Ahmed Moor insisted later that he'd enjoyed his interview with his "new friend" Martha MacCallum on Fox News. PolitiFact may need to weigh in on that claim. MacCallum may be friendly, but everyone knows what animates the progressives' desire to challenge John Fetterman in the next primary cycle.

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And if anyone doubts what animates that ambition, Moor made it all but certain yesterday.

Moor has already announced his primary campaign to unseat Fetterman. Fetterman has already responded by calling Moor "pro-Hamas," which these days is not an inaccurate description of the Democrat Party generally. MacCallum asked Moor directly three separate times whether Fetterman's allegation is true, and Moor ... dodged it repeatedly. In fact, he never did answer the question (via Mediaite):

Unbelievable. Martha MacCallum asked John Fetterman challenger Ahmed Moor a simple question: Is he pro-Hamas? She asked three times. Moor refuses to answer: "I'm going to focus on the American national interest." His plan: "I'd like to see comprehensive sanctions on Israel." https://t.co/LHhGlGWUzW — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) November 16, 2026

MacCallum: John Fetterman, who you may run against, says that you are very pro-Hamas. Is he correct? Moor: Look, John Fetterman’s story’s over. The main story today is the Democratic mandate. MacCallum: I’m asking you a question. Are you very pro-Hamas? Moor: Am I pro-Hamas? I’d like to see equal rights in Palestine and Israel. I’m opposed to Israeli apartheid. I’d like to see comprehensive sanctions on Israel, in line with legislation that we passed in 1986 targeting apartheid in South Africa. Thomas Jefferson wrote, ‘All men are created equal.’ I believe that. As an American, I defy anybody to tell me no. MacCallum: I mean, the issue is Hamas has been disastrous for the people of Gaza. You have a doubled poverty level, which was already at 35 percent when Hamas took over the leadership. Now it’s 60-something percent. So my question once again, if you would just answer it: are you pro-Hamas leadership in Gaza? Moor: Look, I was born in a refugee camp, practically a concentration camp, in Palestine, in Gaza, in 1984. Hamas didn’t exist in 1984. The Israeli occupation has been a disaster for the Palestinians, for everybody in the region, and for us Americans. The Israelis have too much influence in our foreign policy. The fact that Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump took us to war in Iran, when most Americans, the overwhelming majority of the country, opposed that war, is a problem. MacCallum: I understand that you blame Israel. I understand. I’ve now asked you three times and you won’t answer my question. You won’t answer the question about whether or not you support Hamas, which attacked Israel on October 7th, killed many people. It was a vicious attack. Moore: It’s a bad faith question. MacCallum: It was a vicious attack. Moore: I’m not going to engage with that. I’m going to focus on the American national interest. I think we need an independent foreign policy. Americans on left and right are done with Israel. MacCallum: All right, let me ask you this. Moore: We’re done with the tail wagging the dog.

Who's wagging which dog? Moor wants the lesson to start in 1984, but he fails to explain how Israel came to occupy Gaza in the first place. That resulted from the 1967 war that Egypt and Jordan had instigated in an attempt to destroy the state of Israel, and not for the first time. Moor also fails to include Israel's unilateral withdrawal from Gaza in 2005, a year before Gazans voted to put Hamas in control of its government and two years before Hamas seized power by force and annihilated its political enemies. Israel did not "occupy" Gaza for the eighteen years before the October 7 massacres that Moor casually dismisses as "the tail wagging the dog."

As for Americans being "done with Israel," that's clearly true on the Left. Antisemitism has become their animating factor, and the attempt to primary Fetterman has no other purpose but to boost Hamas in its fight to annihilate the Jews in their own homeland. Moor isn't focused on the American interest. He's focused on the Islamists' interests, and on Iran's interests via the IRGC's proxy in Gaza. That's the real dog getting wagged by Moor with his attempts to gaslight his "new friend" on Fox News.

Addendum: The Israelis refused to be cowed by the likes of Moor and the rest of the Islamist symps in the new Democrat Party. The IDF found and brought justice to one of the architects of the October 7 massacres this weekend:

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Samir Mahmoud Hassan Abu Younis, who had allegedly directed attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers, was killed in an early morning airstrike in southern Gaza, the IDF said. Hamas officials confirmed in a statement that Abu Younis died in the strike and that a funeral would be held for him later Sunday. Abu Younis was a longtime member of Hamas’ military hierarchy, joining the Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades in 1991, the IDF told the Jerusalem Post. Israeli officials said that Abu Younis also had a hand in planning and overseeing the Oct. 7 attack that killed over 1,000 Israeli citizens and soldiers.

No word yet on whether Moor attended the funeral to pay his respects.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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