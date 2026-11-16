Iran pretty routinely makes threats against the United States in general and President Trump in particular. Still, the threats being reported this afternoon by CNN are a bit worrisome.

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New US intelligence indicates that Iran is developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials by detonating a so-called dirty bomb or a chemical weapon in Washington, DC, even as officials continue to debate whether Iran can or will attempt to execute such a plot, according to seven US officials. Sources familiar with the latest intelligence characterized the Iranian planning as, for now, an effort to give itself options rather than an indicator of an imminent attack. But the plotting picked up by the US has been very specific and includes locations and targets, two of the sources said, and has sparked a flurry of US contingency planning... “Whether they actually have the personnel in place to execute is a matter of debate,” one of the sources said.

Again, death threats are the coin of the realm in Iran so we don't want to get too worked up about this yet. But this bit seems the most worrisome part of the story. Maybe they've already pre-staged something. In other words, maybe this plot isn't starting from scratch.

US intelligence has picked up Iranian chatter claiming that it has stashed bomb-making materials inside the United States, according to one of the sources. Officials are divided over how credible that intelligence is, but broadly believe that it would be very easy, and is even likely, that Iran has already pre-positioned nuclear materials or chemical agents that could be laced onto a conventional weapon. “As porous as our border has been for the better part of ten years, it would have been extremely easy to get operatives inside the country” who could acquire and place bomb components, one of the sources close to the intelligence said. Many national security officials assume that pre-positioned nuclear materials have already been in the US for years, if not decades, another source said.

So if Iran did this, say, during the Biden administration when the border was chaos, then this has been possible since then. What's new is that our intel agencies are picking up all the chatter about an attack of this kind targeting DC.

The story goes on to describe what a dirty bomb is. I'm assuming most Hot Air readers already know that. If not, you can get the idea here. The consensus seems to be that the radiological impact of a dirty bomb is probably not very high unless you're in the immediate vicinity of the blast. The real impact would be the fear it caused among people worried about contamination. There would be visuals for months of hazmat-suited cleanup efforts on television and of course the fear of another attack.

In any case, now is not a great moment to be having a partisan squabble over the government's ability to spy on foreign nationals.

A key surveillance law that allows officials to collect foreigners’ communications expired in June amid a standoff between the White House and Congress over Trump’s then-acting director of national intelligence, Bill Pulte. Surveillance orders approved prior to June are grandfathered in until March 2027 — but unless Congress acts, national security officials have warned that they are poised to lose one of their most effective tools for catching terrorist plotting. In a letter sent to the Republican and Democratic leaders of both chambers last week, Attorney General Todd Blanche, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and CIA Director John Ratcliffe urged reauthorization of the law, arguing that delay would “(put) the lives of both Americans in the homeland and our troops stationed abroad at risk in the heightened threat environment briefed to the Gang of 8.” Lawmakers in the so-called Gang of 8, including the four leaders and the bipartisan leaders of the House and Senate Intelligence Committees, were briefed on Iran several days before the letter was sent. It is not clear whether the briefing specifically addressed the specific dirty bomb or chemical weapon threat to Washington.

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As for the threat of chemical weapons mentioned above, that seems to be aimed at American service members in the region, not at leaders in DC. The NY Times has a report on that earlier this month. But the source of the intelligence has created a divide in the reaction to it.

Israel has shared intelligence with the United States asserting that Iran is considering the use of chemical weapons against its adversaries, information met with alarm by some American officials and deep skepticism by others, according to U.S. and regional officials. Some American officials see the Israeli intelligence as part of a pressure campaign by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to persuade the Trump administration to return to major combat operations against Iran. Other officials believe the threats should be taken seriously, given the recent array of warnings about Iran’s preparations to attack American interests.

Finally, one of CNN's sources said that Iran knows what the US response would be to either of these attacks. The fact that they are talking about it may be a signal that the regime is on the ropes and feeling it has no other choice but to do something desperate.

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