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Trump Really Called This One

John Sexton Follow @verumserum
Nov 11, 2026 6:00 PM
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Trump Really Called This One
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

On April 23 of this year, the FDA approved a new treatment which has the ability to restore hearing to a small number of children born with a genetic condition that leaves them deaf. The treatment is called Otarmeni and it's basically a genetically engineered virus that replaces a faulty gene related to hearing. By giving one dose of the virus to children born deaf, those kids develop the ability to hear.

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Prior to today’s approval, no disease modifying treatments existed for OTOF-related deafness. Otarmeni is for patients with preserved outer hair cell function and no prior cochlear implant in the same ear...

Genetic mutations cause about half of congenital hearing loss. Variants in the OTOF gene account for 2% to 8% of inherited, non-syndromic cases. Patients with two nonworking copies do not produce otoferlin, disrupting sound signal transmission. Delayed diagnosis can lead to missed treatment windows and lasting speech and language delays.

Otarmeni and the administration kit are a one time biologic-device combination product. It includes a dual adeno-associated virus serotype 1 (AAV1) vector gene therapy administered as a single dose per ear surgically into the cochlea via a syringe and catheter provided in the Administration Kit and connected to an infusion pump. Otarmeni delivers a functional copy of the OTOF gene to inner hair cells to restore otoferlin production and auditory signaling.

The same day, President Trump held a press conference in the Oval Office, in part to announce that Regeneron, the company that produces Otarmeni, would be offering it for free to every newborn who needed it.

Also at the press conference was a mom whose child had received the drug. She praised the results saying the boy could now hear and liked to listen to music. After she said a few words about her son, Trump said, "That's incredible. Even the fake news has to be impressed with this." He added, "They'll find a way to make it a bad story...They'll figure a way. How you going to do it?"

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It has been quite a few months but this morning the Washington Post proved him right. The story is headlined, "As gene editing for deafness advances, Gallaudet University speaks out." The gist of the story is that maybe we shouldn't assume curing deafness is a good thing. The Post found the dark cloud hanging over this entirely positive story.

At a time when videos of deaf children hearing for the first time go viral, the recent advancements in gene therapy have been celebrated. But for many deaf people, those developments are not good news. They say it could pose a threat to the future of a rich and diverse deaf culture...

“Gallaudet University believes that Deaf people are an essential part of human diversity and bring unique value to society,” the statement reads. “Our signed languages, cultures, knowledge, and ways of seeing the world benefit everyone. Deaf lives are not deficits to be corrected.”

The statement acknowledges that these technologies may bring important medical benefits but says that advances in gene editing also raise questions about who gets to make decisions about the future of deaf people. It calls for such decisions to be “shaped and led by Deaf people.”

“History is filled with examples of societies trying to erase languages, cultures, and knowledge they did not value,” it says. “A humane future comes not from narrowing human diversity, but from learning to understand and live with one another.”

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The story then moves on to describe Otarmeni and some of the other gene therapies being developed. But it quickly pivots to a philosopher at Gallaudet who frames this as a tough decision for parents.

As gene editing for deafness continues advancing, “parents are going to have to make some decisions” about whether to receive treatment and what is in the best interest of their child, said Teresa Blankmeyer Burke, a think tank member as well as a professor of philosophy and bioethicist at Gallaudet. Parents by nature have a fear of their children being different from them, she said.

“When you have hearing parents who have a deaf infant, oftentimes they are making decisions out of fear or ignorance about what is possible,” she said. “They don’t know the range of what is possible.”

First of all, kudos to the Post for proving Trump right. He wondered how they were going to make this into a negative story. They did eventually find a way.

Second, I think it's possible to have respect for deaf people who do have a unique way of communicating and a unique culture, without suggesting, as this story does, that children born deaf might be even better off (or at least no worse off) if they aren't given treatment.

Being able to hear is definitely better for the individual children involved than not being able to hear. Turning this into an argument about preserving deaf culture seems selfish. All of the children who can be helped by these new therapies should receive them. It's not a remotely close call. No matter how wonderful deaf culture is, hearing children are a better outcome.

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This story reminds me of the recent story about Nikole Hannah-Jones who decided to send her own daughter to underperforming, predominantly black schools as a way to change the system. In the end, she didn't change the system but she did harm her daughter's progress and set her back in terms of her early education. Like many people, I don't understand a parent who would put their cultural politics above their kids, but those people do exist.

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | FDA | HEALTHCARE | SCIENCE | WASHINGTON POST

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