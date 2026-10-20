Tuesday's Final Word

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Amazingly and predictably Elissa Slotkin has managed to make herself the victim after calling for fascist government prosecutions of everyone who disagrees with her political ideology so that they're too scared to ever work in government — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) October 19, 2026

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Ed: The fascists and Marxists have one thing in common: victimology. They pose as victims to justify their authoritarianism and persecution of political opponents. Slotkin stirred up a hornet's nest and now claims the stings make her the injured party. Boo de frickin' hoo.

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Glenn Reynolds at the NY Post: Slotkin just wants to scare young people away from being conservatives.

The goal seems to be something like Britain — a society where disagreeing with the government on social media gets you a visit from police, and possibly a jail term, just for stating a contrary opinion.

As The Post’s Karol Markowitz put it, “They told me the US was heading toward fascism and they were right.”

Ironically, Slotkin is an alumna of the Central Intelligence Agency, where the motto “Ye shall know the truth, and the truth will make you free” is carved into the wall.

It is a core American belief that you don’t learn the truth through censorship and intimidation.

You learn the truth through free and open debate and competition in the marketplace of ideas.

One would think a CIA alumna would understand, and support, these American principles. Instead she’s talking like a thug.

Ed: That's exactly what Slotkin wants – a UK system in which an entrenched leftist elite can criminalize Wrongthink. If they can't achieve that directly, then Slotkin and her allies will settle for what's happening in France. Speaking of which ...

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A French left-wing activist mocked those whose livelihoods had been destroyed by violent rioters and looters over the past few days. “Your little shops, that’s real cute,” said Lola-Fleur Whittaker, who defended the rioters during a French television debate. Whittaker tried to draw sympathy, stating that her mother is an English teacher who eats cookies for lunch because she can't “pay for the cafeteria.” However, online users quickly found Whittaker’s social media profiles, where she posts pictures of herself vacationing in places like Oman, the island of Ré, Sicily, the Greek islands, Malaysia, and Egypt. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Manchester, and she offers French lessons for €53 per 50-minute lesson on the platform Preply, where she has already taught 1,709 classes. — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 20, 2026

Whittaker tried to draw sympathy, stating that her mother is an English teacher who eats cookies for lunch because she can't “pay for the cafeteria.” However, online users quickly found Whittaker’s social media profiles, where she posts pictures of herself vacationing in places like Oman, the island of Ré, Sicily, the Greek islands, Malaysia, and Egypt. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Manchester, and she offers French lessons for €53 per 50-minute lesson on the platform Preply, where she has already taught 1,709 classes.

Ed: It was ever thus. The plebes play at being the proles while stirring up unrest for their own amusement and political ambitions.

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Axios: The Supreme Court denied on Monday a bid by Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the accused mastermind behind the 9/11 terror attacks, to reinstate plea agreements that would have spared him and two co-defendants the death penalty.

Why it matters: The denial keeps the death penalty on the table for the accused 9/11 plotters as they move closer to their June 2028 military trial date, when the government hopes to finally secure convictions more than 25 years after one of America's deadliest terrorist attacks.

Driving the news: The Supreme Court released an order list Monday identifying the cases it intends to hear and denying those it won't, like the petition in Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, et al. v. United States.

Ed: The death penalty may still be on the table, but there has to be a trial first. After more than twenty years, a trial seems no closer than ever, largely due to Congress and the Bush administration's efforts to shoehorn federal court rules into what should have been a military tribunal all along. These terrorists should have hung two decades ago. They'll die of old age in Gitmo instead, while the US keeps up its circle jerk of treating foreign terrorists as criminals rather than the illegal combatant enemies they are.

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One way or the other, Khalid Sheikh Mohammad and his fellow ghouls will die in a U.S. prison. They should have been tried before a Military Tribunal (not a Military Commission) and been executed in 2008. Regardless, I salute and thank the military prosecution team.🇺🇸 — America, Amen. Tim Sumner 🇺🇸 (@SgtTim911) October 20, 2026

Ed: Exactly. I have nothing against the prosecutors. I have plenty of criticism for those who made their task impossible.

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Scott Johnson at Power Line: Piker is a rancid twit “with a longstanding record of antisemitic and hateful rhetoric [that] is a betrayal of Jewish Minnesotans and harmful to the broader public.” That’s the way my friend Steve Hunegs puts it in a statement for Minnesota’s Jewish Community Relations Council condemning Piker’s forthcoming appearance. The statement also notes that Piker isn’t crazy about America either.

