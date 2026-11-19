Things haven't been going well for Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. Last week his CFO quit after just three months on the job. She's actually the third CFO that Mayor Johnson has had this year. When she quit she explained that she couldn't continue in the job without compromising her integrity and duty to be completely honest with the taxpayers. David wrote about it here.

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The Mayor's office responded by trying to trash the former CFO's reputation, almost as if he was worried about what might come out next.

Yesterday, Beege wrote about another snafu in which the Mayor suggested on a podcast that he funneled millions in migrant funding to black businesses. That would have, of course, been illegal. We don't direct funds to people by race in this country. The podcast got scrubbed but it was too late. The DOJ indicated they were interested in Johnson's admission of breaking the law.

The walls are starting to close in on Mayor Johnson. Also yesterday, the Chicago city council noticed the departure of his third CFO and voted to investigate his handling of the city's finances.

Aldermen overwhelmingly passed an ordinance giving themselves the power to investigate Mayor Brandon Johnson’s handling of city finances Wednesday following the controversial resignation of his chief financial officer. Johnson opponents said they need the authority because of the abrupt departure of former CFO Ashlee Gabrysch, who cited a refusal to “compromise my integrity” as she left the mayor’s team after only three months in the key position. The acrimonious exit raises doubts about basic parts of Johnson’s latest budget proposal, they argued. “We can’t put our fiscal house in order until we know the foundation is sound,” downtown Ald. Bill Conway said. “Regardless of whether you think there is misconduct or not, it is important that we conduct such a review in light of recent allegations.” It was an attempt to wrest control from Johnson amid the chaos on his finance and budget team. But while several progressives rallied behind the audit, a handful of the mayor’s closest allies blasted it as wasteful political theater. After a bitter floor debate that revisited many old grievances, the City Council voted 45 to 5 to approve the review.

The question is really about the Mayor's proposed budget, specifically how he's closing a shortfall that is nearly $1 billion. That's the issue that led to the CFO's exit. Also, it's not clear how the city is going to cover the massive cost of pensions.

The dispute concerned Johnson’s proposed $17.6 billion budget. His administration said 76 percent of the measures used to close an $882 million shortfall were structural fixes. Gabrysch said the real figure was 56 percent because, among other things, Johnson wants to borrow $481 million to cover police-misconduct settlements. Borrowing to cover such expenses sends the bill into the future, with interest. Gabrysch warned last month that the city would pay $190 million in interest over the next seven years to borrow $350 million in 2027. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that mayoral aides froze Gabrysch out after she contradicted the administration’s claims. Johnson’s team says she improperly directed a $75 million pension payment and referred the matter to the inspector general. Gabrysch says the payment was authorized and calls the accusation an attempt to smear her. The outside review can establish the facts. The larger fiscal problem is beyond dispute. Chicago’s four pension systems ended last year with $36.4 billion in unfunded liabilities. Taxpayers are scheduled to contribute a record $3.01 billion next year. This didn’t happen overnight. Chicago’s net operating budget grew nearly 40 percent from 2019 through 2025, aided by temporary federal pandemic money. The federal windfall disappeared. Most of the spending continued.

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The Mayor is of course denying that there is anything shifty to discover. His new acting CFO backed him up.

Johnson’s comptroller and acting CFO, Michael Belsky, backed up the mayor, holding a thick binder containing the annual audit up before television cameras as he sat next to Johnson. “The proof’s in the pudding. The ACFR is the scorecard of the budget,” he said Tuesday.

Everything's fine! Nothing to see here! But one of the aldermen noted that he'd heard a very different story from acting CFO Belsky.

But Ald. Andre Vasquez alleged Wednesday that Belsky “was telling us he’s not even allowed to talk to us, and he’s worried about losing his job.” “And what did he do? He got on the mic yesterday, he’s the first one next to him talking about, ’Yup, it’s absolutely right, mayor,’” Vasquez said before looking around at his colleagues in council chambers. “I’m seeing a head nod as soon as I said it. So yeah, people have doubts about what’s going on.”

All of this obviously stinks. As one Alderman said this week, "Where there’s smoke, there’s fire." When it comes to Mayor Johnson that's almost certainly true.

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