DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
News & Politics
Media
Topics
VIP & More
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Ukraine Carried Out a Massive Attack on St. Petersburg Sunday

John Sexton Follow @verumserum
Oct 19, 2026 6:00 PM
Advertisement
Ukraine Carried Out a Massive Attack on St. Petersburg Sunday
UGC via AP

Yesterday, Ukraine carried out one of its largest attacks ever on St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city. Over 1,000 drones were involved. Here's a map showing some of the major targets that were hit.

Advertisement

Some more detail on the targeted sites.

ASTRA’s OSINT analyst geolocated footage of a fire at the St. Petersburg Oil Terminal, located at 32 Elevatorsky Proezd in the southwestern part of the city.

According to the company’s website, the facility is one of the largest terminals for handling liquid bulk cargo in the Baltic region. It has 21 storage tanks for petroleum products and an annual handling capacity of 12.5 million tonnes, making it an important part of russia’s oil logistics infrastructure.

ASTRA also reported damage to the Ruchi oil depot, which the outlet described as St. Petersburg’s largest oil terminal. The extent of the damage to either facility has not been independently established.

Recommended
European Cell Phone Companies Realize Elon Musk Is About to Eat Their Lunch John Sexton The Judge in the Back Said 'Everyone Attack' and It Turned Into a Golf Course Blitz Beege Welborn
Advertisement

So there were two separate oil sites attacked on different sides of the city. This video is definitely of the oil depot.

And this video is of the oil terminal. 

Pretty sure this is also the oil terminal.

This video is either from the oil terminal or the oil depot. I'm not sure which.

Also hit the same night was an Ozon warehouse. Ozon is the second largest online retailer in Russia after Wildberries.

Advertisement

They may have managed to save some of it but it's not clear yet.

Also hit was a big data center.

The data center strike definitely had an impact.

Advertisement

Finally, here's the attack on a major bridge in St. Petersburg. It's still standing, but someone will probably have to inspect and repair the damage before it reopens. 

Meanwhile, Russia attacked a park in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia. Six people were killed including a little girl in a stroller. I'll spare you those images.

Obviously, the ceasefire President Trump announced last week is not being observed any longer. (It was never being observed by Russia.) Trump is clearly upset about it.

In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Mr. Trump criticized Zelenskyy for targeting Russian diesel refineries and said, "he doesn't want to end this war, and probably never did."

"He could have made a better deal two years ago than he can now. His country is in shambles, a large portion of his land is lost, his oceans and seas are gone, and his male population is low, wounded, and/or dead," Mr. Trump wrote.

The obvious problem here is that Trump is only applying pressure on one side of the war. He's actually offering Russia relief at the same time.

Mr. Trump said Sunday that he had decided to hold off on implementing new sanctions against Russia because he doesn't "want to do anything that will drive, foolishly, Russia away from the bargaining table."

Advertisement

Who knows what Russia is saying behind the scenes but in public they are saying they have no interest in ending the war. And their actions seem to show the same thing.

Palmer Luckey argued that the diesel deal with Russia really won't make much of a difference compared to the amount of money Europe has been sending Putin.

I hate qualifying arguments like this, but - everyone knows I am about as pro-Ukraine/anti-Russian as it gets.  That regularly leads to friction between me and other Republicans, even ones who otherwise align 99%.

With that said, whining from Europeans and the American left about America buying $1B in diesel fuel from Russia is so out of touch with reality.  The EU has spent over $200B on Russian fuel and is on-track to buy hundreds of billions more.  Most of that was purchased by wealthy EU members who can absolutely afford alternatives.

Advertisement

That seems like a fair point, but it doesn't explain calling on Ukraine to stop the most effective attacks it has made all year (the refinery strikes) and then meddling with their Starshield access to try to force them to comply. That's clearly going to benefit Russia a lot more than it benefits the United States. I don't see how relieving the pressure on Putin helps bring him to the table to end the war. On the contrary, Putin would definitely see that as a big win and would have an excuse to fight on.

President Trump seems to see something else in Putin, a reasonable leader willing to make peace if only Ukraine would let him. I just don't see anything like that, not in the past and not now.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy HotAir's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join HotAir VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DONALD TRUMP | RUSSIA | UKRAINE | VLADIMIR PUTIN

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

European Cell Phone Companies Realize Elon Musk Is About to Eat Their Lunch

European Cell Phone Companies Realize Elon Musk Is About to Eat Their Lunch

John Sexton
The Judge in the Back Said 'Everyone Attack' and It Turned Into a Golf Course Blitz

The Judge in the Back Said 'Everyone Attack' and It Turned Into a Golf Course Blitz

Beege Welborn
Sunday Smiles

Sunday Smiles

David Strom

Trending on HotAir Videos