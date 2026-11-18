... anyone who pays attention? Everyone who points out the condescension inherent in the Left's arguments against voter-ID laws? Or for that matter, all those who recognize DEI policies as discriminatory on the basis of ethnicity?

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Well, sure, but we've already heard from those voices. Last night, however, Van Jones and Paul Begala added to this criticism of the 'far Left,' as CNN's conservative commentator Shermichael Singleton blasted Pramila Jayapal and other House Democrats for their personal attacks on Hakeem Jeffries. Begala joined Singleton in calling out Jayapal specifically for her language in opposition to Jeffries:

Beautiful! Well said! Thanks, Paul and Shermichael, for saying what too many people in my own party are reluctant to admit. There is a lot of blatant racism in the way the far left is treating and talking about Hakeem Jeffries. It needs to stop. https://t.co/e0u3Dg4qro — Van Jones (@VanJones68) November 18, 2026

TAPPER: But you have said some nice things about the kind of person he is and the kind of leader he is. And you've also noted that in your view, some of the criticisms of him from the left, or what Paul calls the fringes, I don't know how fringe they are in the Democratic Party anymore. They seem to have moved a little bit more in towards the mainstream. But you think some of the attacks are racist?



SINGLETON: Oh, they are. I've seen people refer to him as a monkey. AIPAC Shakur. He's brought paid for by Israel. I've seen members of Congress say, we're going to keep him on a tight rope. What exactly does that mean? As someone who grew up in the South.



TAPPER: A rope. Using the word rope is --



SINGLETON: Exactly.



BEGALA: That was Pramila Jayapal. SINGLETON: Correct.



BEGALA: Congresswoman.



SINGELTON: Congresswoman.



BEGALA: And one of the leaders.



TAPPER: She's leader of the Progressive Caucus.



BEGALA: Yes. And she said she told Talking Points memo on November 9th, they published it. We're going to keep Hakeem on a short rope. Well, that means something in this country with our history. And nobody called her out on it. And I saw it in the media and people --



SINGELTON: And I found that to be disgusting. It was when Republicans have had a lot of challenges around race. And I have, and sometimes to my own detriment, have called out my own party about this. That's one line that you will not ever cross for me. I don't care what.



TAPPER: No, you're very consistent, Shermichael. Of course.



SINGLETON: And I look at Hakeem Jeffries as someone who grew up in the south, grandparents who were part of the first class to desegregate their high school, as this black man who went to law school, a great attorney, a family man, a community guy. He doesn't embarrass our community. He hasn't found himself in a single damn scandal.



And for people to disrespect him in that way because they disagree with him is repulsive to me.

Jones accused Democrat progressives in a subsequent tweet of using "racialized language" to target Jeffries:

There are ways to criticize someone without calling him an AIPAC MONKEY, a SLAVE to Israel and other derogatory things. Yes, Schumer (under fire in the Senate) is white, and Ayanna (the progressive’s choice for House leadership) is black. But that DOES NOT excuse the racialized language being used to demonize Hakeem. Find a better way to criticize him.

They might want to find a more effective way to oppose him. Jeffries scoffed at suggestions that he would have trouble securing the caucus for January's election as the first black Speaker of the House. He turned out to be correct, easily winning the vote this morning that Jeffries demanded take place on a recorded ballot. To no one's surprise, the new "big tent" DSA candidates voted to oppose Jeffries:

News — Hakeem Jeffries wins Dem nomination to be House speaker. Secret-ballot vote: 262 votes cast. 251 yes votes. 11 NO votes, per sources Names of no votes not announced. (Rep.-elect Don Leonard told me he’s a NO) Speaker election: Jan 3, where Jeffries is poised to become the first Black speaker in history — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 18, 2026

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NEWS — Reps Claire VALDEZ Darializa AVILA CHEVALIER Adam HAMAWY Frederick HAYNES Melat KIROS Donavan MCKINNEY Chris RABB all vote no on Jeffries for Speaker “There is still work to be done to ensure the direction our party takes … reflects what our constituents are demanding” https://t.co/98esCkhs9P — Ally Mutnick (@allymutnick) November 18, 2026

That is the first demonstration of the DSA's impotence in a Democrat majority of this size. It won't be the last. It also shows, however, that Chuck Schumer might face a bigger problem in a Senate caucus where the 'far left' constitutes a higher percentage of the seats.

Today, however, Jeffries flexed his muscles. And the far Left dropped its masks.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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