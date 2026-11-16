Don Lemon as President of the United States?

Don't rule it out! Abdul El-Sayed is a senator and a potential presidential candidate himself, and AOC's name is being floated as a serious contender.

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Don Lemon on church members upset that he stormed their church: "They're entitled, white supremacists" https://t.co/aMlXYBugwB — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 19, 2026

Why not Don Lemon? He is a churchgoer, a "celebrity" of sorts, and he has the ego of a presidential candidate, so why not take a shot? If a rapist, a communist, and a Nazi — all wrapped up in one guy — can grab the nomination of the Democrats in Maine and immediately be batted around as a presidential candidate, surely Don Lemon is credible.

He even reminds me of George Washington or Thomas Jefferson, except for the slave holding part, that is.

One thing I don't get, though, is why he thinks that AOC or Keisha Lance Bottoms would want to be his Vice Presidential pick. The former is a more credible candidate than he is, and the latter is an up-and-comer with a proven political record.

Don Lemon says he’s still considering a presidential run and names his VP picks. https://t.co/52uPLaLCu0 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 16, 2026

Still, stranger things have happened, right?

Lemon named possible running mates he’s eyeing for a presidential run, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who has been foreshadowed as a top candidate for the 2028 presidential race. Ocasio-Cortez has been establishing her role as an influential political candidate, sending a memo to “interested parties and allies” on how to reference her possible campaign for the presidency. Another option Lemon said he was mulling over was Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms (D-GA), saying she had the right “rizz” and attitude. “I would like to see a woman,” Lemon said. “I would love to see a woman of color and, especially, I would love to see a black woman.”

I doubt we have ever had a president use the term "rizz" before, so there is that.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris was also named, but Lemon said he didn’t think she wanted to make another bid for the White House. Lemon said back in October there was a 70% chance he’d run for president in 2028.

Now you may think Don Lemon is too stupid to be considered for the top job, but you would be quite wrong.

Not that he isn't stupid. He is genuinely so. He has the reasoning capacity of a middle-school B-minus student; it's just that Joe Biden was elected to be president, and he wasn't smart when he was all there, and he wasn't all there even when he was running for president.

Don Lemon's problem isn't that he is Don Lemon. If a Nazi-Commie-Rapist can get a nomination for a national-level job, his manifest lack of quality as a candidate wouldn't be the problem.

Rather, it's that he is a C-lister with no particular ties within the party and doesn't have the kind of charisma Trump brought as an outsider. In politics, you either need a loyal group of people around you who want to see you rise, or you need so much wealth and personality that you can overcome that handicap.

Lemon has neither. Nobody particularly benefits from his being the candidate; he can't pay people to care enough to work for him, and if he wants AOC as VP, he can't answer why AOC isn't a better choice than he is for the top spot.

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Oh, I know: maybe they are past their prime?

Don Lemon says Nikki Haley is "past her prime" as a woman. READ: https://t.co/TTiRZ8CiOI https://t.co/cwAlI00QDS — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 16, 2023

Well, AOC has an answer for him: she froze her eggs! Who doesn't want a president who showed you her hormone injections to help her do so?

AOC reveals she is freezing her eggs due to the ‘current political environment.’ The 36 year old has began freezing her eggs amid speculation she will run for President in 2028. The Democrat socialist told ABC News that she wanted to share her egg freezing process to “take power back” for women’s bodies. “In the political context that we're in, in an administration that is dedicated to politicizing women’s bodies and taking our choices away from us and punishing us around decisions to be pregnant or not be pregnant — and, frankly, this administration has made pregnancy more dangerous than probably at any point in the last 30 plus years — we’re gonna take our power back.” Quote Source: ABC News — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 9, 2026

AOC reveals she is freezing her eggs due to the ‘current political environment.’ The 36 year old has began freezing her eggs amid speculation she will run for President in 2028. The Democrat socialist told ABC News that she wanted to share her egg freezing process to “take power back” for women’s bodies. “In the political context that we're in, in an administration that is dedicated to politicizing women’s bodies and taking our choices away from us and punishing us around decisions to be pregnant or not be pregnant — and, frankly, this administration has made pregnancy more dangerous than probably at any point in the last 30 plus years — we’re gonna take our power back.”

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At least she is not shouting her abortion.

Lemon is, of course, a total joke, and fortunately for writers in the news biz, he isn't joking. He will be good for at least a few columns until he flames out.

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