Amazon just announced the new James Bond, and as you would expect, I had no idea who the guy was.

That's on me. I'm really out of it when it comes to popular culture. I am no Ed, Christian, or Mitch in this regard.

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The actor is named Robert Pattinson, and apparently he is something of a big deal. He was in the Twilight series, which isn't my cup of tea, and he plays Batman in an ongoing series, and now he's been slotted to play one of the most iconic characters in cinema.

Unfortunately, Amazon will be producing the movies from now on, after they purchased MGM largely to gain the IP to the beloved series.

There's no guarantee Amazon won't screw it up, but the Broccoli family, which owned the rights, guided the series until Amazon made an offer they couldn't refuse, and they feared the company would do to it what it did to Tolkien. Ruin it, that is.

Unfortunately, ruining the series has been high on the woke agenda for quite a while. While hardly as sexist as Three Days of the Condor, where Robert Redford doesn't seduce so much as coerce Faye Dunaway into sex, the Bond series certainly was politically incorrect. Bond was the raconteur who could bed any woman he wished, and he certainly did.

@Anwalt_Jun @RenateKuenast Bond, James Bond. James Bond has a license to kill hate speech. Viel Vergnügen. https://t.co/XpnU09wBUA — Climate_Inform©  🌍 🇪🇺 (@Climate_Inform) February 18, 2025

And, of course, he was an agent of a rather colonialist government, even after the empire itself fell. In the woke world, the Brits are the bad guys, except if they are Labour wusses.

The latest novel was quite funny because it tried to put Bond against the modern enemies of the British state and therefore looked absurd. https://t.co/Wt94JcWMQv — Sam Ashworth-Hayes (@SAshworthHayes) November 18, 2026

My reading tastes run more toward science fiction, mysteries, and the occasional spy stuff like Mitch Rapp. It never occurred to me to read what is apparently an ongoing series of Bond books, so until recently I couldn't have said whether I was missing out.

After so many decades fighting evil masterminds bent on Britannia’s destruction, the 21st-century version of James Bond has found a very 21st-century antagonist. In the newest Bond novel, “On His Majesty’s Secret Service,” 007 is charged with protecting King Charles III from a dastardly plot hatched by a supervillain whose nom de guerre is Athelstan of Wessex — in other words, a Little Englander, a Brexiteer, a right-wing populist, apparently the true and natural heir to Goldfinger and Blofeld. The novel’s Bond, who carries on a “situationship” with “a busy lawyer specializing in immigration law” (not to worry, he’s not taking advantage — “he wasn’t the only man she was seeing”), must travel to Viktor Orban’s Hungary to infiltrate the vast right-wing conspiracy and avert a terrorist attack at Charles’s coronation; along the way, the secret agent muses on the superiority of the metric system and the deplorable dog whistles of populism.

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Ugh. Apparently I am not. The new Bond, at least in some of the books, can be characterized on X, if not in respectable publications such as this one, as a ‘woke, libtard snowflake.'

Which of these statements most closely represents your views about 007? A) James Bond has gone too woke; b) James Bond is a racist, sexist, imperialist dinosaur who has no place in the modern world; c) I’ve never given it much thought, really. I like the car chases, the nice locations and the stunts. Most sensible people would pick option “c”. It’s just a bit of fun and best not to overthink it.

My normal cultural beat isn't cultural; it leans into serious culture-war issues. But when culture-war issues spill over into iconic movies like the James Bond ones, it's my turn to man the barricades. Not that I am much of a Bond fan anymore, to be honest, but I am a fan of the IDEA of James Bond, a super-spy fighting the commies and the villains who look like Klaus Schwab.

Of course, until we see what Amazon does with Bond, it's too early to predict whether the character survives first contact with the enemy of culture: Amazon Prime. It has hired a respected director, Denis Villeneuve, a fan of the series. He could be a good choice.

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Critical Drinker is cautiously optimistic, and I'll no doubt watch the first movie when it comes out. But I am more cautious than optimistic. Daniel Craig was already too woke for my taste, with that moodiness.

If it gets any more woke than that, what's the point of having a James Bond at all?

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