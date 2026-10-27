Tuesday's Final Word

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🚨 NEWS: Text Messages are being sent to Michigan Voters asking them to “stand with Abdul El-Sayed against Israel” This is deeply concerning https://t.co/WKYkxb2IMZ — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) October 27, 2026

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Ed: This is so extreme that it is almost plausible that it came from El-Sayed's opposition. It's also very easy to believe it's on the level because El-Sayed has been saying this himself for years, and his allies have said even worse. It's like Cenk Uyger's ad.

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Detroit Free Press: In the governor's race, the survey showed Benson, the current Michigan secretary of state from Detroit, leading Republican U.S. Rep. John James of Shelby Township 53.3%-40.9% among likely voters, with 5.9% undecided. (Totals may exceed 100% due to rounding.)

In the race for Michigan's open U.S. Senate seat, El-Sayed, the Democratic nominee and former Wayne County and Detroit health director from Ann Arbor, held a much narrower lead of 47.7%-44.2% over Rogers, the former congressman, among likely voters, with 8.2% undecided.

Additional data, including breakdowns of how specific demographic groups responded, was not released immediately, in accordance with MSU's past practices. The Institute for Public Policy said, however, that the survey — which had Benson leading James by 9 points in August and El-Sayed by 5.5 points on Rogers at that time — showed Benson outperforming El-Sayed among independents, Wayne County residents, Black voters, Catholics and voters describing themselves as moderates.

Ed:Is this possible? Sure. This is YouGov, though, which has had problems in this cycle and last cycle as well. Rogers needs to boost turnout and hope that black voters just don't bother with the Senate race. Read Duane's notes on the early in-person voting so far.

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Maybe the guys who endorsed and backed an abusive Nazi don't have the best ideas on what is in the best interests of Jews, much less demanding a moral obligation from them. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 27, 2026

Ed: I just want to be very clear, too – anyone who thinks a candidate with ties to ISNA, CAIR, and the Muslim Brotherhood will stop antisemitism is delusional or corrupt. Lovett can choose which applies here.

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Michigan Advance: Vice President JD Vance was deployed once again to Michigan on Tuesday in a final push to boost the Republican Party ticket and to attack the Democratic ticket head-on, ahead of the Nov. 3 general election. ...

Vance, like Trump did in Port Huron on Sunday, dedicated most of his address to attacking Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed, but steered away from the same type of anti-Muslim rhetoric that Republicans have used to argue that voters should reject the former Wayne County health director.

Vance did, however, claim that El-Sayed wanted to defund the police, cited his association with podcaster Hasan Piker, and invoked the scenes of violent protests coming out of France, which Vance has claimed had been brought on by that nation’s immigration policies, which the vice president believed El-Sayed would also advocate for.

“If sovereignty means anything to us, it means that the nation belongs to the people of America,” Vance said. “When you forget that, it’s how you get Paris. And unfortunately, it’s exactly what El-Sayed wants to bring to the shores of the United States of America.”

Ed: That's a good message to hammer. Vance is a talented speaker and he's normally a great surrogate for Trump. Rogers better hope that's still the case.

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Jocelyn Benson’s position hasn’t changed. She’s “proud to be running with Abdul” and they’re “singing the same tune.” There’s talk among Democrat voters to split the ticket but how can they justify their support for Benson? It’s time to call them both out. https://t.co/BYDjlLYjmz — Anna Hoffman (@shoesonplease) October 27, 2026

Ed: Exactly. Not only should reporters demand an answer from Benson on this ad, they should be asking other Democrats running for the Senate about it as well. Are they singing the same tune as El-Sayed and his buddies Hasan Piker and Cenk Uyger? Speaking of whom ...

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It's defamatory if they never mentioned your name? Please. You're allowed to run your idiotic, antisemitic ad, and people are allowed to criticize it. Put your big boy pants on. https://t.co/1EsHtBgLVS — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) October 27, 2026

Ed: Cenk is blathering here. He's a public figure who published a campaign ad, which has now become a topic of political debate. There is practically no room at all for a defamation action in this context, even if the conclusion that it's antisemitic were false ... which it clearly isn't. If Cenk doesn't want to be called an antisemite, then he can refrain from blaming Jews for the price of eggs and bananas, especially in a political advertisement. If you can't stand the heat, stop cooking up crap in the kitchen.

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Stephen Green at PJ Media: Jonathan D. Miller was running for the North Carolina state Senate until he ran into the woods on Monday with a revolver and his phone, posting updates to X like this one: "I've got six shots and the high ground. I hope they don't find me, but if they do it's going to be a hell of a show."

