Cenk Dives Into the Sewer and Decides It Smells Sweet

Cenk Uygur is a disgusting human being.

Admittedly, that's not exactly a newsflash. He's the guy who gifted us Hasan Piker and who spends most of his time now slandering Jews and celebrating terrorism. Which explains why he rose to prominence in liberal circles and had a nice run on MSNBC.

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But I guess I never quite put him in the David Brock category of sleaze because I focused more on his ideology than his character. Brock is the classic bottom-feeder type; I saw Cenk more as a dishonest propagandist.

https://t.co/M5L5xkx5Vi — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 22, 2026

Well, I underestimated just how much of a bottom-feeder Cenk is, and his latest venture brings up a topic that has fascinated me for years: the ever-so-LGB-friendly Left's obsession with slandering gay, or allegedly gay, Republicans.

A gay Republican is to the Left as offensive and as much a target of slander as a black Republican. They see them as traitors because these are identity categories that are totalitarian. To be black is to be Democrat. To be gay is to be Democrat.

So calling a black Republican the most racist names is expected, and attacking Republicans for being gay is expected.

Cenk is trying to stir up a "scandal" by "revealing" (without any real evidence) in a "documentary" that Lindsey Graham was a gay man who hired male escorts. This rumor has been floated for years, and past "whistleblowers" have made accusations, but there is no evidence either way.

But, to be honest, most Republicans kinda assumed he was gay and didn't care much one way or the other. All the controversy around Graham had to do with his foreign policy preferences, not his sexuality. Graham was the ultimate neocon, and you either agreed wholeheartedly with him on that or thought he was the devil because of it.

But nobody I knew was obsessed with how Lindsey Graham conducted his personal life.

@HealthRanger Truth! Allegedly, Lady G. liked underage male prostitutes. Including 13 year old boys. Attorney Lin Wood has made the same allegations against Mike "Judas" Pence. — Matt Rogers (@MattRogers2000) October 23, 2026

The Left, though, is treating this "documentary" as a "bombshell" that changes "everything." The same crowd who say "sex work is work" and who trot out pre-teen boys in drag in strip clubs is acting all shocked that Lindsey Graham is "exposed" as gay.

And the documentary drops in the days before voters go to the polls to vote for or against his sister.

The "He's gay!" smear is a very common tactic among the "tolerant" Left, and the Lady G smear goes back years. Jen Psaki used the "Lady G" smear. Chelsea Handler, ditto. They think it is clever to call Republicans gay as a smear, while they would scream bloody murder if a Republican did that to a Democrat.

Notice how the one new allegation — that Graham slept with an underage escort — has been made now that Graham is dead and cannot sue. Here's a "bombshell" documentary about a man who died months ago, made to throw slime on his sister, and nobody can be held accountable.

These people are scum. They swim in sewage and think it smells of roses.

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Just to give you an idea of how low these people are, compare their defenses of an actual rapist to their wild smears of Lindsey Graham, who isn't even on the ballot because HE IS DEAD. MTG is calling the male escorts who are accusing Graham "brave," just months after she slandered women who were actually raped by Graham Platner.

Don’t let the Lindsey Graham non-story distract you from the fact that in a few short weeks Democrats are sending a pedophile to Congress who is responsible for California: - legalizing sex between adult men and 14 year old kids. - decriminalizing knowingly transmitting HIV - becoming a refuge for sex transitions for children. — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) October 22, 2026

Don’t let the Lindsey Graham non-story distract you from the fact that in a few short weeks Democrats are sending a pedophile to Congress who is responsible for California: - legalizing sex between adult men and 14 year old kids. - decriminalizing knowingly transmitting HIV - becoming a refuge for sex transitions for children.

The fact that Cenk is a scumbag is hardly news, but it's relevant because all the big X accounts on the Democrat side are pushing this "documentary" out there as if it were a great October Surprise to change the outcome of the election.

In a stunning revelation, three male escorts claim they were paid for sex by the late Senator Lindsey Graham. One alleges he was only 17 at the time. https://t.co/VMFRQ6HKLp — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 22, 2026

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"Republicans Against Trump" has one million followers. And all the big accounts are doing the same thing.

I remember when Barney Frank's boyfriend ran a prostitution ring out of his house, and the Democrats all circled the wagons around him. Ilhan Omar literally married her brother to commit immigration fraud. Tim Walz masterminded billions of dollars in fraud in Minnesota, and the Democrats tried to make him Vice President.

Dems watching Republicans not care if Lindsey Graham was gay https://t.co/QeGo1yCR6B — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) October 22, 2026

And these people moralize to us.

Please.

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