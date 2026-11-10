Astonishing Incompetence, or a System Doing What It Is Designed to Do?

It's tempting to assume that Virginia Gov. Spanberger is blindingly incompetent after a series of blunders in which voting rights were "restored" to a felon in jail, a dog, and a person without a name, but you really should consider that the indiscriminate nature of the process by which the governor is redistributing voting rights is a product of a system intended to be indiscriminate.

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Sure, nobody in the Governor's office wanted to be embarrassed by obvious mistakes, but they also didn't want to accidentally keep some felon or another out of the voting pool, because they know each and every one of them will be 1) grateful for the boon, and 2) easy to find and cajole into voting for the "right" candidate.

Of course, sending notices to dead convicts really IS blindingly incompetent, proving that you need to embrace the power of "AND." The system is doing what is intended to do, but not well enough to be under the radar.

Virginia Gov. Spanberger's voting rights restoration push now faces its most damning error yet: a restoration-of-rights citation was mailed out in the name of a woman who is still behind bars on a felony drug conviction, serving time at a state prison in Chesterfield County. Kayla Renae Vaughn is incarcerated at the Central Virginia Correctional Unit on a 40-year sentence with 37 years suspended after being charged with manufacturing or distributing Schedule I or II drugs. The letter, identical to others sent to formerly imprisoned convicts, claims the governor's office "completed review of the particulars" of her case. This comes after Spanberger's office already sent notices to a deceased dog named Biscuit Rigsby, to families of dead convicts, and to a sheriff's office addressed to "Betty No Last Name." House Minority Leader Terry Kilgore is demanding answers. Full story here https://t.co/02NDwWqeVf — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) November 10, 2026

Virginia Gov. Spanberger's voting rights restoration push now faces its most damning error yet: a restoration-of-rights citation was mailed out in the name of a woman who is still behind bars on a felony drug conviction, serving time at a state prison in Chesterfield County. Kayla Renae Vaughn is incarcerated at the Central Virginia Correctional Unit on a 40-year sentence with 37 years suspended after being charged with manufacturing or distributing Schedule I or II drugs. The letter, identical to others sent to formerly imprisoned convicts, claims the governor's office "completed review of the particulars" of her case. This comes after Spanberger's office already sent notices to a deceased dog named Biscuit Rigsby, to families of dead convicts, and to a sheriff's office addressed to "Betty No Last Name." House Minority Leader Terry Kilgore is demanding answers. Full story here https://foxnews.com/politics/dead-felons-dog-prisoner-spanberger-voting-rights-letters-draw-fresh-scrutiny

It's a story that obviously will not get play outside the right-wing infosphere, but Spanberger is giving away voting rights to people, dogs, and dead bodies who otherwise would be ineligible to vote. Although, to be fair, dogs would love socialism.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger's voting rights restoration effort is facing fresh scrutiny after a state letter indicating that voting rights had been restored was mailed in the name of a woman who remains incarcerated on a felony drug conviction. Spanberger and Secretary of the Commonwealth Candi Mundon-King have faced criticism over a series of apparent errors, including a letter sent to a dog in Goochland County that died five years ago, another sent to a sheriff’s office in Hampton Roads addressed to "Betty No Last Name" and others mailed to the families of deceased felons. A Virginia resident who requested anonymity contacted Del. Tom Garrett, R-Buckingham, after receiving a voting rights restoration letter addressed to "Kayla Renae Vaughn," a source told Fox News Digital. The resident has no known connection to Vaughn, according to the GOP caucus. Meanwhile, Vaughn remains in prison at the Central Virginia Correctional Unit in Chesterfield County, serving a 40-year sentence with 37 years suspended. Vaughn was charged in Pearisburg in May 2023 with "Drugs: Manufacture/Distribute; Schedule I or II; Second Offense," according to state correctional records. She was sentenced in January 2025.

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I guess it makes sense for a former CIA officer to give a special benefit to a drug dealer, come to think of it... But still, dogs at least should be off limits due to their inability to hold pens and quit drooling on the ballot.

"Restoring the rights of the dead is a failure. Restoring the rights of a dog is an embarrassment," Kilgore said, citing previous cases. "Restoring the rights of someone still incarcerated on a felony conviction would represent a new level of carelessness. The Governor owes Virginia answers, and soon," Kilgore said. Garrett did not respond to a request for comment but has previously criticized the administration's handling of voting rights restoration. The letter signed by Spanberger and Mundon-King stated that the administration had a "completed review of the particulars of [Vaughn’s] case." Garrett recently pointed to a lawsuit filed by former Virginia House Speaker Bill Howell, R-Stafford, challenging then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe's attempt to restore voting rights to felons through a "big, blanket order." The Virginia Supreme Court ruled that restoration decisions must be made individually, a precedent Garrett argues is relevant to the current controversy.

Democrats obviously are committed to the idea of restoring voting rights to people otherwise ineligible, and obviously just as unconcerned about maintaining the security of the ballot. Having a ballot floating around out there in the names of dogs, dead people, and imprisoned felons may seem to be the result of mistakes, but just as likely as a mistake is that having ballots unattached to actual human beings is very convenient if you aren't particularly scrupulous about obeying the rules.

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Just saying...

Before you get all huffy about "election denial," the liberal rules about questioning elections are that Republicans doing it are undermining democracy and Democrats doing it are protecting democracy. I don't play the "it's not the what, but the who" game.

I just want free, fair, and secure elections.

And that can't include dogs, dead people, and felons having ballots that might be cast.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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