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Miller's official timeline wasn't unusual — at least not at first — for a Libertarian political candidate. There was talk about campaigning at the state fair, and boasting on Friday that "The only government list I'm not on is Donald Trump's candidate endorsements."

But his small account went viral Sunday and early Monday, as Miller expressed suicidal thoughts (which X since deleted) in detailed conversations with multiple other X users.

"I spent all night last night with a gun cocked trying to get myself to pull the trigger," Miller replied to a since-deleted post. "I didn't lie about anything. I haven't gone through with it yet because it's a lot f***ing harder than it looks. I didn't lie about anything then now or ever."

Users overwhelmingly encouraged Miller to get help and/or find God — and, of course, at some point someone alerted the local Cary, N.C. police.

Ed: Yikes. Well, it's never a dull moment in politics, eh? Read the whole thing, and kudos to the Cary, NC police for handling this with sensitivity and patience. For what it's worth, I fell in love with Cary when doing research for my book, and I gave strong consideration to moving there when we decided to leave Minnesota. We love central Texas, but the people of Cary are wonderful. I'm glad this turned out all right.

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Today 2 Million Arabs have the opportunity to vote in Israel. 🗽 Gazan’s have not had an election since 2006. 🫪 Free Palestine!…From Hamas. 🧠 @macklemore @MarkRuffalo @BBC @TheDemocrats @AOC @Grammys @NYCMayor @zachlanebryan @nytimes @FranceskAlbs — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) October 27, 2026

Ed: I've always been amazed at how few people know that Israeli Arabs exist, have full civil rights, and several have seats in the Knesset. It negates the whole "apartheid" nonsense from the Left. This election may give the Arab parties a role in the governing coalition to come, depending on the outcome of today's election, the first time ever that would have happened. Arabs have more civil rights in Israel than they do in any of the countries surrounding it. That includes Gaza and the West Bank, too.

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Times of Israel: The three main exit polls from today’s election show no clear winner, and no way for either supporters or opponents of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a government.

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Netanyahu’s frantic campaign ahead of election day appears to have increased his Likud party’s vote total and has succeeded in once again making it the largest party in the Knesset.

But those gains appear to be at the expense of his partners, as each of the three polls shows that the bloc of Jewish-led parties opposing Netanyahu outnumbers those that back him. Channels 11, 12 and 13 all projected that Netanyahu’s supporters would win 50 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, as opposed to 52 or 53 seats for his opponents.

Netanyahu’s Likud party is projected to win 24 or 25 seats — down from its current 32, but ahead of the 21 to 23 projected for his chief rival, Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party.

Ed: Bear in mind that these are exit polls, not actual vote counts. Those will take some time. The exit polls are generally reliable, but they have missed Likud strength in previous elections. The Arab parties appear to be on their way to taking 17 or 18 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, up from their current 10.

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🚨🇮🇱 UPDATE: Channel 14 has updated its exit poll, projecting Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc to reach 61 seats, securing a Knesset majority Exit Poll Results: 🔵 Netanyahu bloc: 61 seats 🔴 Change bloc: 42 seats 🟢 Arab parties: 17 seats 61 seats needed for a majority Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu has also fallen below the electoral threshold — Politics Global (@PolitlcsGlobal) October 27, 2026

Ed: This is one exit poll among about a half-dozen, but it’s looking better for Netanyahu as more data comes in. The US media has been pushing the idea that Netanyahu lost the election, but like I said above, they’ve done that before too.

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NEW: Reporting details a multi-pronged federal inquiry zeroing in on Rep. Ilhan Omar—revealing "three pieces of trouble" on the immigration front alone: • Missing DHS records: “If her father was never naturalized, there's literally no theory under which she could be naturalized.” • Congressional paperwork: An altered birth date likely behind the search warrant’s conspiracy charge—allegedly involving staff who “was in on it.” • Family ties: Marriage fraud claims where “the DOJ reportedly has the DNA.” “And that doesn’t even get to the financial investigation.” | @PaulDMauro — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) October 27, 2026

• Missing DHS records: “If her father was never naturalized, there's literally no theory under which she could be naturalized.” • Congressional paperwork: An altered birth date likely behind the search warrant’s conspiracy charge—allegedly involving staff who “was in on it.” • Family ties: Marriage fraud claims where “the DOJ reportedly has the DNA.” “And that doesn’t even get to the financial investigation.” | @PaulDMauro

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Ed: Mauro gives a very good rundown on all of the immigration issues Omar-ish faces. As he notes, the DOJ is looking at other issues; immigration status is an administrative question, ultimately handled by DHS in civil court. The DOJ investigates crimes, not administrative violations. Stay tuned.

