WSJ: Guess Who’s Coming Next in France

Alternate headline: Macron’s Heart Will Go On And On ...

Nero fiddled while Rome burned. Emmanuel Macron went to a Celine Dion concert while several French cities burned. Only one of these statements is a historical fable:

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French President Emmanuel Macron is facing criticism over his decision to attend a Celine Dion concert Friday night, on the eve of nationwide demonstrations that descended into violence, leaving hundreds of emergency personnel injured and nearly 1,800 people arrested. Macron and his wife, Brigitte, were spotted at Dion’s concert at the Plenitude Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris, according to French media reports. The couple reportedly arrived and left discreetly and were among roughly 35,000 spectators at the performance. The concert came after Macron spent Thursday and Friday in Brussels attending a European Council meeting. During a news conference in Brussels on Friday, he called for "calm and respect" ahead of Saturday’s planned demonstrations, saying the right to protest must be exercised with respect for people and property.

We haven’t seen leadership like this since Karen Bass partied in Ghana while Los Angeles burned. And as bad as that was, Bass didn’t spend decades importing arsonists into LA. Macron and his leftist predecessors made it their business to flood France with immigrants from unstable Muslim nations for the last 80 years as cheap labor to prop up their socialist welfare state, and now Macron would rather go see Celine Dion than deal with the failures of the French establishment since DeGaulle last strode the Champs-Elysée.

With no end in sight to the revolt against France, the Wall Street Journal astutely observes that French voters may finally exercise the Break Glass In Case of Emergency option in the next election:

The riots sweeping France have rocked the country’s political establishment, but one person is positioned to emerge from the chaos with a stronger hand: Marine Le Pen. For more than a decade, the far-right leader has cast France as a nation adrift, buffeted by waves of immigration and lawlessness that have torn at the country’s social fabric. As bands of hooded rioters in dark clothing have descended on city centers across France, raiding city halls and looting thousands of stores, Le Pen has sought to present herself as the sole candidate in this spring’s presidential election willing to restore order.

Er … that’s not a presentation. That is the clear reality in France. Today, Macron tried to blame the riots on Donald Trump, claiming that rioters are angry about high gas prices. He must have missed all of the Palestinian flags accompanying the rioters and the looters, which have nothing to do with gas prices and everything to do with Islamist supremacy.

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Not surprisingly, Le Pen is not being shy about saying I told you so for the last two decades:

The strategy was on display this week as Le Pen released a video address that bore the hallmarks of a president addressing the nation. Seated at a desk before an august bookcase and flanked by France’s tricolor flag, Le Pen cast the riots as a crisis of faith in President Emmanuel Macron’s authority. “Our country is caught in a vice, held hostage between violence and powerlessness,” Le Pen said. “In six months, the French people will be able to choose a different path—one of authority and restored security.”

Allow me one prediction. If Le Pen wins that election, the Protection Racket Media in the US and in Europe will cover it as a crisis, warning about the “far right” and supposed fascism emerging once again on the Continent. That’s how the media covered the electoral victories of the AfD in Germany despite those largely being a reaction to the same failures and corruption of the German left-wing political establishment. The media in both countries will scream about a crisis in democracy when in fact those victories have been and will be the proper democratic reaction to the abject failures and capitulations of Old EU Order.

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And then they will demand a rejection of the election results and “emergency rule” by the same leftist establishment that has surrendered the West to the barbarians at the gates. Le Pen may well win the election. Does anyone have confidence that she will be able to assume office if she does? Europe may well be that far gone already. It may be too late, even for Le Pen. Macron and the Left would rather keep fiddling while Paris burns than admit that their ideology has produced this utter ruin.

Let this be a warning to Americans. The same forces want to produce the same results here in the US, and we must ensure that they never have the opportunity.

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