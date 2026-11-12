Too Grifty to Check: Khanna, Wife Dumped Nvidia Shares Before Scandal Broke

Ro Khanna and his wife apparently live by the traditional advice investors apply: Buy low, sell high. Did they also apply the advice Gordon Gekko gave Bud Fox: Wake up, will you, pal? If you're not inside, you are outside?

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It largely depends on how one reads the timing. One thing is certain: The congressman who sits on a House committee focused on the intelligence and commercial threat from China made a lot of money when he and his wife dumped Nvidia stock over the last few weeks. Was that just a lucky guess, or did Khanna have inside knowledge about a suspected honey-pot operation?

Well, well, well Rep. Ro Khanna sold $NVDA right before Nvidia's CEO admitted to having a Chinese spy side piece He's a member of the following: - Strategic Competition between the U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party Committee - Taiwan Caucus - High Tech Caucus Apparently, federal agents informed some lawmakers last year that Jensen Huang might be the target of a foreign intelligence operation He avoided a ~26% dip — Trade With Congress (@tradewithcong) November 11, 2026

Apparently, federal agents informed some lawmakers last year that Jensen Huang might be the target of a foreign intelligence operation He avoided a ~26% dip

Yahoo Finance provides more details on the Khannas' stock moves. The money involved does not look like fortunes, but the trades avoided a hefty loss:

A Democratic official may have landed on the right side of the ongoing Nvidia scandal. Recent trades by Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) showed that he and his spouse trimmed his Nvidia position around the stock's peak, according to platforms tracking stock moves by members of Congress. Khanna's spouse made two sales, each with between $1,000 and $15,000 on Sept. 4 and Oct. 7, according to Capitol Trades. Nvidia shares hit an all-time high on Oct. 6 and have fallen sharply this week after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's admission of an affair with a suspected Chinese spy plunged the company into an unprecedented crisis.

It's not the first time this year that the Khannas dumped Nvidia. They also sold out a previous stake in May when the stock peaked:

Earlier this year, Khanna sold two lots of Nvidia stock, each between $1,000 and $15,000, at the start and end of May. Nvidia stock price hit its second-highest level on May 14. To be sure, Khanna acquired Nvidia shares between June and September.

This report notes Khanna's committee assignments too, with their access to information on espionage activities. It also reminds readers of Khanna's lectures on integrity in office:

Khanna is the U.S. Representative for California's 17th Congressional District and has advocated barring members of Congress from trading individual stocks while in office.

This isn't just a case of passive investing or hobby day-trading. While Khanna and his wife bought and sold Nvidia stock, Khanna promoted Nvidia as part of his pre-presidential campaign in South Carolina this year:

Khanna, a potential 2028 Democratic candidate for president whose district includes Silicon Valley, has used his connections to help bring projects to the Palmetto State despite never having appeared on a ballot in South Carolina. His efforts to reach out to HBCUs have been an indication he’s trying to make connections with Black voters, a key voting bloc in a Democratic primary, especially in the early presidential primary state of South Carolina. Now he’s promoting an agreement he helped coordinate between South Carolina State University and Nvidia. The HBCU and tech company are collaborating on an AI education and a workforce development program. ... Khanna helped support discussions that led to the collaboration between NVIDIA, SC State and other HBCUs as part of his efforts to expand access to technology education and workforce opportunities.

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The South Carolina newspaper The State published this report in June. If the Yahoo Finance report is accurate, Khanna's promotion of Nvidia would have taken place just after the Khannas dumped their first tranches of Nvidia stock, and either just before or while they reacquired more Nvidia stock. Either way, Khanna promoted a company in which he had invested as part of his attempts to profit both financially and politically.

The Khannas are already inside. Are they also trading on Khanna's access to intelligence on Nvidia? And if so, how many other trades by the Khannas are related to confidential information provided to House committees by intel agencies and other government operations?

If Democrats want to tackle corruption, perhaps they should look to their own ranks first. You can bet that J.D. Vance will investigate this.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

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