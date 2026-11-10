DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
News & Politics
Media
Topics
VIP & More
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Ukraine Takes Out 30 Percent of Russia's Refinery Capacity

John Sexton Follow @verumserum
Nov 10, 2026 1:20 PM
Advertisement
Ukraine Takes Out 30 Percent of Russia's Refinery Capacity
Gov. Veniamin Kondratyev Telegram channel via AP, File

There was a brief moment where Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries stopped last month after intervention by Elon Musk and/or President Trump. However, that didn't last very long. 

Advertisement

Since late October, Ukraine has carried out strikes against nine refineries which Reuters estimates have reduced Russia's total refinery output by just shy of 30 percent.

Ukrainian attacks disrupted operations and caused emergency situations at nine of Russia's ⁠35 major refineries over the past week, according to industry sources and officials.

According to the industry sources, the combined daily nameplate capacity of Russian refineries affected by drone attacks since late October, including three major plants in central Russia, stands at around 300,000 metric tons, or 2.2 million barrels, compared with Russia's total primary refining capacity of about 930,000 tons per day.

At the end of October, Russian refineries were processing about 700,000 tons, or 5 million barrels, of crude per day, according to the sources.

The sources estimate that the ‌actual ⁠reduction in crude processing at Russian refineries could be up to 200,000 tons per day.

The short version is that they have probably taken out about 28 percent of Russia's actual output in less than two weeks. Here's a map showing the locations of the 9 attacks.

The most recent attack happened at Russia's 2nd largest refinery in Kirishi.

Recommended
Everything Is Stupid Now David Strom Miller Time: Mamdani's ICE Pipeline Got Keystone XL Treatment? Ed Morrissey
Advertisement

The result of all of this is that Russia has once again started limiting gasoline sales in many regions of the country.

Ukrainian drones struck the KINEF refinery in Russia's Leningrad region on Monday, causing major fires and damaging three oil processing units...

KINEF, the largest refinery in northwest Russia and second largest in the country behind the Omsk facility, is owned by the Surgutneftegaz group and processes roughly 18 million tonnes of crude oil a year, about 7% of Russia's total refining capacity...

Rosneft announced on Monday it was capping petrol and diesel sales at its filling stations. The restrictions took effect in Karelia, Buryatia, Zabaykalsky Krai, and the Novosibirsk, Arkhangelsk and Penza regions, according to Russian media.

In cities, customers are limited to 30 litres of petrol per transaction; on motorways, the cap is 50 litres.

Advertisement

30 liters works out to 8 gallons of gas. How have these attacks been so successful if reliance on Starlink has been reduced? Well, because all of these refineries are inside Russia, use of Starlink was never allowed for these attacks. Ukraine's long range attack drones, like the FP-1, instead use other means to locate targets, including access to an Israeli satellite system.

Meanwhile, talks are underway in the UAE between Russia, Ukraine and the U.S.

Today's talks lasted about 4 hours:

The two-day session in the UAE’s capital, Abu Dhabi, is the first such meeting since February. It will focus on establishing future security guarantees for the warring countries, the White House said before the discussions. Russia sees NATO as a threat, and Ukraine wants to prevent future Russian invasions.

The first day of talks concluded after nearly four hours, the RIA Novosti news agency said. They are expected to resume Wednesday, according to the press office of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who along with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff is trying to broker a settlement, said he believed there were “some good ideas how to bridge” the differences between the two sides.

Advertisement

Outside of that room, there are no signs that Russia is ready to end the war.

Foreign Minister Lavrov also doesn't sound interested in a peace deal.

Of course they have to talk tough for the benefit of the domestic audience, whether reality supports that talk or not. Still, if the destruction at 9 refineries in as many days is having an impact on Russian thinking, I'm not hearing it. We'll see if the end of talks tomorrow brings any better news.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy HotAir's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join HotAir VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics RUSSIA | UKRAINE | VLADIMIR PUTIN | UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Everything Is Stupid Now

Everything Is Stupid Now

David Strom
Miller Time: Mamdani's ICE Pipeline Got Keystone XL Treatment?

Miller Time: Mamdani's ICE Pipeline Got Keystone XL Treatment?

Ed Morrissey
Bukele Is Not F'ing Around

Bukele Is Not F'ing Around

David Strom

Trending on HotAir Videos