Traitor! Jeffries Gets Blasted by Leftists at Democrat 'What's Next' Conference

If there is one constant in life, it's that the Democrats' most excitable base is filled with a$$holes.

When Democrats are out of power, they usually train their guns at Republicans (literally and figuratively); but when Democrats are in power, most of the fights are internal and just as nasty as when Republicans are the target.

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Democrats know this, and I guess the trade-off is worth it to them. It is the price of controlling all that money and power, but when you watch the videos, you can see the disgust on the faces of Jessica Tarlov and Hakeem Jeffries as they endure the indignity of being yelled at by the very activists their own paymasters fund.

The Democrats are happy that Neville Singham dumps all that sweet Chinese Communist money into American politics, and are happy to march with Code Pink and the No Kings crowd during campaigns, but it must suck to endure the same thing that they force Republicans to when the time comes.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Hakeem Jeffries is getting EATEN ALIVE by protestors right in the middle of his remarks "You are a f*cking LIAR!" "You're a f*cking TRAITOR!" For nearly 2 MINUTES STRAIGHT they were getting hauled out as they went berserk The clown car is DESTROYING ITSELF 🤣 https://t.co/TXmXNk3lbU — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 13, 2026

This behavior is nothing surprising, of course. The brownshirts are who they are; they are paid to act like this, but they act like this because they are hateful and extreme people whose goal is not a Democrat majority, but a revolution. The Democrats are just useful tools for them, just as they are nothing but useful tools for the Democrats.

“You are a fucking liar. The American people demanded impeachment. You’re fucking old guard. You are a fucking traitor. You take private equity money. Why should we trust you when you’re in the pocket of corporations?“ Two more protestors have now interrupted House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries during his appearance with Jessica Tarlov in Denver. — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) November 13, 2026

“You are a fucking liar. The American people demanded impeachment. You’re fucking old guard. You are a fucking traitor. You take private equity money. Why should we trust you when you’re in the pocket of corporations?“ Two more protestors have now interrupted House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries during his appearance with Jessica Tarlov in Denver.

No doubt you have noticed that the Democrats' left-wing in politics is populated by Democrats-by-convenience DSA-types, who openly admit they dislike the Democrats and intend to replace them. It is the same psychology as the left-wing academics who admit that they use their positions in universities as a power base, and their ultimate goal is to take down the liberal system, including the universities themselves.

It is a marriage of convenience. The Organized Crime Democrats want the power to control the money and resources and to put their opponents in their place, either on the unemployment line, as exiles, or in jail. They want the grift to go on, but the system to survive. They live by the maxim of Louis XIV's finance minister, Jean-Baptiste Colbert (is he related?), "The art of taxation consists in so plucking the goose as to obtain the largest possible amount of feathers with the smallest possible amount of hissing."

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High taxes, spread the money around to your friends, and look down on the peasants and laugh.

The radicals are a variant of the peasants, temporarily aligned with the powers that be, but like the bolsheviks, they eventually want it all. In this metaphor, they aspire to be the sans-culottes.

Lots of metaphors here, but stay with me. Brownshirts, bolsheviks, and Sans-Culottes. You get the idea, anyway. It's Friday.

The radicals see an opening and think the revolution is at hand, or at least that they can take some serious territory, and they may be right. Jeffries is very much on the other side in the left's internal war. He is the Organized Crime guy, and he's vulnerable not just at this conference. His district is very much in play if the DSA wants to take him out. They did it to Dan Goldman, and they may be able to do it to him; they have made it clear to him they might if he doesn't play ball.

Yelling at Jeffries at any one conference is a mere annoyance; but what happened here was much more than that. It is a message that Jeffries had better play ball with them, or they will demonize him as much as they have demonized any other enemy, and they have the power to slay demons inside the New York City metropolitan area.

I'm surprised there hasn't been more explicit commentary that Jeffries and Schumer, the top Democrats in Congress, are both constituents of Zohran Mamdani. And where they live and where their power bases are in his house, so to speak. To a significant extent, their power at least partly stems from his support.

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This incident may seem to most like a few jerks being jerks, but it's much more than that. It is a warning, and I bet Jeffries is listening.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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