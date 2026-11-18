Last week most of the top Democrat leaders trekked to Denver to make their pitch for their visions of where the Democrat Party should lead the country.

Their audience? The conference was sponsored by MD PAC, the Political Action Committee associated with "Majority Democrats," a group funded by billionaires, six of whom provide 96 percent of the funding, with three-quarters coming from one couple including a hedge fund guy and his wife.

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You know, the oligarchy.

.@JakeAuch: "My challenge to everyone running in 2028, which might also be every person in this room, is tell us which ideas you'll stop giving permission to — the ones that defy common sense or don't work." #WhatsNext https://t.co/UnJCp4gyw9 — Majority Democrats (@MajorityDems) November 13, 2026

Majority Democrats bills itself as a moderate response to the growing extremism in American politics, and as a practical matter to the emerging socialist left in the Democrat Party.

JEFFRIES GETS HECKLED BY HIS OWN SIDE. Democrats in the crowd screamed for impeachment and called him a traitor, right to his face. Jeffries: "Guys, do you think this is helping you?" https://t.co/reEBhKlDyU — Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) November 13, 2026

Unless you count Ro Khanna, who did speak at the conference (he after all represents quite a few billionaires in his Silicon Valley district), no prominent leftists attended the conference, despite their being invited as a courtesy. The only real leftists who attended were the inevitable activists who heckled incoming Speaker Hakeem Jeffries.

Fox News' Jessica Tarlov shares her frustration at seeing radical left protesters heckle House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries at a Democratic conference. https://t.co/QhCJd343Tp — Taylor “Patriot” (@amazinggdm) November 17, 2026

It's funny how the left loves it (and pays for) when these activists harass Republicans and point to the incidents as proof that Americans hate what they are doing, but gets all upset when the people they help fund do it to them.

Go figure. It's almost as if their standards of appropriate behavior depend on who the target is. But that seems cynical to me, and these people are, I am told, idealists, right?

We just disrupted Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the man lined up to become Speaker of the House, at the Democrats' 'What's Next' conference in Denver. And he smirked through the whole thing. What's next, Jeffries? That's the question. Because so far the answer is nothing. https://t.co/IJAPwS8eqQ — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) November 13, 2026

MD PAC, and Majority Democrats, represents the establishment (Organized Crime) Democrats who have run the party for decades, and they feel beset by the rise of the Bolsheviks. Rightly so, since the Bolsheviks want their money, but mainly through expropriation, not voluntary donations with a good return on the investment.

The investment is cheap compared to the 5 percent wealth tax the left is pitching for. A few million here and there is nothing to these people, but to the campaign war chests it looks like real money.

Majority Democrats' own website describes it as "a project that is supported by MD PAC," and the conference website says What's Next was paid for by MD PAC (Sludge).

(Sludge). MD PAC registered in July 2025 as a hybrid PAC — one account for limited contributions, one that can accept unlimited ones (Sludge).

as a — one account for limited contributions, one that can accept unlimited ones (Sludge). It raised $17.5 million this cycle; 96% of it came from six billionaires (Sludge's review of FEC records).

this cycle; (Sludge's review of FEC records). Donor breakdown as reported by Sludge:

Stephen and Susan Mandel — $13.4 million, ~76% of the PAC's funding.

James and Kathryn Murdoch — $1.9 million combined.

Mark Heising (Medley Partners founder; spouse of heiress Liz Simons) — $1 million.

(Medley Partners founder; spouse of heiress Liz Simons) — Michael Bloomberg — $500,000.

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Conference attendees were very focused on what comes next in the race for the Democrat nominee for president, and for the "centrists" (read OCDs), the fear is real. They think either AOC or Abdul El-Sayed will run in the left lane, while Ro Khanna's name — the one guy who showed up and who the billionaires at least know — was not the name on their lips.

Strategist Dan Turrentine said there is “almost a consensus” among Democrats El-Sayed will run if AOC passes on 2028. https://t.co/WPoAVp1lnV — Newsweek (@Newsweek) November 17, 2026

OCDs always run as if they are at war with Big Money in politics, and always come crawling back to the big donors because that is one place where their bread is buttered. All of them know that their tenure in Washington is assured by that big money, and their futures if they leave politics will be assured by these same donors who provide the money for comfortable sinecures. Those academic chairs, NGOs presidencies, rainmaker positions at law firms, or corporate board seats don't pay for themselves.

What's Next was a blast, and just the beginning of our work for 2028 and beyond. Thanks to everyone who joined us in Denver! But now... what's next? Back to the critical work of electing more Democrats — from the statehouse to the White House. #WhatsNext https://t.co/31ZY2Sg2mY — Majority Democrats (@MajorityDems) November 18, 2026

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The DSA-types are right to be cynical about events like this and their boycott of them is well justified. The true believers have their own funding sources — Neville Singham and George Soros, notably — and their agenda runs counter to the OCDs who they seek to replace.

My report from What's Next, which the left correctly understood as a "Look at me, I'm the campaign now" moment by the center-left, ahead of 2028 https://t.co/YWyieClb2i — David Weigel (@daveweigel) November 15, 2026

The Democrats sent a lot of messages — threats, really — to Republicans from the podiums, but the behind the scenes talk was all about how to fight the left-wing of the party. As a practical matter, the fight with Trump and the Republicans is already scripted and has been for a while. The Democrats can't pass anything major due to the veto, but they will have to fight for the leadership of the party right here and right now.

Ironically, what we should expect is a titanic fight between the billionaires who fund both wings of the party. It's the hedge funders vs the radical socialist billionaires, who are using their bought and paid for politicians as their proxies in the fight for the hearts and minds of the activists.

It should be fun to watch, as long as you forget that whoever wins, it will be scary for the rest of us.

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