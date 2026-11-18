Ooooooh! I know you all are just not gonna believe this, but there is a hint of scandal swirling around Chicago's own Bear of Little Brains.

Oh, yes, yes, there is.

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I know I've kept track of many of Mayor Brandon Johnson's embarrassing foibles and follies, particularly with the epic pension funding battles early last year involving the school board versus his union overlords. Big-time wrestling has nothing on the fiery theatrics, arm-twisting, and diving off the high rope that Johnson will do to try to placate the leader of the Chicago Teachers Union.

Johnson is the bought-and-paid-for tool of the CTU.

FYI, Brandon Johnson spent years as a paid Chicago Teachers Union organizer before big unions essentially bought the mayor’s office for him. Of the $13.6 million his campaign raised since late 2022, over 80 PERCENT came from organized labor. The Chicago Teachers Union ALONE donated over $2.3 MILLION. State and national teachers’ unions added roughly another $3.3 million, for a teachers-union total near $5.65 million. ANOTHER $4.5 MILLION came from SEIU affiliates including Healthcare Illinois, Local 73, and Local 1.

There has also been his war on policing. Johnson allows his city to be overrun by the 'stupid youths', as he affectionately calls them, who take over parts of downtown on any given weekend in yuge, boisterous crowds - don't you dare call them mobs, you racist - and proceed to loot, pillage, and fling cars in circles around intersections while cowed police officers gently beg them to 'stop that nonsense.'

Really, there are almost too many low-life highlights of Johnson's reign of error to hit every one. But there is one that underpins everything the man does - his aversion to pale skin hues. He nurses deep-seated resentment of anyone wearing such a skinsuit, and pursues an unabashed advocacy for advancement based on race alone, as long as it's exclusively black.

Lemme see how else I can phrase this...m'kay. The man's a racist bigot.

Yeah. That covers it.

Now, Johnson tries to gussy up this revulsion at the thought of white people under the guise of long-ago deeds needing to be atoned for and compensated, and inequities that are so out of balance that only extreme measures will rectify the situation. It's all race-baiting, professional victimhood grifting hogwash.

We fought that war 161 years ago. A Republican president freed the slaves. Republicans are the reason the Civil Rights Act passed, and there have been enforceable laws preventing anyone from discriminating on the basis of race for decades, which are routinely applied.

The Bear does not believe these statutes apply to him because he believes he and his skin hue are special, and that, by extension, his position gives him privilege to extend that specialness.

Which was fine with an indulgent Democratic Party in power, but when Republicans took over, that sort of thing reverted to what it had been all along - illegal.

This was the Bear a year ago, May, explaining his theory of city contracting and job procurement.

Mayor Brandon Johnson: "The reason I hire so many blacks to run Chicago is because we're planet earth's most generous race" https://t.co/b2qEzWOR5x — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 18, 2025

The mayor had apparently never heard of the new, incoming Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights or her reputation. Harmeet Dhillon didn't mince words or hesitate to let you know when you've caught her eye in the worst way.

@HarmeetKDhillon @TheJusticeDept @CivilRights These racist policies—unapologetically embraced by the City of Chicago—are illegal — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 19, 2025

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The letter from the DOJ to Johnson is here.

Sadly, for the country's sake, Harmeet is now happily tending her garden again, but the focus she directed towards Chicago hasn't shifted.

Making the Department of Justice's job easier wouldn't seem to be the brightest move ever, but then no one has ever accused Johnson of being anything more than the dimmest bulb in the room.

And if there's one thing the Bear absolutely can't switch off, it's his big mouth - he has to run it the second there's a friendly camera. Which is what he did the other day, and ho-boy.

I PUT MILLIONS OF DOLLARS INTO BLACK-OWNED BUSINESS

UPDATE: The interview by Maze Jackson on YouTube has been scrubbed. It was taped yesterday. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 16, 2026

Here's a little information on the 'interviewer' whom Johnson bragged to, who then 'scrubbed' it from YouTube when a panic button was slammed.

Maze Jackson does that because he’s not a reporter or even commentator. He’s a political operative who does the bidding of his wife, Cook County Water Board Pres. Kari Steele, which is how he got this interview.



Gotta protect the backside of BJ. Good on you recording it! — Russ Clark (@Russ_Clark1) November 16, 2026

Is that Chicago crowd not the most incestuous nest of charlatans ever?

Anyway, someone had to flip out when the Big Mouth ran his maxillary orifice, realizing what he had just admitted to - literally steering emergency immigration funds to businesses, based on race. Dat's a no-no.

But to do something so incredibly stupid when the DOJ is already watching?

Oh, brother - wherefore art thy brain?

Guaranteed they are going to be seriously crawling up mayoral orifices now, and I am cheering them on.

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DOJ EYES CHICAGO CONTRACTING: After Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson boasted on a podcast of steering millions in migrant contracts to Black-owned businesses, the Justice Department says it is reviewing municipal contracting practices, as Johnson walks back his language. https://t.co/koq6vOCc1w — Special Report (@SpecialReport) November 17, 2026

In Mike Tobin's report, he confronts Johnson about steering the money strictly to black businesses, and the Bear says, 'No, no, no.' He didn't 'just steer money to black businesses' but made sure he got money to 'local businesses across the board.'