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Karol Markowicz: After all, a federal magistrate judge in the US District Court for the District of Columbia saw sufficient evidence to approve a search warrant for Omar’s home — President Donald Trump isn’t waving a magic wand and making the Minnesota Democrat disappear.

The New York Times editorial board rushed to Omar’s defense.

“End the Ilhan Omar investigation,” it demanded. “If her naturalization can be revisited, that means no naturalized citizen is safe.”

Well, no: That means that no naturalized citizen who lied to get into the country is safe.

I’m a naturalized citizen. I’m not worried.

There must be consequences for breaking the law — yes, even immigration law.

Ed: At the moment, it appears that Omar-ish lied about her name and her age at naturalization, and her father lied about his role in the genocidal Barre-era Somalian military to gain access for them both. We have precedents for denaturalizing people who hid connections to genocide and for deporting them. No one was crying for those people at the time, nor should we give Omar-ish a pass if these suspicions prove true.

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NEW: Multiple DHS sources confirm to @FoxNews that the suspect charged w/ murdering a Walmart manager in Philadelphia, PA on Wednesday is a Haitian illegal alien who flew into the U.S. via former President Biden's CHNV mass parole migrant flights program in 2023. Per sources, 23-year-old Destino Jean-Louis flew into the US on 11/24/2023 via Fort Lauderdale International Airport, and his legal status was revoked on 6/12/2025 after President Trump terminated the program. According to investigators, Jean-Louis had previously been married to the victim he killed as part of an immigration-related sham marriage arrangement that was designed to help get him get a green card in the US. But after DHS denied the application in July, the victim, Latosha Cooper, withdrew the petition and cut off contact with him, and Jean-Louis became angry. He is accused of shooting Cooper in the head outside of the Walmart on Wednesday after finding out about her work schedule. He previously worked at the Walmart with her. The DA in Montgomery County, PA has now charged him with murder. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 27, 2026

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Per sources, 23-year-old Destino Jean-Louis flew into the US on 11/24/2023 via Fort Lauderdale International Airport, and his legal status was revoked on 6/12/2025 after President Trump terminated the program. According to investigators, Jean-Louis had previously been married to the victim he killed as part of an immigration-related sham marriage arrangement that was designed to help get him get a green card in the US. But after DHS denied the application in July, the victim, Latosha Cooper, withdrew the petition and cut off contact with him, and Jean-Louis became angry. He is accused of shooting Cooper in the head outside of the Walmart on Wednesday after finding out about her work schedule. He previously worked at the Walmart with her. The DA in Montgomery County, PA has now charged him with murder.

Ed: Can't wait for the sympathetic 60 Minutes profile! More here.

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Jonathan Turley: Jeremy Bentham once said that “lawyers are the only persons in whom ignorance of the law is not punished.” We will see, apparently, in a case in Mississippi. At age 70, Lisa White is looking at a possible stint in prison after allegedly threatening to shoot Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

According to news reports, Lisa White drew attention at a Mississippi store when she went to buy a gun and asked about body armor in September. According to an employee, she allegedly identified herself as a protester and an activist opposed to ICE who were “becoming crazy and wild and that she needed a gun because she was a protester and activist.”

She allegedly told the employee that she was interested in knowing about body armor because if the agents were wearing body armor, she would have to shoot them in the head, shoulder, or leg. When the employee suggested that she was likely to get herself shot, she allegedly replied, “If I have to die, I have to die.”

According to ICE, White is currently being held on federal criminal charges for influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal official by threat.

Ed: Read it all, because I'm as skeptical as Prof. Turley that this rises to the level of a criminal threat. I have zero sympathy for this lunatic, but she didn't address this to a law enforcement officer, and the threat was neither specific nor overt. It sounds like she was trying to claim that she needed the firearm for self-defense against ICE agents, not that she was plotting specifically to conduct an attack. She's an idiot, but I am skeptical that she's a criminal – at this point, anyway.

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Barack Obama has design critiques for Trump’s White House? Has anybody seen his presidential library? Democrats’ star closer gave a totally unserious speech. https://t.co/blwqyDdErZ — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 27, 2026

Ed: As I said last night, the guy who built a library that looks like Darth Vader's suppository has no room to gripe about Trump or the Cheesecake Factory.

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Cowboys Fans Concerned Another Loss Could Make It Difficult For Team To Choke In Playoffs https://t.co/PE4wDSIINK — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 26, 2026

Ed: HUGE concern here in Texas. Trust me.

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Last night's lyric: "Born to Run" by Bruce Springsteen.

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