin is out of his bunker today. He's attending a meeting with President Trump and President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, China today. But it seems Putin didn't get nearly the same welcome to China that Trump received.

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President Trump arrived in China this afternoon for the APEC summit, where he was personally greeted by Xi Jinping. Putin, who arrived last night, was welcomed by Cai Qi, a member of the Chinese Communist Party's Politburo Standing Committee. https://t.co/oyqv9rEplE — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) November 18, 2026

Putin did eventually rush over to greet Trump, but that didn't go as planned either. Xi didn't shake his hand.

LOL Putin got put in his place again. Judging by his face, he’s not too happy about it. Xi Jinping didn’t offer Putin a handshake and gestured to show him his place. https://t.co/jVbpXpRMYi — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) November 18, 2026

I'm not sure if Trump was motioning for Putin to stand between them. That would have been weird for a meeting taking place in China. I think he was trying to get them to shake hands but Xi wasn't having it and sent him to stand past the First Lady.

Trump tried to pull Putin right next to him for the family photo, only for Xi to send the Russian dictator further down the line — not even next to Xi, but past China’s First Lady. Watch Putin shuffling off to the sidelines, looking visibly deflated. Global superpower, my ass 😁 https://t.co/liGtJ4qad4 — Kate from Kharkiv (@BohuslavskaKate) November 18, 2026

The point is that things aren't going so well for Putin right now. This week Ukraine blew up the Kerch bridge and it also continued a series of attacks on Russian oil refineries. Ukraine has been doing this for about a year now, but the attacks over the past couple weeks seem to be more effective than ever. Today, Reuters reports that Russian refinery output is down about 45 percent compared to last month.

Ukrainian drone attacks have slashed Russian oil refineries' combined crude processing volumes by 45% since late ‌October, according to estimates from two industry sources, as Kyiv ramps up strikes on energy infrastructure. Russia is already facing domestic fuel shortages in some regions and restricted export capacity due to crippling Ukrainian strikes on ports... The attacks now have ⁠disrupted or halted operations at 15 of Russia's 35 major refineries, the two people said, up from 9 in the middle of last week... Following near-daily drone strikes over the last 20 days, crude processing volumes at Russian refineries have fallen to around 400,000 metric tons per day, or ⁠around 3 million barrels per day, from over 700,000 metric tons per day at the end of October, the estimates showed.

Maybe if that were the end of it, Russia could make repairs and resume processing in a month or two. But there's no reason to think the Ukrainian onslaught is about to stop. Despite criticism from the Pentagon, Ukraine plans to greatly increase the number of strikes by next year.

Ukraine plans to more than triple its deep-strike capabilities in 2027 and expand joint weapons production with European partners, Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara announced Tuesday, Nov. 17, signaling Kyiv’s determination to intensify its long-range campaign inside Russia even as senior US officials publicly question its strategic value... US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby dismissed the “spectacle of deep strikes designed to incur pain on the Russian population,” arguing that such attacks had neither brought the war closer to an end nor slowed Russian advances on the battlefield. While acknowledging that strikes on Russia’s war machinery can weaken its offensive capabilities, Colby said Washington favors frontline defense and medium-range strikes against military logistics... Khmara made clear that Kyiv has no intention of retreating from the strategy.

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What is Putin's plan for the winter when the strikes have shut down 60 percent or more of his refinery output? I don't think he has one other than begging Trump and Xi to save him.

The most recent strikes took place at Ilsky oil refinery.

Ilsky oil refinery in Russia is burning. https://t.co/A0DnRpEOTV — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) November 18, 2026

And also at Afipsky Refinery. Both of these were repeat attacks on refineries that have already been hit once in the past two weeks.

🔥🛢️Two Russian oil refineries in Krasnodar Krai, the Ilsky and Afipsky refineries, came under Ukrainian drone attacks overnight. Their annual refining capacities are: • Ilsky — 6.6 million tonnes. • Afipsky — 6.25 million tonnes. Both refineries had already been targeted during the latest wave of Ukrainian strikes on Russia's oil refining industry — Afipsky on November 6 and Ilsky on November 16. This appears to mark the first round of repeat strikes on previously targeted refineries since the beginning of the latest campaign in late October. — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 18, 2026

Here's a list of strikes prior to this week:

It appears that the Ukrainian armed forces have decided to deal a final, devastating blow to the Russian oil industry before the end of autumn: • October 30: Novokuibyshevsk Oil Refinery • October 31: Ufa Refinery Cluster • November 1: Kstovo Oil Refinery • November 2: "Samara" Pumping and Distribution Station • November 3: Yaroslavl Oil Refinery • November 4: — • November 5: Ryazan Oil Refinery • November 6: Afipsky Oil Refinery • November 7: Saratov Oil Refinery • November 8: — • November 9: Kirishi Oil Refinery • November 10: — • November 11: Ust-Luga Port • November 11: Omsk Oil Refinery • November 12: Volgograd Oil Refinery • November 13: "Samara" Pumping and Distribution Station The tally after 15 days: 13 large-scale attacks, involving 10 oil refineries, one pumping and distribution station (targeted twice), and one port. The facilities targeted account for approximately 55% of Russia’s gasoline production. — Jürgen Nauditt 🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@jurgen_nauditt) November 13, 2026

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• October 30: Novokuibyshevsk Oil Refinery • October 31: Ufa Refinery Cluster • November 1: Kstovo Oil Refinery • November 2: "Samara" Pumping and Distribution Station • November 3: Yaroslavl Oil Refinery • November 4: — • November 5: Ryazan Oil Refinery • November 6: Afipsky Oil Refinery • November 7: Saratov Oil Refinery • November 8: — • November 9: Kirishi Oil Refinery • November 10: — • November 11: Ust-Luga Port • November 11: Omsk Oil Refinery • November 12: Volgograd Oil Refinery • November 13: "Samara" Pumping and Distribution Station

This is going to continue until Putin changes his tune. As for the Kerch bridge, that has been attacked again tonight. The rail span is still standing but probably not for much longer.

Reports of renewed drone and missile strikes tonight by the Armed Forces of Ukraine against what’s left of the Kerch Strait Bridge between Crimea and Russia. https://t.co/R2gSAqAi9H — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 18, 2026

Dropping that span into the sea would be a nice little message to send Putin while he's off in China.

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