Steve is executive director of the JCRC. The JCRC statement calls on Minnesota DFL leaders, officials, and candidates to reject the decision “to platform antisemite Hasan Piker.” The statement is posted online here.

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Although the statement condemns Piker, it strains for mercy when it comes to DFL gubernatorial candidate Amy Klobuchar: “We…welcome Senator Amy Klobuchar’s response, conveyed by a spokesperson for her gubernatorial campaign to Jewish Insider: ‘The senator believes that a number of the statements he has made are reckless and unacceptable.’” Klobuchar apparently couldn’t be bothered to craft a statement for the JCRC.

Having credited Klobuchar, the JCRC statement adds that “[t]he silence from too many other state DFL leaders is deafening.” However, I hear the deafening silence in Klobuchar’s statement. She doesn’t mention Fateh or Omar.

Ed: That's pretty weak sauce from Klobuchar, but at least she responded. Peggy Flanagan has said nothing, and we can expect Michele Tafoya to make that an issue when Piker arrives. Or should that be 'if'? Scott has an update ...

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Hasan Piker on Amy Klobuchar and Angie Craig condemning and trying to cancel his planned event with Ilhan Omar and Omar Fateh: "I have a lot of fans in Minneapolis. Minneapolis is one of the more radical, Democratic base of supports in the country. I'm willing that there are more people deeply invested in the party in Minneapolis that are fans of mine than fucking Amy Klobuchar, you know what I mean? I'm so tired, man. I'm tired. What you do not realize is this: When you make a big deal about a narrative that is entirely reactionary, designed to cause an outrage cycle in Minnesota, as a Democrat, even if you like your big donors, you should privately assure that we are different than one another; we're not fans of each other, but it's a big tent and we gotta defeat Donald Trump. These guys [centrist Democrats] think there is this broad, anti-Hasan sentiment bubbling up. They do not see that these attacks only make them look like they're deeply out of touch and deeply out of step. Klobuchar, you're going to win. It's going to be a blowout victory. What are you doing? This is your time to actually lean in to your base. I'm just so tired. The Somali community is constantly under attack by the exact same forces that are trying to present me as this big danger and you have prominent Democrats in this state leaning into it. Disgusting." — adri ♡ (@socialistadri) October 19, 2026

"I have a lot of fans in Minneapolis. Minneapolis is one of the more radical, Democratic base of supports in the country. I'm willing that there are more people deeply invested in the party in Minneapolis that are fans of mine than fucking Amy Klobuchar, you know what I mean? I'm so tired, man. I'm tired. What you do not realize is this: When you make a big deal about a narrative that is entirely reactionary, designed to cause an outrage cycle in Minnesota, as a Democrat, even if you like your big donors, you should privately assure that we are different than one another; we're not fans of each other, but it's a big tent and we gotta defeat Donald Trump. These guys [centrist Democrats] think there is this broad, anti-Hasan sentiment bubbling up. They do not see that these attacks only make them look like they're deeply out of touch and deeply out of step. Klobuchar, you're going to win. It's going to be a blowout victory. What are you doing? This is your time to actually lean in to your base. I'm just so tired. The Somali community is constantly under attack by the exact same forces that are trying to present me as this big danger and you have prominent Democrats in this state leaning into it. Disgusting."

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Ed: Just how tired is Hasan Piker? Tired of being admired? Tired of love uninspired? Everything below the waist is kaput? I have no doubt that Piker has lots of fans in MN-05 where Omar and Fateh operate, but outside of the Somali gang and fraud circles, Piker's presence in Minnesota has the capacity to do real damage to candidates like Flanagan, Ellison, and even Klobuchar. The DFL is trying to paint itself as reasonable and reform-oriented, and the arrival of a Jew-hating Islamist demagogue in the final days of the midterm cycle will amplify the rising concerns about the radicals taking control of the Democrat Party both in the state and nationwide.

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Tom Knighton at Tilting At Windmills: For example, the riots in France don’t feel at all like any kind of spontaneous protests that got out of hand about the state of education. Not when all of the rioters happen to Muslim “immigrants” who have already made parts of France into no-go zones before it.

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Rioter in France. “In the name of Allah, we will kill them all!” But apparently it’s about classrooms. https://t.co/sc77aUQgI8 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 20, 2026

Ed: I had this in an earlier post as well, but it's worth another look here. This is not about education or student accommodations. It is a campaign for Islamist supremacy in the heart of Christendom.

