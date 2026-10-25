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Sunday Smiles

David Strom Follow @DavidStrom
Oct 25, 2026 2:00 PM
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Sunday Smiles
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Academia these days has few virtues to celebrate, but for those who actually follow what's going on there, it has at least one: academics will say out loud, and relatively clearly, what politicians who agree with them will say only in code words. 

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This tendency is most pronounced among students, of course, but it can also apply to the professors and instructors who radicalize them. The most radical professors hold conferences where they are quite open about their hatred of and plans to destroy Western Culture and even the institutions that pay them handsomely, and many will also agitate openly for the most hateful causes. Abdul El-Sayed's sister, who bragged about being a supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood, openly disdains academia and is proud that she uses the University of Chicago as her power base despite her hatred of it. 

Eman Abdelhadi: “F*** the University of Chicago... but it’s my best shot at power.”

At Socialism 2025, @UChicago professor Eman Abdelhadi called her employer “evil colonial landlord."

Use it. Organize it. Seize its structural leverage.

“We don’t have power... but I work at one of the biggest employers in Chicago... a place with thousands of people I could potentially organize... This is where I need to build power.”

She openly says it’s “brutal” organizing academics. But despite her disdain, Abdelhadi sees the university as a tactical weapon—to build a Palestine-aligned political base from within.

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The same pattern appears with Professor Scott Malloy, who now agitates to "dezionize" the University of California system. The same people who hide behind "academic freedom" also openly call for the ideological cleansing of the institutions they inhabit. 

The totalitarian impulse is very real, and the brilliance behind it is that it uses the "Rules for Radicals" technique of manipulating the rulebook of liberal societies to destroy them. They take advantage of the asymmetrical advantage they have — they are protected by academic freedom, while developing institutional power that they can use to destroy the freedom of others. 

It is, in a very evil way, brilliant. And it has worked beautifully. I saw this in practice up close and personal, where liberal-leaning professors thought it was a good idea to hire professors more liberal or even radical than they and defended them out of a belief that all views should be represented, and they found themselves outvoted as the radicals shut out all dissenting voices and hired more radical compatriots. 

"Dezionizing" is pretty openly antisemitic and anti-liberal; it is the same sort of ideological test that the DEI-obsessed used by requiring "diversity statements" and racial tests, only turned up to 11. 

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Academia is full of these people, although few are quite as open about their desire to ideologically cleanse their institutions. They hide behind more obscure words and phrases, but the intent is the same. 

These institutions need to be defunded and replaced, which will require at least 12 or more straight years of Republican rule. And even should we be so lucky, I expect our chances of doing so are modest at best. 

Our one ace is demographics and declining faith in academia. The anti-natalism of the left and the absurdity of academia itself are reducing the number of students. That will, unfortunately, hurt the less prestigious colleges more, and those are the least corrupted. 

Still, it is an opportunity, and we should take every opportunity we have. 







































BEST OF THE BABYLON BEE:


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BEST OF THE REST...



AND FINALLY...


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Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure. 

Help us continue to call out these lies by joining HotAir VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics SUNDAY SMILES | ACADEMIA | ANTISEMITISM | COMMUNISM | PALESTINIANS | SOCIALISM

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