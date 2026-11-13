Trump Threatens Mexico With More Tariffs Over Migrant Caravans

This morning, President Trump posted a warning on Truth Social which was mostly directed at Mexican President Sheinbaum. Stop the caravans of illegal migrants passing through Mexico or tariffs on Mexico will double.

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Here we go again! With the perceived loss by the Republicans in the Midterms - I WAS NOT ON THE BALLOT- the INVASION of our Country is taking place again. Huge CARAVANS are forming and beginning their illegal march through Mexico. Many of the people in these Caravans are those that various countries don’t want - “Send them to America,” they say - But they will not be accepted! MEXICO MUST STOP THEM, NOW, and if they do not do so, the Tariffs on Mexico will be IMMEDIATELY DOUBLED. MEXICO, THE GOVERNOR OF TEXAS, THE VERY LIBERAL NEW GOVERNOR OF TEXAS, OUR GREAT BORDER PATROL, & ICE, HAVE BEEN SO INFORMED. There will be no leniency! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP ( TS: Nov 12 2026, 7:04 AM ET )‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‍‍‍‌‍‌ — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) November 12, 2026

There have indeed been two caravans traveling through Mexico since the midterm election. I wrote about one of them here. Reports from CNN, Reuters and other sources have all indicated that the migrants left Central America because they believed the midterms had changed the situation at the American border. Some of the quotes from these stories were highlighted by the White House today:

“There might be a light at the end of the tunnel, a way for us to get in… We believe the Democrats will help us,” said a Nicaraguan migrant who had already been deported once from the United States.

said a Nicaraguan migrant who had already been deported once from the United States. “We know that the Democrats are not going to let a point as big as the Latino vote be lost and I think they are going to give us the opportunity to reach to our new homes,” said a migrant traveling with the caravan.

said a migrant traveling with the caravan. “We hear that […] now that Congress has changed, the border has to be open. We have faith in God that [Democrats] will help us,” said a migrant heading for the border.

said a migrant heading for the border. “From what we’ve seen in the news, yes, that is [Democrats’] intention,” said a Guatemalan migrant traveling north.

Where is this message coming from? Well, some of it is coming from the news media that are reporting how Democrats are talking about ICE and Trump's immigration crackdown.

President Sheinbaum was quick to respond to Trump's warning, saying that no caravan has made it to the U.S. border since Trump's reelection and that one of the two caravans currently in Mexico has already been broken up.

“Not a single migrant caravan has reached the north” since January 2025, Sheinbaum said at her daily news briefing. Sheinbaum said a caravan of about 600 migrants traveling through the southern state of Chiapas had largely dispersed after its members were told that reaching the United States would be “very difficult.” She said Mexican authorities were also in talks with another group of several hundred Honduran migrants, encouraging them to return to their home country. Asked whether Mexico would use force to break up the caravans, Sheinbaum ruled out such measures, saying authorities have “extensive experience” accompanying migrants and explaining that they have little chance of crossing into the United States.

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Here's video of her statement.

Mexico is committed to orderly migration, with dignity for migrants. As President Sheinbaum said today, no migrant caravan has reached Mexico's northern border. Mexico makes clear to migrants that there is no path into the United States and offers them a safe return home. The great majority choose to return. The results are visible at the border: a historic 97% reduction in encounters, reaching their lowest level since 1959. That reflects Mexico's work every day alongside our U.S. counterparts, and that cooperation will continue. — Roberto Lazzeri (@robertolazzeri) November 12, 2026

There's some question about whether Sheinbaum's facts presented in her statement this morning were completely accurate.

"There is no caravan currently in transit through our country on its way to the border," she said. An earlier caravan had "dissolved while en route, and most of its members have already returned to their countries of origin, and another caravan is ‌only ⁠just forming," she said.

The other caravan that is just forming is reportedly as large as 1,500 to 2,000 people.

Mexico's National Migration Institute told Reuters a group of about 870 people was gathered in the city of Huixtla, some 60 km (37 miles) ⁠west of Mexico's southern border with Guatemala. Two local sources and a non-governmental organization estimated the group at 1,500 to 2,000 people. The numbers would make this the largest migrant caravan so far this year.

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So it's true that no caravans have made it the border yet, but it's also true that since the election we've had three caravans form, all of them convinced the election had opened a door for them. "We can see the Senate has been won by the Democrats," one migrant said. "That's a big victory for us since the Democrats are in favor of immigrants," he added.

BREAKING: Caravan reacts to Trump statement of doubling down on the tariff if caravan continues to move north. The president of Mexico also gave out statements that since the President Trump has come into office there has been no caravans on the north border with Mexico and the United States Also, she said that there is only two caravans on this November and one of them has already been dismantled on the north state of Chiapas, that one it was around 600 and now it’s only 100. About this caravan she said that they are going to try to negotiate with them to give them permits to stay or returning back home. We have been saying this for the past month’s Mexico It is dismantling the caravans, because of the 25% tariff. @RealAmVoice @BenBergquam @TimcastNews @RAVEspanol @RaymondAzarM — Oscar Ramirez - Real America’s Voice correspondent (@OscarRamirezTJ) November 12, 2026

Finally, if you want a much more detailed overview of how the migrant caravans form and move through Mexico, this video is worth a watch if you can spare 20 minutes.

SPECIAL REPORT: Migrant Caravans A must-watch report on how migrant caravans form, the routes they take, the infrastructure and NGOs along the way, and how they end up at the US border. Produced by @CabelloAuden https://t.co/Mmkpine2pQ — Auden B. Cabello (@CabelloAuden) November 9, 2026

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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