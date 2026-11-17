It's the most obvious news in the world. Iran feels emboldened by the blue wave that just swept over the midterm elections.

Iran’s leaders have hardened their negotiating position with the United States since the midterm elections, seeing the sweeping Republican losses as a rebuke of President Trump’s handling of the war, according to U.S., European and Iranian officials... Iran has developed plans to intensify the war to push America back to the negotiating table. That could include more attacks or stepping up strikes on tankers that do not pay the Iranian government a fee to cross through the Strait of Hormuz, which could drive fuel and other prices higher. In an interview last week, Representative Jim Himes, the Connecticut Democrat who will become the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee next year, said Iranian officials had a sophisticated read on U.S. politics. “The message of the election will not be lost on the regime,” Mr. Himes said. “They feel more strategically empowered against the Trump administration than they have in a long time.”... [Iranian officials] who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly, said they viewed the elections as an Iranian victory over Washington. The officials said Iran was inclined to be more defiant and offer fewer concessions in negotiations.

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Again, this was entirely predictable and was predicted by me and many other people. Iran's entire strategy was to help elect Democrats and then count on Democrats to help hold them in power. And it may still work.

Meanwhile, Iran has interrupted a lull in fighting and has attacked U.S. positions in Bahrain several times this week.

Iran fired drones at a U.S. military radar system in Bahrain today and the crew of a tanker was reported missing in the Strait of Hormuz, despite talks between Iran and mediators Oman and Qatar. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the radar system at Bahrain’s Sheikh Isa base had been targeted, and warned Bahrain over its alliance with the U.S. and stance towards Shi’ite clergy. Bahrain, which is home to the headquarters of the U.S. Fifth Fleet, said it had intercepted the attack and there were no reports of casualties or damage... Iran also fired on Bahrain two days ago,saying it had targeted a U.S. radar system at the Al-Rifaa helicopter base following what it said were hostile U.S. actions.

Iran claims it hit the radar system it was aiming at, but CENTCOM denies that.

🚫 CLAIM: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed its drones hit a U.S. military radar system at a base in Bahrain early this morning. This is FALSE. ✅ FACT: Multiple Iranian one-way attack drones launched by the IRGC today towards Bahrain were intercepted without any damage to U.S. equipment or injury to American personnel. CENTCOM and partner forces remain highly vigilant. — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 17, 2026

Today, the U.S. responded to those attacks:

U.S. fighter jets struck an Iranian missile launch site operated by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Nov. 17 in “self-defense,” a U.S. military official told Air & Space Forces Magazine. The latest strike comes after Iran renewed its attacks on Gulf state bases and commercial shipping in recent days. “The strike was in response to IRGC aggression targeting U.S. personnel and assets,” the official added. Using precision-guided munitions, fighters targeted the site on Qeshm Island, which hosts Iranian military sites and has been a frequent target of U.S. attacks, the official said.

Here's where the island is located:

Following reports of U.S. strikes against Iran’s Qeshm Island, U.S. officials have confirmed to a number of outlets that U.S. fighter jets did conduct retaliatory strikes against missile launch sites on the island. Per one statement: Earlier today, US fighter aircraft used precision munitions to strike an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)missile launch site on Qeshm Island in self-defense. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 17, 2026

Reports suggest as many as six IRGC soldiers were killed but that hasn't been confirmed.

Finally, something else interesting is happening today. There was an anti-government protest in the city of Abadan.

Iranians protested in the west of the country following a deadly bus crash, in a rare sign of unrest since thousands were killed in demonstrations at the start of the year. About 1,000 people attended a rally on Tuesday in the city of Abdanan, in Ilam province close to the Iraqi border, after 13 workers from a natural gas liquids facility in nearby Dehloran died in a weekend road accident, the semi-official Fars news agency reported. Security forces were deployed to the scene and there were attempts to damage public property, but the majority of the crowd marched peacefully, Fars said. The semi-official Tasnim news agency separately reported that the gathering had dispersed, describing it as a failed plot to incite riots. Unverified social media footage showed protesters chanting “Death to the dictator,” while other clips captured demonstrators calling out the name of Alireza Seydi, a 16-year-old who human rights groups say was killed during anti-government protests in January.

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Here's video of the protest.

More footage out of Iran: crowds are filling the streets of Abadan, in the country's southwest, protesting against the regime. Demonstrators are chanting "Javid Shah" ("Long live the Shah"). Regime security forces are being met with shouts of "traitors, traitors." https://t.co/VYLyfirXzK — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 17, 2026

There were lots of protests in the streets back in January. The regime shut those down by executing thousands of people in the streets. But things are much worse now than they were then. Maybe people are finally getting fed up.

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