NVIDIA Opens Investigation of Jensen Huang's Chinese Honey Trap

Last month we learned that a Chinese woman named Alice Huang, who'd been spending time with NVIDIA's Jensen Huang, was probably a spy. She'd been placed in a position as CEO of a tech company where she helped direct some of NVIDIA's top chips to China. But she also seems to have been there as a honey pot. American intelligence agents knew a year ago that she was likely a Chinese spy, but for various reasons no one ever told Jensen Huang who he was involved with.

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A top executive at a Singapore-based data center company was under scrutiny for possibly steering advanced Nvidia A.I. chips to China. And now American officials had concluded that she was a Chinese intelligence asset, funneling information to Beijing. But what came next was even more alarming. Surveillance of the executive, Alice Huang or Huang Le, a Chinese citizen, revealed that she had developed a close relationship with Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s chief executive... Roughly a year ago, Mr. Trump was briefed about the intelligence findings, which have not been previously reported, and chose not to do anything with the information.

Yesterday, Jensen Huang wrote an email to his entire company admitting the story was true. He did not announce he was stepping down. In fact, he also announced that NVIDIA would be opening an investigation and that he would "work to earn back your confidence."

Nvidia’s board said that it had “no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised,” but that “the board’s inquiry will examine all available information.” It said Mr. Huang “fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it.” The independent board members will choose an outside counsel to investigate. John Rizzo, a company spokesman, said Mr. Huang wouldn’t be part of the selection process. Mr. Huang, 63, will continue to lead the company during the investigation, the board said. As a co-founder, he has set up a unique structure at Nvidia where he dictates all aspects of its business while overseeing some 60 people who directly report to him. “Today’s news will not slow Nvidia,” Mr. Rizzo said. “Jensen is committed to continuing to lead Nvidia as C.E.O. without interruption.”

It sort of sounds like they are putting the cart before the horse in this investigation. Shouldn't the decision about his leadership come after they learn whether or not he was giving away secrets to a Chinese spy and not before?

Huang has at least one powerful person in his corner already.

President Donald Trump on Sunday defended Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang following reports that the chipmaker was investigating Huang's alleged links to a Chinese spy. Trump said he had not spoken to Huang about the reports but called him an “honorable guy.” https://t.co/u2MWnFfmqs — The Associated Press (@AP) November 9, 2026

As for Alice Huang, she has simply disappeared.

Information on Ms. Huang’s background is largely absent from the Chinese internet, but according to an online biography, she worked at several major Chinese banks. She then joined a Shanghai-based fund that has ties to wealthy investors and technology companies with data center projects in China, according to a review of corporate and trade records compiled by the platforms WireScreen and Sayari, and an analysis by the Center for Advanced Defense Studies, a Washington nonprofit. That network of companies has helped to build a massive data center outside Shanghai that caters to the Chinese company Tencent. It also has financial links to the Chinese military establishment, through an investment in a cybersecurity subsidiary of China Electronics Technology Group, one of the country’s largest makers of military technology... “This is a classic move from the CCP’s playbook — and another example of why it can never be trusted,” Representative Michael McCaul, a Republican of Texas who is the vice chair of the House Committee on Homeland Security, wrote on social media, referring to the Chinese Communist Party. “The U.S. should immediately pause the shipment of advanced AI chips to China until we can get to the bottom of this incident and ensure our national security is not being undermined.”

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Finally, the meme makers aren't waiting for an investigation. There are already a bunch of these out there.

10 hilarious Jensen memes breaking the internet right now 🧵👇 1 - "POV: You’re the NVIDIA CEO and Coldplay’s kiss cam finds you 💀" ~ By @dedene https://t.co/g52lCUG0No — Investing visuals (@InvestingVisual) November 9, 2026

3 - "Jensen Huang: "How could I be targeted by Chinese sex spy?" Also Jensen Huang for the past four years:" ~ By @SamyazaSpeaks https://t.co/cISHqIt92y — Investing visuals (@InvestingVisual) November 9, 2026

Jensen, why would I deceive you? — Alex 👽 (@AlexesNakamoto) November 9, 2026

There are more but you get the idea. The person probably benefitting the most from this (besides China) is Eric Swalwell. Finally, we have someone more famous to talk about when it comes to Chinese spies.

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