Coincidences? Do we believe in those anymore?

Perhaps we should, the Wall Street Journal suggests. Or rather, perhaps we should look at a different connecting factor between all of the sudden outages that have plagued the U.S. over the last few weeks. According to their sources, we have not experienced a cyberwar Armageddon, but rather a "Bugmageddon" that resulted from AI tools that found our cyber defenses filled with holes.

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Well, except at the FAA, to which we'll get shortly. The rest of the outages resulted from furious attempts to patch vulnerabilities on practically every platform:

Behind the scenes, there have been relentless AI-driven cyberattacks, an avalanche of software patches amid Bugmageddon, sleepless nights for IT staffers and so much cybersecurity work that incident responders are turning away business. While outages are nothing new, AI has created a pressure cooker that makes it difficult to discern cybersecurity threats from the ceaseless updates that amount to their remedy. “We have two sets of things. We have systems like the FAA systems, which are known to be ancient and really need an upgrade,” said Anne Neuberger, a general partner with the venture-capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and former White House cybersecurity adviser. “In addition to that, we have this whole set of AI attackers that are able to find vulnerabilities in code.” The entities affected by these outages—Microsoft, the FAA, Chase, the NSA, Workday, Apple and United—all say that the root problem wasn’t a hack. In most cases, it was a system upgrade gone wrong.

As AI tools have rapidly improved, so have its ability to test code at maximum pressure. Those tests turned up massive problems, including a PHP issue that threatened to undermine the entire Internet. Add that to the bugs that AI turned up in Java, Linux, and other backbone platforms for the Internet, and you get Bugmageddon and the overwhelming response to it:

This year, there have been an unprecedented number of system upgrades in North America, and security experts say that it’s fair to blame that phenomenon on AI. In April, Anthropic released Mythos—a product tuned for cybersecurity that has proved to be uncannily good at finding software bugs. OpenAI followed with models of its own. As a result, this year has been unlike any other when it comes to the number of bugs found and patches issued. Last month, Microsoft released patches fixing about 1,400 security flaws in its products during its monthly software update. It was a record number of patches. A year earlier, the tally was about 170.

Microsoft? Bugs? The deuce you say. I blame Clippy.

So these outages aren't really coincidences, but they aren't the result of hostile action either. We don't need to believe in coincidences, but do we believe in Bugmageddon? Jay Clayton, the director of national intelligence, argued yesterday for Bugmageddon on Fox Business Network:

JUST IN - US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton says recent tech outages do not appear to be linked to a coordinated cyberattack, adding that many institutions are patching or upgrading their systems — Fox Business https://t.co/qWGYmSjPFP — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 17, 2026

Frankly, this does fit the scenarios we saw. The outages didn't make a lot of sense as a coordinated attack, and the systems recovered too quickly for a cyberattack. If hostile entities wanted to launch a broad cyberattack, they would have chosen targets that would not just cripple American security and commerce, but would have crashed these systems much harder and kept them offline as long as possible. People were inconvenienced for a few hours at a time, but that was all.

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What about the FAA and the ground stop? Technically, one could call that part of Bugmageddon. The FAA attempted an upgrade or patch on one part of their system without realizing that it would be incompatible with one or more ancient routers. The FAA actually figured that out relatively quickly, but thanks to the ancient infrastructure involved, it took a long time to correct the issue. The problem at the FAA isn't that a modern system suddenly had security vulnerabilities identified by an AI audit, but that the FAA's system runs on 1950s infrastructure with patches applied over the last 40 years to keep it running. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was being generous in calling the copper-line communications infrastructure 1980s technology.

I explained this on X and in my Final Word on Saturday and in May 2025, when a Newark air-traffic controller complained to NBC News:

Nearly 40 years ago, I got downsized at Hughes Aircraft when it lost the bid to modernize the ATC systems in the US to IBM. Hughes had an actual working system, which South Korea adopted, and I believe the Canadians bought it too through a subsidiary. IBM never delivered on it, and the FAA has been playing catch-up ever since. It's a disgrace and it needs emergency action to resolve.

Every administration since Reagan's second term has dirty hands on this. Reagan's admin awarded IBM a contract over Hughes Aircraft to modernize FAA systems, even though IBM didn't actually have a working system and Hughes did. It's been one failure after another ever since. — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) November 14, 2026

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Six years later, IBM basically threw in the towel and the Clinton admin let them off the hook. Meanwhile Hughes sold its system to South Korea and Canada, modernizing the ATC systems in both countries. https://t.co/ik1ezZylC2 — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) November 14, 2026

It's been 38 years, and I'm still furious over the missed opportunities, both for myself on this project and for the US flight system. I didn't work directly on the AAS bid project, but Hughes was ready to scale up, and I had a good chance of getting a position on the project. Instead, I got cut loose in the downsizing that followed. By now, that system would have needed modernization too, but the FAA would be able to build off of a previously modernized platform. Now the FAA will have to spend much more money to build out in today's dollars rather than build off of a $3.6 billion investment in 1988 dollars, which would be ~$11 billion today. Compare that to the new modernization plan's cost. Duffy has actually worked on a comprehensive modernization plan and is ready for funding by Congress. For some reason, the White House and Republicans in Congress didn't push this over the last two years, probably because they didn't want to be seen as free-spenders ... or freer-spenders, more accurately. I'd bet that they don't push it now and opt for the "patchwork" approach that every administration and Congress has adopted since the corrupt 1988 AAS contract award to IBM.

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That's not Bugmageddon. That's Stupigeddon, and it has been unfolding since at least 1988. And at least we're actually fixing systems with Bugmageddon. When will we end Stupigeddon by replacing the system at the FAA that should have been fully replaced 40 years ago?

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