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Roger Simon (via Ed Driscoll at Instapundit): Macron is all but gone. Marine Le Pen is leading all polls for the next French president in a landslide. As a Jewish guy, I’m supposed to be upset by that. Her father was a well-known antisemite. Sorry, but I’m not in the slightest, nor am I disturbed that the German AfD has or had some members sympathetic to the Nazis. I have read their platforms, and they seem fine, middle of the road in the manner of JFK or even Bill Clinton when I was a Democrat. Nevertheless, the Globalists are having fits because they are upending them. Tough.

Much more importantly, could this happen here? Better question: how could it not happen here?

Our ex-president Barack Obama is fairly fanning the flames of disruption, coming out in loud support of the noxious Ilhan Omar. It's as if he wants to relive the glory days of the Ferguson or the Trayvon Martin shootings. Where is this leading, and what is he really trying to do? I don’t think it’s just winning a midterm election, and it’s certainly not saving Omar.

I hope we never find out. Actually turning the tables and winning the midterms is one way to stop this in its tracks. The French red-green rioters may have given us a gift by providing absolutely every Republican a great talking point in the waning days of this campaign, a talking point most normal people will respond to. As I type this, Trump is using it in Kansas. Every candidate should too. And so should we with everyone we talk to.

Ed: It’s time we put aside ‘taste’ and focus on saving Western civilization from the barbarians who want to destroy it, from within and without. It’s pretty easy to tell the difference; the latter are destroying everything in their paths in France except the mosques. Roger and Ed Driscoll wonder is this is the GOP’s ‘October Surprise’; I’d say that the timing is propitious, and now everyone understands the stakes in these midterms.

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Netflix is firing all of its top creative leadership after their strategy of make every character gay and trans and every white person black failed to produce strong subscriber growth. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 20, 2026

Ed: Get woke, go broke? Sure seems like it. One has to wonder whether the riots in France and the lunatic demonstrations here have accelerated that phenomenon.

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Douglas Murray at The Free Press: It does not take a historian to notice that the current events do not look like school protests. Even if it were true that some students were protesting about their schooling, they would have absolutely no justification for doing so. Last year, French government spending accounted for a staggering 57 percent of gross domestic product, and French education spending is above average within the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. This is in a country whose debt-to-GDP ratio is 115 percent. France is, if anything, spending too much on the education of its youth. Or rather, it is borrowing money to educate a generation, portions of which are now protesting against their expensive (though clearly inadequate) education.

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When I say it does not take a historian to understand what is going on this month, I mean that identifying what is fueling these protests requires nothing more than having eyes.

Yes, there are students involved. But since the early days of the protests, groups of hardened, adult rioters have moved in and stoked the unrest to its current level of conflagration. The result has been apocalyptic scenes, including the burning down of the historic town hall in Limoges and the ransacking of the Galeries Lafayette in Paris. Those responsible are not students demanding better math instruction. They are far-left activists, anti-capitalists, green activists, and Palestine fetishists.

Importing generations of people who have no loyalty to or love for the country, many of whom desire to burn it down, has contributed to France’s climate of disorder. The snarky, schadenfreude-filled nature of much of the international commentary is itself sickening. “The French voted for this,” many online warriors have said as they watched tearful French shopkeepers trying to stop mobs from destroying their livelihoods. But that is not true. The French public never voted for this. Like their counterparts across Europe, in Britain, and indeed, in America, the public has consistently voted for governments that promised to secure the nation’s borders, maintain order on the streets, and prevent the civil-war scenarios that so many people, inside and outside the country, have warned about. Their leaders simply never heeded them, or failed trying.

Ed: And yet the same media that told us to stop trusting our own eyes when it came to Joe Biden’s dementia are gaslighting everyone again over the nature of these riots. Be sure to read all of this, in the context of the Protection Racket Media that has lied about this just as they lied about Biden and the border crisis. Why? The media has been co-opted by the same radical-progressive elite that wants to ‘deconstruct’ Western civilization for the benefit of an authoritarian elite.

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25 Years ago today I was honored to perform "Superman" at Paul McCartney's Concert for NY, surrounded by @FDNY heroes, at MSG. On 9/9/26 I was again deeply honored to perform at the @FDNY 25 year Memorial Ceremony in Staten Island. My remarks and performance. #NeverForget 🇺🇸❤️ https://t.co/AdfNLCT4CA — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) October 20, 2026

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Last night's lyric: "Gimme Three Steps" by Lynyrd Skynyrd.

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