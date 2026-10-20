Progressives Who Moved to Europe to Escape Trump Have Regrets

Wired has published a story about Americans who decided to flee to Europe in part to escape the second term of Donald Trump. Europe seemed to some of them like an adventure and a chance to live a life that suited their politics better than America. Not only was there more public transportation but they'd have free healthcare as well.

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But it turns out living in England or Scotland or Germany isn't as great as it appears from a distance. Many of the left-wing refugees found life in Europe to be much more difficult and less pleasant than they'd imagined. This story is as close as a left-leaning outlet like Wired will get to saying America is a great place to live.

In the autumn of 2024, Annie was ready for something new. She was living in the southern United States when her husband received an unexpected job offer that would move them to a town just outside London. They were in their twenties with no kids. “We wanted to take a risk,” she says... They moved before the end of the year. But the reality of life in the UK was dramatically different to what she’d imagined. “There are huge misconceptions about access to quality health care, standard of living … the quality of life is significantly lower than in the US,” she says, citing the challenges she experienced with the National Health Service’s maternity care—having moved while pregnant with her first child—as well as the lack of disposable income in Britain, thanks to lower salaries. “Things in the UK that are considered luxury items are very common” in America, like a dishwasher and dryer, she adds. Annie says she experienced a high amount of anti-American sentiment straight away. “I found it particularly surprising how people feel so comfortable mocking my accent and culture, even in a workplace environment,” she says... “I thought that ‘British politeness’ existed as it does in movies,” Annie says, “but unfortunately, the reality is that present-day British culture is very individualistic, as well as without the sense of charity and helpfulness that many parts of American culture value.” She says she had negative experiences with the NHS maternal care, compared to the smooth experience of her private health insurance in the US, and didn’t expect it to cost her anything: “I pay huge amounts of taxes and an immigration surcharge to access the NHS services—so no, the health care is not free here.” She also expected train travel to be low cost, based on what she’d read about Europe (despite the extortionate train prices and terrible service quality being one of the biggest political conversations in the UK).

The story also relates the experience of Josh, who moved to Berlin in 2023. Josh already spoke German and had lived in Germany before, but found the transition very difficult.

“Finding work was so hard, and the endless bureaucracy had grown worse since I’d left,” he tells WIRED. “I missed the friendlier people, freedom of speech, and ease of daily life” in the US. He adds, “If you aren’t born and raised there, and don’t look German, you’ll never be fully accepted.”... As of a few months ago, Josh is back living in the US, where he says he feels happier, and finally “accepted and at home.”

The last part of the story focuses on Reddit where a lot of left-wingers looking to leave get their information. Recently, there's been an increase in the number of people like Annie and Josh (not their real names) asking questions about returning home. Naturally, the progressives on Reddit don't like this.

When Annie posted earlier this summer on Reddit her excitement about going back to the US in 2027, the comments were largely critical, and ones offering functional relocation advice were heavily downvoted. A moderator intervened, saying many people in the forum “believe the USA is evil” and conversely “the UK is paradise,” continuing that there was often little room for nuance or empathy for differing experiences. In another from earlier this year, where a user said they were struggling to adjust to life in Spain with a toddler, commenters warned that she may cause psychological damage to her child if she relocated back to the US.

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Reality doesn't matter much to these people. What matters is everyone living out their part in the fantasy that Europe is a socialist paradise and America is a terrible place that all good people are eager to escape. But the people who've actually tried to live out that fantasy have had a very different experience. Looking back on his decision to leave the US in the first place, Josh told Wired, "I felt perhaps I had overreacted."

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