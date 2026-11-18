Don't order the WELCOME BACK JENSEN banners just yet. The former CEO's comeback bid may get more complicated than just shrugging off a couple of inappropriate workplace relationships and the odd Chinese spy. The investors and Nvidia employees who have launched efforts to reinstate Jensen Huang got a new twist in the story yesterday – this time from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Advertisement

The Wall Street Journal reports that the SEC has launched an investigation into whether Nvidia misled investors while Huang ran the company. That will parallel the Department of Justice's investigations into Alice Huang and her connections to China's intel services:

The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Nvidia, whose star chief executive Jensen Huang recently resigned after revelations of extramarital affairs, one with a suspected Chinese spy and another with an employee, according to people familiar with the matter. The civil investigation adds to the crisis facing Nvidia, whose shares have fallen more than 10% since Huang was ousted. The focus of the investigation couldn’t immediately be learned but includes whether the company’s disclosures misled investors, some of the people said. ... Nvidia last year changed how it discloses international chip sales, eliminating a disclosure that showed its sales to Singapore, where Megaspeed was based. Since the Huang relationship was disclosed, Nvidia’s business in Asia has been in the spotlight. Congress has called for investigations, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent this week openly questioned whether Nvidia knowingly sold powerful chips to China to lift its earnings.

Small wonder, then, that the Nvidia board has demonstrated little enthusiasm for the Huang Restoration. Investors initially screamed at losing around $2 trillion in market cap after the board forced Huang to resign, but that may end up being an inevitable correction if the SEC's suspicions about earning reports turn out to be valid.

Andrew McCarthy explains at NRO that this is likely the real problem for Huang, and that his Spy Who Shagged Me adventure will be mainly a sideshow:

It has also been reported today by the Financial Times that, in 2025, Nvidia booked an astonishing $104 billion of revenue through its Singapore subsidiary. This was a 72 percent increase year-over-year and accounted for almost half of the microchip titan’s global sales. Under Jensen Huang’s firm hand, 2025 also just happened to be when Nvidia decided to change its accounting methodology. As the Wall Street Journal’s Jonathan Weil recently reported, the alteration meant that henceforth revenue would be booked based on the corporate headquarters of the customer rather than the customer billing location. Megaspeed did not buy directly from Nvidia, although Nvidia knew it was a major customer (as my piece today notes, Nvidia made Megaspeed a “preferred cloud partner,” giving it priority access to advanced chips). Rather, Megaspeed bought through Aivres Systems – the U.S. subsidiary of China’s Inspur. Thanks to Trump and his Commerce Department’s enforcement policies, although Inspur is blacklisted, transfers to its U.S-based subsidiary are permitted. Nvidia’s accounting change meant what was previously shown as revenue from Singapore – a hub for export restriction evasion – would be counted as being generated outside Singapore (probably in the United States). That is, Nvidia made it appear that the astronomical revenue previously attributed to Singapore disappeared.

Advertisement

It sounds a bit like the Al Capone strategy. Never mind the racketeering – what about the books? As for the honeypot operation, that's a problem – but not as big a problem as the evasion of export controls and cooking the books on earnings:

First, there was big news yesterday that Nvidia beat Wall Street’s expectations when it announced its third quarter revenue. But more newsworthy, to my mind, is that the company has delayed the filing of its Form 10-Q, the required quarterly submission to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The 10-Q outlines a public corporation’s condition and risks; the latter can include such perils as investigations and litigation stemming from the conduct of company business. There is nothing illegal about delaying the filing — Nvidia could extend the deadline into December. But in the past, Nvidia has routinely filed the 10-Q upon releasing quarterly earnings information. Not only is the substance of the submission important; corporate officials can be criminally liable for misstatements. This signals concern: Nvidia’s new management, in place only a few days after the ouster of the company’s center of gravity, Jensen Huang, has to be careful about what it does, and does not, disclose. Second and relatedly, as the Wall Street Journal reports, there is already an SEC investigation into whether Nvidia’s previous disclosures have misled investigators. The SEC is in charge of civil enforcement of the federal securities laws; criminal enforcement is mainly handled by the DOJ — which, as noted above, has suggested that it is not investigating Nvidia. In my experience, it is common for the SEC and DOJ to collaborate because serious misconduct that is grist for civil lawsuits frequently violates the criminal law as well. Here, moreover, despite the apparently Nvidia-friendly views of the DOJ and the Commerce Department, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has publicly questioned whether Nvidia consciously ignored patent signs that companies to which its chips were being transferred were shells used “as a workaround to sell chips to the Chinese.”

Advertisement

Read them both all the way through for full context. Andy also picks up on another dynamic in play here, which is tension between Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and beleaguered Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Lutnick has been an ally for Huang (to say the least), but Bessent is pointedly not. Commerce's lack of action on Nvidia will likely become a significant scandal for the Trump administration when Democrats take control of Congress, and they're already targeting Lutnick. Huang has given Bessent even more ammunition against Lutnick, and now Marco Rubio has apparently taken Bessent's side on the Nvidia case.

Speaking of Dems ...

News from @maxpcohen: Top Dems probing LUTNICK/Cantor connection with Megaspeed Read letter to Howard Lutnick’s son Brandon here: https://t.co/Jq2S3HtMHL https://t.co/wdLksaZ8Ay — Diego Areas Munhoz (@Dareasmunhoz) November 18, 2026

In this case, the smoke does seem to indicate a fire of some sort. That's another reason for the Nvidia board to hold off on the comeback campaign. The investors may be agitating for Huang, but the last thing the board needs is to make itself even more central to the power play in Trump's Cabinet, let alone provoke more action from the SEC, DOJ, and Treasury.

In other words, stay tuned, and keep an eye on Nvidia's share price. It rebounded slightly yesterday to the mid-$160s, but dropped again into the mid-$150s this morning after the news about the SEC's interest in the books. It may take a long time to get back to the $239 peak that Nvidia shares got at the beginning of October. That won't make it any easier for the board, comeback or no.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy HotAir's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join HotAir VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.