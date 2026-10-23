1) It Isn't Happening; 2) Yeah, but Isn't a Big Deal; 3) It's Actually a Good Thing...

One of the great things about X, and before that Twitter, is that every so often you find a gem that sums things up in just a few words.

It's Norm MacDonald's famous tweet. Or David Burge's bon mots. Or, in this case, Rob Henderson's summing up of the liberal response to anything that you object to:

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Step 1: It's not really happening Step 2: Yeah, it's happening, but it's not a big deal Step 3: It's a good thing, actually Step 4: People freaking out about it are the real problem — Rob Henderson (@robkhenderson) June 14, 2021

This applies to so many arguments you have with liberals, but one of the most frequent times they resort to the tactic is in the case of voter fraud or noncitizen voting. The same people who say it never happens will immediately pivot to "it's rare" when yet another case appears in the news, and soon enough you will read about liberal efforts to allow noncitizen voting.

We just had a court decision acknowledging the states' rights to determine voting eligibility, including noncitizens, so expect some states to start legalizing it.

You've got the numbers wrong. I'm not saying Lee is right -- he's not. The 20,000 names are ACTUAL Green Card holders with California addresses with USCIS who match names and addresses with registered voters in California's publicly available voter registration list. DOJ never said they all voted in the past. It only asked California to independently verify their eligibility to register because if they were Green Card holders they are ineligible. It is not exculpatry to say, as LA County has said, "Only 28% have vote." That's actually a confession. 0000.00% should have voted if they are Green Card holders. LA County conceded that 60 out of 200 have a voting history. DOJ/DHS says those 60 are ineligible because they are not citizens. Calif was ASKED to confirm, and if they can't confirm to set their ballots aside until confirmation of eligibility to vote is determined. I go back and forth between whether your are a liar or just stupid. The 20,000 are "High Confidence" determinations by DHS that they are not citizens. There are tens of thousands more that are "Medium" or "Low" confidence that DOJ did not send. And no one has even broached the subject of illegal aliens who registered when they obtained Driver's Licenses. — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) October 22, 2026

You've got the numbers wrong. I'm not saying Lee is right -- he's not. The 20,000 names are ACTUAL Green Card holders with California addresses with USCIS who match names and addresses with registered voters in California's publicly available voter registration list. DOJ never said they all voted in the past. It only asked California to independently verify their eligibility to register because if they were Green Card holders they are ineligible. It is not exculpatry to say, as LA County has said, "Only 28% have vote." That's actually a confession. 0000.00% should have voted if they are Green Card holders. LA County conceded that 60 out of 200 have a voting history. DOJ/DHS says those 60 are ineligible because they are not citizens. Calif was ASKED to confirm, and if they can't confirm to set their ballots aside until confirmation of eligibility to vote is determined. I go back and forth between whether your are a liar or just stupid. The 20,000 are "High Confidence" determinations by DHS that they are not citizens. There are tens of thousands more that are "Medium" or "Low" confidence that DOJ did not send. And no one has even broached the subject of illegal aliens who registered when they obtained Driver's Licenses.

I got to thinking about this yet again in relation to California's refusal to check the citizenship status of registered Green Card voters. The state has been fighting like mad to NOT check voter eligibility, and liberals jump up and down about "voter suppression" when even the most minor checks are proposed to ensure that only eligible voters cast ballots.

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We all know why, and every excuse is a pile of cow manure, but they persist, and the media keeps backing them up, comparing Voter ID and cleaning the voter rolls to a return to the days of KKK lynchings.

"Elections belong to American citizens, even if one non-citizen votes in an election, that is a violation of the constitutional rights of every voter in California who has a legal right to have their vote be counted equally and not diluted by non-citizens" @USAttyEssayli on Operation Protect the Vote. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 19, 2026

The CATO Institute's David Bier is an open-borders fanatic, and in this tweet, he's in the "It's happening, but it's no big deal" phase of the argument.

"Only 28%" of Green Card holders might have illegally voted. Gee, that's great, isn't it? Less than a third. It's no big deal. Certainly no need to check whether it is true.

More arrests this morning tied to alleged voter fraud. Protecting American elections from criminal interference remains a top priority of this @FBI. We will use every legal resource to hold those who violate our election laws accountable and defend every American citizen’s constitutional right to vote. Thank you @DHSgov and @TheJusticeDept -DKP🇺🇸 — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) October 19, 2026

Having actually been a vote counter in several recounts here in Minnesota, including the famous Coleman-Franken race where Norm began the count ahead and wound up losing, in what I consider not-so-great circumstances, by about 300 votes, I know that "every vote counts." And generally speaking, all those campaigns to get people to vote begin with that message.

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Yet, when you are talking about voter fraud, in which illegal votes (which only go one way, to Democrats), cancel out legal votes, suddenly the loss of voting rights by legitimate voters is no big deal.

When Democrats talk about "voter suppression," the average person thinks Jim Crow. But the reality is that voter integrity is about ensuring that every LEGAL vote counts, and every case of voter fraud is a case of actual voter suppression.

In other words, "suppressing" illegal votes is elevating LEGAL votes, which won't be canceled.

Bier has argued in the past the bulls**t argument that since it is illegal for illegal aliens to vote, they surely don't. He chose the "It doesn't happen" part of the meme. When the opposite is proven, he switched to "Yes, but it's rare."

Pardon my cynicism, but he surely knew illegals DO vote when he claimed otherwise, and I also, cynically, believe that he thinks it is a good thing. Admittedly, this is a bit of mind-reading, but it is also pattern matching.

California's (and other states') massive efforts to hide who is actually voting and to make it extremely easy for aliens to vote are a tell; they want it to happen, and are even defending their right to make it happen in the courts.

Only eighteen states explicitly prohibit aliens from voting, and municipalities in three states already allow alien voting in local elections. We are already traveling down the slippery slope, and no amount of "It's not happening" can hide that. We are getting to the "It's a good thing" phase, and already in the "You're a bigot for opposing it" one.

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