Okay. It's sure going to be interesting hearing from the other businesses.

But the Bear has bigger problems than just hunting down a Pakistani kebab seller to vouch for him. The local Chicago Sun-Times has been doing some sniffing around, too.

@Suntimes He told ya, “his people”. He’s a vile bigoted racist who spent 6 years being educated to teach children only to barely last 3 years in the classroom. He went straight into political grifting and fixing for CTU. Wouldn’t be surprised to see him behind bars. — Mat (@mat_coyg) November 17, 2026

'Friends of Brandon Johnson' club, huh?

Something sure stinks and it's not the lake.

In July, Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration awarded a no-bid contract worth up to $1 billion to a clout-heavy consortium to run and maintain the “People Mover” — the automated transit system at O’Hare Airport linking the parking lots, terminals and rental car complex. In October, four executives at Plainfield-based Harbour Contractors, Inc., each gave Friends of Brandon Johnson, the mayor’s campaign fund, $2,500, for a total of $10,000, records show. It appears to be the first time anyone from that company gave to Johnson’s political account. Harbour is part of O’Hare Airport Transit Systems, Inc., or OATS, the venture that inked the lucrative “sole source” deal with City Hall in the summer. ...Under Johnson, City Hall “sought a sole-source contract with OATS to retain the specialized expertise needed to operate and maintain the system’s unique combination of original infrastructure and newer technology,” the city spokesman said. “Changing operators could create significant operational risks and disrupt a critical connection for rental car customers and passengers.” The contract was awarded through a different arm of City Hall, Johnson’s Department of Procurement Services, the spokesman said. City records explained the decision to pursue the work without bidding by saying: “CDA maintains that competitive solicitation would likely produce the same outcome, with [OATS] emerging as the most qualified provider based on its extensive experience, technical capabilities, institutional knowledge, and proven performance.” ...That project was completed late, and over cost.

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Oh, dear. And, as the Sun-Times notes, not the first time the Johnson campaign war chest has run afoul of donors winding up with city contracts.

The donors keep the contracts, and the Friends bank account refunds their donations. Makes it all nice.

There's probably another DOJ forensic accounting investigation on its way, too.

David covered it the other day. The city's chief financial officer for all of three months bailed on them last week, issuing an extraordinary statement that she couldn't continue in the job while maintaining her integrity and professional obligations. I mean, it's a devastating indictment of Johnson's chaotic administration.

New: Mayor Brandon Johnson’s CFO resigns after three months on the job, saying she is no longer able to fulfill her duties to provide accurate statements about the city’s finances. https://t.co/8bdN4hZkcq — Alice Yin (@byaliceyin) November 13, 2026

Well, in keeping with his short fuse and propensity for stupid public moves, the mayor's office has just released a response, excoriating the ex-CFO for being sloppy and lazy.

Mayor's Press Office Statement: We have accepted Ashlee Gabrysh’s resignation, effective immediately. The City of Chicago is facing a serious budget crisis following decades of mismanagement. It is concerning that, during her short tenure, Ashlee was largely absent during critical periods of the City’s budget preparation process. Additionally, her decision to direct the City Treasurer to issue a $75 million payment without proper legal authority or following the required processes raises serious concerns. Our administration made multiple attempts to meet with her to discuss this action and seek an explanation, including shortly before her public resignation. Those attempts went unresolved. Given the seriousness of these concerns, we will refer the matter to the City’s Office of Inspector General for independent review. We welcome a full review of the conduct at issue. Our administration takes its responsibility to protect taxpayer dollars, uphold the law, and ensure the responsible management of City finances seriously. We expect every City official to meet that standard. ### — Chicago Mayor's Press Office (@ChicagoMPO) November 13, 2026

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...It is concerning that, during her short tenure, Ashlee was largely absent during critical periods of the City’s budget preparation process. Additionally, her decision to direct the City Treasurer to issue a $75 million payment without proper legal authority or following the required processes raises serious concerns. Our administration made multiple attempts to meet with her to discuss this action and seek an explanation, including shortly before her public resignation. Those attempts went unresolved. Given the seriousness of these concerns, we will refer the matter to the City’s Office of Inspector General for independent review. We welcome a full review of the conduct at issue. Our administration takes its responsibility to protect taxpayer dollars, uphold the law, and ensure the responsible management of City finances seriously. We expect every City official to meet that standard.

You have got to be kidding me, Smalls.

People are gobsmacked in the comments.

At this point, it's not a question of 'do you even think before you [insert speak/write]?'

It's more 'Do you even HAVE a brain?'

Jury's out on that.

With, hopefully, a grand jury in the near future to address the rest of the mayor's slop.

Brandon Johnson is going to need all the new friends he can find. Many of his old ones probably won't be much help.

















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