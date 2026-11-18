Has Donald Trump decided to pass over J.D. Vance for the next generation of Republican/MAGA leadership? Or are the New York Times' sources spinning their own interests?

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The answer could be both. The rumors do tend to fit the circumstances of the political moment. Trump has now pulled his VP off of two different tasks, and it's not too hard to believe that the boss is not pleased with Vance's attempt to blame Trump's war for the massive midterm losses:

The vice president, who endorsed Mr. Trump in 2023 saying he would not drag the United States into new wars, expressed reservations about the conflict privately inside the administration. But after the huge G.O.P. losses in this month’s midterms, he went public, laying out in blunt terms what he said went wrong. “The reason we lost is the war,” he wrote in his lengthy social media post the day after the midterms. Mr. Vance made the point of adding that Mr. Trump had also said as much — though the president has blamed Republicans’ losses on many factors, chiefly that he was not on the ticket. For Mr. Vance, it appeared to be an attempt to separate himself from the administration’s policy without criticizing the president. But Mr. Trump soon announced that he was pulling his vice president from engaging in peace talks with Iran, an effort that Mr. Vance had intensified shortly before the elections. Mr. Trump said he wanted Mr. Vance to focus on investigating allegations of fraud in Democratic-run jurisdictions.

Vance's new withdrawal from a high-profile appearance today involves the NY Times. He was supposed to speak at their DealBook summit today but backed out, ostensibly to deal with Bugmageddon. Why that would require the VP to attend meetings is unclear, especially with every other Cabinet official telling the public that the outages are not connected to cyber warfare or hostile entities. Vance has suddenly gone from a valued administration surrogate to a cloistered existence, at least for the moment, following his public analysis of the midterms.

The issue may not be the way Vance linked the midterms to the war, though. The NYT's Tyler Pager misses what may have angered Trump even more than the implicit criticism of Trump's decision to deal with Iran – J.D. Vance's declaration that we must "change our relationship to Israel." To what, exactly? Why would we want to change our relationship with the only liberal democracy in that region and a partner on intelligence in the most dangerous neighborhood in the world? Moreover, Trump's affinity for Israel is well known and has been one of the most consistent characteristics of his foreign policy. Any suggestion that the US distance itself from Israel would have likely offended Trump more than the obvious point about Americans tiring of gas prices and inflation resulting from the conflict with Iran.

Oddly enough, Pager never mentions that part of Vance's criticism in his analysis. He only mentions Israel in relation to Kamala Harris' difficulties in separating herself from Joe Biden's tepid support of Israel.

At any rate, Pager believes that the last two weeks have signaled that Trump has chosen Marco Rubio as his most likely successor:

But over the past two weeks, Mr. Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with how his vice president framed his assessment of what went wrong, complaining to aides and allies that Mr. Vance should have made a point of saying the president made the right decision in going to war with Iran, according to people with knowledge of the president’s comments. At the same time, Mr. Trump has continued to praise Marco Rubio, his secretary of state, in private conversations and suggesting that he could be a strong presidential candidate, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe discussions going on behind closed doors. Mr. Trump’s allies have noted that Mr. Rubio has repeatedly said the president’s move to attack Iran was essential for the country’s national security. ... The tension comes at a critical juncture for Mr. Vance, who is considering whether to run for president in 2028, a campaign in which Mr. Trump’s support could be critical to his ability to secure the Republican nomination. The president’s favorable comments about Mr. Rubio are the latest example of how Mr. Trump has been weighing the strengths of the two men as the question of his successor grows more urgent.

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Er ... maaaaaybe. Trump has made his irritation with Vance known well enough, although without the usual public broadsides Trump routinely launches against his other critics. He certainly didn't appreciate having to deal with reporters asking him to respond to Vance's criticism. However, Trump's moods are mercurial, while his grasp of his own interests is not. He's married to Vance in the political sense, having chosen Vance as his partner in this term after sharply rebuffing his previous VP, Mike Pence. Trump will spend the next two years as most presidents do with their last years in office: staking "legacy" claims. A public break with Vance would not serve Trump's interests well, especially now that the GOP has to circle the wagons during that period of time.

In the end, the best bet would be that Trump won't pick a successor at all. If Vance or Rubio win the nomination, Trump can claim – legitimately – that his legacy will guide the party's future. If someone else from outside his administration wins it, such as Ron DeSantis, that claim will be harder to sustain, but Trump will have other accomplishments to tout nonetheless. Especially given the midterm results, Trump may well leave the succession question alone lest it backfire on Vance or Rubio.

In other words, this is but a tempest in a teapot for all involved. Vance has to decide whether he wants to run at all, and in this environment ... it won't be an easy choice.

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